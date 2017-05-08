Listen Live
National
School bus aide appears to hit child with autism in shocking video
Close

School bus aide appears to hit child with autism in shocking video

School bus aide appears to hit child with autism in shocking video
Photo Credit: Jonathan Macagba/Getty Images
School bus (stock photo).

School bus aide appears to hit child with autism in shocking video

By: Frank Luna, Rare.us
Photo Credit: Jonathan Macagba/Getty Images

NEW LENOX, Ill. -  The parents of an elementary school student with autism say they have obtained a video allegedly showing a school bus aide hitting their daughter across the face.

>> Watch the news report here

“My blood boils,” the girl’s father, Nicholas Rushing, of New Lenox, Illinois, told WLS-TV. “I think about it, and it just makes me mad. She shouldn’t have to go through that.”

Rushing obtained the video which appears to show his 6-year-old daughter being hit across the face twice.

The girl’s parents said they found out about the incident when the superintendent of New Lenox School District 122 called them and showed them the video earlier this week.

“It just makes me want to cry, to be honest with you,” the girl’s mother, Madeline Norley, told the station. “As a mom, just seeing that, it’s disgusting.”

The couple said that because of their daughter’s autism, she is unable to speak in a way that would allow her to tell her parents that she had been hit.

>> Read more trending news

No charges have been filed.

The district’s superintendent emphasized Friday that the bus aide is not a district employee. She said the aide works for the district’s bus contractor, Lincoln Way Special Education District 843 in Frankfort.

“I cannot provide a specific comment at this time. There is an ongoing investigation of an incident that allegedly occurred on a student school bus,” said Sarah Rexroad, 843’s executive director.

The girl’s parents said all they ask is for bus aides to be properly trained to handle these types of situations.

