School bus, semitruck collide in eastern Washington

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - One student and a bus driver were injured Friday morning when a semitruck and a school bus carrying 25 students collided in eastern Washington, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The crash was reported around 7:20 a.m. PDT on U.S. Route 395 at Williams Lake Road in Stevens County, The Spokesman-Review reported.
Washington state Trooper Jeff Sevigney said the injured student suffered minor injuries. The bus driver’s injuries appeared to be serious, but not life-threatening, he said. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment.
Authorities, medics and the Colville School District superintendent responded to the crash, which shut down the road, KREM reported.
Authorities are investigating the incident.
