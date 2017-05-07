San Diego police fatally shoot teen who pointed BB gun at them

Two San Diego police officers shot and killed a 15-year-old boy Saturday who pointed a BB gun at one of them as he stood in the parking lot of a local high school, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

>> Read more trending news

Police said the boy, whose name is being withheld because he was a juvenile, was a freshman at Torrey Pines High School, The Union-Tribune reported. According to a statement by the San Diego Police Department, the boy lived in the neighborhood.

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting, but said the suspect called 911 to report himself to officers in the third-person for a “welfare check.” Police arrived to find the teenager standing in the parking lot of the high school, Acting Police Captain Mike Holden told KGTV.

When two officers arrived at the scene, they saw the teen, the Union-Tribune reported.

"As the officers got out of their patrol cars to contact the male, the male pulled a handgun that was concealed in his waistband and pointed it at one of the officers," according to the police statement. “Both officers drew their weapons while repeatedly giving the male commands to drop his handgun. The subject refused to comply. Fearing for their safety, both officers fired their weapons.”

The boy was hit several times by gunfire. Officers performed first aid and summoned paramedics, but he was pronounced dead at a hospital. Both officers were wearing body cameras but it's unclear whether the footage would be released, KGTV reported.

“Our hearts go out to the student, his family, and his friends,” Eric Dill, superintendent of the San Dieguito Union High School District, said in a message to students. “This is a difficult time for the family and we need to let them mourn.”

San Diego Police said the two officers involved are a 28-year veteran and a four-year veteran of the department, CNN reported.

"Everyone's in shock and everyone's surprised," Torrey Pines junior Hayder Alamar told KNSD. "Right when I woke up I got a lot of text messages from my friends saying 'did you hear about the shooting at the school?' And at first I didn't believe it."