“When she’s having that meltdown, she needs that space and be able to mellow it out herself. And she does it,” Rushing said.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Boston doctors slain in penthouse: What we know now
    Boston doctors slain in penthouse: What we know now
    An engaged couple – both accomplished Massachusetts doctors – was killed in a chaotic attack Friday night that ended with police shooting and wounding a suspect in South Boston. Sources told WFXT that Dr. Lina Balanos and Dr. Richard Field were found with their throats slashed in their penthouse apartment. Police say the anesthesiologists were killed by a 30-year-old man with a criminal history named Bampumim Teixeira. >> Watch the news report here What we know about the victims Bolanos was a pediatric anesthesiologist at Massachusetts Eye and Ear and was engaged to Field. 'Dr. Bolanos was an outstanding pediatric anesthesiologist and a wonderful colleague in the prime of both her career and life. We will do all we can to support their families and our staff members who are processing this senseless tragedy and grieving an enormous loss,' said President and CEO of Massachusetts Eye and Ear John Fernandez. According to an online profile, Bolanos was a former fellow at Tufts Medical Center and a former resident at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. >> For complete coverage, visit Boston25News.com She also spent time at the Universite libre de Cali Faculty of Medicine Medical School and was medically licensed in Massachusetts and Texas. Field was an anesthesiologist at North Shore Pain Management in Beverly. According to NSPM, Field “was instrumental in starting the interventional pain program at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute ... [and] co-authored the most up-to-date book chapters on epidural anesthesia and radiofrequency lesioning for the treatment of pain.” Field had also served as an instructor in pain management and anesthesia at Harvard Medical School. What we know about the suspect Teixeira was named Saturday as the prime suspect in the slayings of Bolanos and Field. Police say someone reported a man with a gun at the Macallen Building in South Boston around 8 p.m. Friday, and officers said they found Teixeira. According to police, he fired once before police shot and subdued him. Teixeira was then taken to a hospital. He has a criminal record and served time after pleading guilty to stealing from a bank on Summer Street twice – once in 2014 and again in 2016. In both instances, police say he passed a teller a note demanding money but never showed a weapon. >> Boston doctors found with throats slashed likely knew killer What we know about the crime Police told WFXT that the victims were found in the apartment on the top floor of the Macallen building after the shootout with Teixeira. A source said the victims had their throats slashed, but few details about the crime scene have been officially released. Both Bolanos and Field lived in the apartment. Police say the victims and Teixeira knew each other, though the nature of their relationship is not clear. >> Read more trending news Full statement from Massachusetts Eye and Ear 'I was privileged to know and work with Lina over the course of the last decade or so. We first met when she was a young researcher. It was a privilege to be one of her mentors. We have worked together since 2011, except for a short break when she moved to Texas for a few months. In that time, I watched her mature and blossom from a young medical school graduate to a fabulous experienced pediatric anesthesiologist. “Lina personified the ideal traits of a pediatric anesthesiologist, combining excellent skill with great compassion. She was warm and caring with both parents and the children she treated, creating a sense of calm even while managing the most stressful of cases. And she was the type of colleague that people were drawn to, with close personal friendships spanning the entire Mass. Eye and Ear community — people she worked with every day — from surgeons to nurses and administrative staff.  “Everyone at Massachusetts Eye and Ear really loved her. It is desperately hard for all of us to fathom that our friend who never failed to brighten our days is no longer with us.' – Statement of Sunil Eappen, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Chief of Anesthesia at Massachusetts Eye and Ear
  • Georgia sheriff arrested after exposing himself, fleeing officer, police say
    Georgia sheriff arrested after exposing himself, fleeing officer, police say
    DeKalb County, Georgia, Sheriff Jeffrey Mann was charged with two misdemeanors after an Atlanta police officer said the sheriff exposed himself late Saturday and then attempted to evade arrest. >> Watch the news report here Mann, in a statement, vowed to clear his name. He was charged with indecency and obstruction.  According to the incident report, obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Mann was observed in a part of Piedmont Park known for “sexual acts after dark.”  Mann had exposed himself and was walking in the direction of a police officer, the report states.  Once he got within 10 feet, the report continues, the officer turned his flashlight on Mann, identifying himself as police and commanding him to stop.  Mann fled instead, leading the officer on a quarter-mile run before finally giving up. The officer said the sheriff ran across 10th Street and into traffic.  “I continued to watch the male run while I waited to cross 10th Street and its traffic near Argonne Street,” the report states. “The male had stopped to tie his shoes. I got approximately 10 to 15 feet from the male before he noticed my approach. The male immediately stopped fixing his shoes and started running again.” As Mann approached Ninth Street, he noticed he was losing ground to the officer, according to the report, and finally surrendered.  The sheriff told WSB-TV that he appreciates Atlanta police and wants to clear up what he called a misunderstanding. He was booked into the Atlanta City Detention Center and bonded out early Sunday morning. DeKalb Commissioner Nancy Jester said the news of the sheriff’s arrest damages the county’s reputation. “It is embarrassing,” Jester said. “It’s certainly not a good headline for DeKalb County.” Jester said the sheriff has always been “professional” and “appropriate.”  “Now we have this, so I don’t know,” she said. “We’ll see where this takes us.”  Commissioner Greg Adams, a former DeKalb police officer, said his confidence in Mann remains unshaken. “The job that Sheriff Jeff Mann has been doing has been superb,” Adams said. “The entire sheriff’s department, from the deputy sheriffs that patrol the street even to the jailers have a great deal of respect for his leadership.” >> Read more trending news Adams said he hopes the allegations against Mann are unfounded. “Being a police officer, I know first-hand that things can be misconstrued,” Adams said. “I hope there was a misinterpretation. I’m sorry it happened to him, but as it stands I trust his ability to lead the county forward as sheriff.” Mann, an attorney, was re-elected to office in 2016, two years after winning a special election to replace Thomas Brown, who resigned to run for Congress.  Mann had been Brown’s chief deputy and joined the DeKalb sheriff’s office in 2001. Prior to Brown, every sheriff elected to a full term in DeKalb since 1965 had faced criminal charges.
