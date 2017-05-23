Listen Live
National
School staff members caught on camera fighting in classroom
School staff members caught on camera fighting in classroom
Photo Credit: WSBTV.com
School staff members at a Georgia middle school were caught on camera fighting in a classroom in front of students.

By: Tyisha Fernandes, WSBTV.com
Photo Credit: WSBTV.com

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. -  A teacher and a paraprofessional were caught on camera fighting in front of students at Stone Mountain Middle School on Friday.

Video shows at least two students trying to break up the fight, but it didn’t work. Another staff member had to intervene to stop the two adults from punching each other.

“I mean that’s not a good example in front of kids. That was just bad,” parent Valerie Stewart said. “We send our kids to school to learn, for an education, not to sit there and witness a fight between two adults.”

School officials are investigating why the fight broke out. Both staff members have been removed from the classroom during the investigation.

“I really couldn’t believe it. Like I thought it was kids fighting and then found out it was teachers. It was just bad,” student Madison Hall said.

The school sent a letter home to parents Monday telling them that two staff members were “engaged in a physical altercation that caused a major disturbance in a classroom.” The letter assured parents that both adults will face appropriate discipline.

School officials declined an on-camera interview while the investigation is open, but sent a statement that said, “The interaction and conduct in the video is completely unacceptable and contrary to our district’s tenets and core principles. Those staff members that participated in the conduct have been removed from the learning environment.”

School officials said both staff members have been arrested and charged with disorderly conduct in a public place.

The staff members are still employed by the school district because the school is a public entity, and by law, employees can keep their jobs pending the outcome of an investigation.