  • 10 people shot, 2 killed in Chicago gang-related retaliation shooting 
    10 people shot, 2 killed in Chicago gang-related retaliation shooting 
    Two people were killed and eight others wounded by gunfire in a gang-related retaliation shooting at a park Sunday in the city’s Southwest Side.  The shooting took place at Brighton Park around 5:17 p.m. at a memorial service for a documented gang member who was shot early Sunday morning, according to the Chicago Tribune. >> Read more trending news The afternoon shooting is believed to be gang-related retaliation, Chicago police said. The victims were taken to various hospitals, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.  With the weekend shootings, Chicago has surpassed 1,000 gunshot victims on the year and is nearing 200 homicides, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.
  • Who is Sally Yates and why is she testifying before Congress?
    Who is Sally Yates and why is she testifying before Congress?
    On Monday, former assistant U.S. attorney general Sally Yates is scheduled to testify before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee and recount what she told the Trump administration about former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s ties to Russian officials. Yates, according to a source who has been briefed on what Yates is expected to testify about, will tell the committee that she told White House counsel on Jan. 26 about discrepancies in Flynn’s statements and what the White House was saying about his activities concerning Russia's ambassador to the United States, Sergey Kislyak. Some have suggested Flynn promised the Russian ambassador that the Trump administration would work to ease sanctions levied by President Barack Obama over allegations that the Russians had interfered in the 2016 presidential election. Obama imposed sanctions on nine Russians after they were linked to 'significant malicious cyber-enabled activities.” The administration also ordered 35 Russian diplomats to leave the country. So what do we know about Yates and how she has come to testify before the Senate subcommittee?  She was born in Atlanta, Ga., in 1960. She went to work for the King & Spalding law firm after graduation and worked for the firm for three years. She became an assistant U.S. attorney, after joining the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Atlanta in 1989. Yates was the lead prosecutor in the trial of Eric Rudolph, the man who was convicted of the bombing at the Centennial Park bombing during the 1996 Olympic Games. In 2010 she was appointed by President Barack Obama as the first U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Georgia. She was the first woman to be appointed to that position. In 2015, Yates was nominated and later confirmed as deputy attorney general of the United States. Yates, 56, is married and has two children. Comer Yates, her husband, who is also an attorney, is the executive director of Atlanta Speech School, a school for children with hearing and learning disabilities. She graduated from the University of Georgia with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, and she earned a law degree from the University of Georgia School of Law. How did Yates come to testify before a Senate panel? On Jan. 20, Attorney General Loretta Lynch resigned from her position and Yates became acting attorney general. Jeff Sessions, at the time President Donald Trump’s nominee for attorney general, had not yet been confirmed by the Senate. Yates stayed in the position for 10 days until she was fired by the Trump administration after she ordered the Department of Justice not to defend the president’s executive order barring immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries. 'At present, I am not convinced that the defense of the Executive Order is consistent with these responsibilities nor am I convinced that the Executive Order is lawful,” Sally Yates wrote in instructing the DOJ not to defend the order after it was challenged in court in Washington state. 'Consequently, for as long as I am the Acting Attorney General, the Department of Justice will not present arguments in defense of the Executive Order, unless and until I become convinced that it is appropriate to do so.' Yates was not long for the job as the new Republican president's administration relieved her of her duties soon after she ordered the Justice Department not to defend the order in court. The White House said in a statement that Yates “betrayed the Department of Justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States.” “Ms. Yates is an Obama Administration appointee who is weak on borders and very weak on illegal immigration,” the statement read. Michael Flynn warning Yates is set to testify Monday about a warning she gave the White House counsel about what Gen. Flynn said about what he was doing when he met with the Russian ambassador, and what Justice Department officials believe actually happened between the two. Yates met with White House Counsel Don McGahn 18 days before Flynn was fired. She is expected to testify that she issued a forceful warning that the story Flynn was telling was not what had happened between the two when they met in late December. She is expected also to say that she recommended that Flynn be fired. At that point, Flynn had denied talking to Kislyak about the sanctions President Obama had placed on the Russians. The hearing is set for 2:30 p.m. on Monday.
  • Russia probe may get new jolt with Yates, Clapper testimony to Senate panel
    Russia probe may get new jolt with Yates, Clapper testimony to Senate panel
    The Congressional probe into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections takes another step forward on Monday, with the first public testimony from former acting Attorney General Sally Yates, who reportedly told the Trump White House of intelligence concerns about ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, centering on his contacts with Russian officials. Here is some of what we might see on Monday afternoon before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee: 1. A renewed focus on former Trump aide Michael Flynn. Maybe the most anticipated part of Monday’s testimony will be from former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, who reportedly warned the White House of questions related to former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, and whether he told the truth about his contacts with Russian government officials. Yates, who was fired by President Trump for refusing to defend his first travel and refugee order, has not publicly told her story as yet. Yates reportedly told the White House of fears that Flynn could be at risk of blackmail by the Russians – several weeks before Flynn was fired; the White House said it was because Flynn had misled Vice President Mike Pence on the matter. Last week, FBI Director James Comey acknowledged that he had discussions with Yates about Flynn and his contacts with the Russian ambassador. Graham: 'Did you ever talk to Sally Yates about her concerns about Gen. Flynn being compromised?' Comey: 'I did' https://t.co/oZGhMkLifE — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 3, 2017 2. Will Yates discuss anything on Russia apart from Flynn? One of the unknowns about this appearance by Yates is whether her testimony will veer into any other parts of the investigation into links between Trump associates and Russia, or the general issue of Russian interference in the 2016 elections. Yates was originally set to testify back in March before the House Intelligence Committee, but that was suddenly canceled by panel chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), who later stepped aside from leading the probe of Russia’s involvement in the elections. The White House also had sent Yates a letter warning of possible issues involving executive privilege, but denied they were trying to stop her from testifying. We’ll see whether Yates creates new avenues of public inquiry, or not. Press Secretary Sean Spicer has made clear that the White House was not worried about anything Yates might tell the Congress. Spicer on Yates: 'I hope she testifies. I look forward to it.' — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) March 28, 2017 3. Former DNI Clapper likely to zero in on Moscow again. The formal title of this hearing is “Russian Interference in the 2016 United States Election,” and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper is certainly a top witness to discuss the view of the U.S. Intelligence Community on that matter. Clapper has been clear from the beginning about his belief that the Russians were causing trouble. “The hacking was only one part of it,” Clapper told Senators in January, adding that Moscow also used “classical propaganda, disinformation, fake news,” as Clapper said the Russians were still using those tools to disrupt the U.S. political system. “I think the public should know as much about this as possible,” said Clapper, who retired when President Trump took office. 4. Why isn’t Susan Rice testifying at this hearing? Former Obama National Security Adviser Susan Rice was not originally scheduled to be part of this hearing, but last week, Republicans asked her to join Yates and Clapper. Rice refused, and that prompted Republicans to hint that she is hiding something. “I am deeply disappointed that Ambassador Rice has declined to participate in this hearing,” said Sen. Charles Grassley (R-IA). Republicans want to question Rice about “unmasking” the names of Americans caught up in incidental intelligence collection related to the probe of possible links between Russia and the Trump Campaign – and someone living at the White House has taken notice. Susan Rice, the former National Security Advisor to President Obama, is refusing to testify before a Senate Subcommittee next week on….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2017 5. Will there be GOP counterattacks against Sally Yates? Watch for this before the hearing begins on Monday afternoon, during the hearing, and afterwards. There were already reports on Sunday that Republicans were ready to accuse Yates of being a Democratic Party operative, intent on undermining President Trump at any opportunity. We often ask in journalism when getting information from a source – does this person have an axe to grind? Yates is from Atlanta. She worked for a well known law firm there, King & Spalding. She was hired by Bob Barr – later a Republican Congressman – to work for him, when he was a federal prosecutor in Georgia, during the first Bush Administration. Then Yates moved up the chain of command in the Justice Department through the years – under both political parties – before being nominated by President Obama as both a U.S. Attorney, and then later as Deputy Attorney General. Democrats were already pushing back on Sunday. Per @axios, WH plans to smear Sally Yates tomorrow as a 'Democratic operative.' She was a nonpolitical, career DOJ attorney for two decades pic.twitter.com/5FEUL9PXte — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) May 7, 2017 6. Where is Congress going next on the Russia matter? This won’t be the only public testimony for Yates and Clapper, as the House Intelligence Committee wants both of them to return for a public hearing soon, along with former CIA Director John Brennan. No date has been set for that appearance. No new public hearings have been set as yet by the Senate Intelligence Committee on the Russia matter, though members of that panel have been going over to the Central Intelligence Agency to review materials reportedly related to the probe – it’s not clear what they have seen, or where their probe is headed. The top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee told CNN this past week that there was no evidence as yet of collusion between Trump associates and Russia over the elections. But that isn’t stopping the investigation from moving forward. 7. What is the status of the FBI’s Russia probe? FBI Director James Comey made clear several times at a hearing last week that he wasn’t going to give any updates on what his agency’s review had found or not found about Russia interference in the 2016 campaign, but he did give us one tidbit that wasn’t publicly known – that the FBI is working with federal prosecutors not only at the Justice Department, but also with prosecutors working just outside Washington, D.C., in the Eastern District of Virginia. That is a federal district which is often involved in “prosecution of significant terrorism and espionage cases.” Where is that quote from? From the website of the U.S. Attorney of the Eastern District of Virginia. 8. Many still believe there is nothing here but partisanship. When President Trump tweeted out something about the “Fake Media” and Russia on Sunday, the simple re-tweet that I made – noting it was happening a day before the next Congressional hearing about Russia and the elections – quickly garnered me a few accusations of bias. “What a bunch hypocritical hogwash from the lefties,” one person wrote me on Twitter. “You r extremely biased,” wrote another. This story still gets people on edge – on both sides of the political football – very, very quickly. We’ll see how this week changes the dynamic. @jamiedupree You r extremely biased in ur reporting @jamiedupree. Man up and start reporting in a unbiased fashion!! — Mark Paulsen (@GoBlueMAP75) May 7, 2017 Whether you think there is anything to this Russia story or not, Monday’s testimony by Sally Yates is expected to push ahead the story of what ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was doing during the transition. Stay tuned.
