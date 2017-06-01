Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
78°
H 89
L 74

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
78°
Broken Clouds
H 89° L 74°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    78°
    Current Conditions
    Thunderstorms. H 89° L 74°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    82°
    Evening
    Thunderstorms. H 89° L 74°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    75°
    Morning
    Cloudy. H 84° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Sean Spicer's simple response to Trump's 'covfefe' tweet
Close

Sean Spicer's simple response to Trump's 'covfefe' tweet

Sean Spicer's simple response to Trump's 'covfefe' tweet
Photo Credit: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Sean Spicer's simple response to Trump's 'covfefe' tweet

By: Zuri Davis, Rare.us
Photo Credit: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

President Trump’s recent late-night tweet had the internet questioning, judging and joking about “covfefe.”

>> Read more trending news

Even the president made light of the situation by challenging people to find the meaning of the word, which could have been an awkward autocorrect struggle or a sleepy mistake.

Some have said it was an intentional move to incite liberal criticism or to distract from White House operations. 

White House press secretary Sean Spicer was asked about “covfefe” during an audio-only Wednesday press conference.

>> Related: What's a #covfefe? After late-night Trump tweet, social media weighs in

When asked if the American public should be concerned that Trump made what some called an “incoherent” tweet late at night, Spicer said that they shouldn’t be worried in the slightest.

As for the meaning behind the tweet, Spicer said, “The president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant.”

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Obama honors artistic achievements at Kennedy Center Honors gala
    President Barack Obama hosted his final Kennedy Center Honors gala at the White House on Sunday. >> Read more trending stories The president and first lady Michelle Obama were introduced after the inductees: actor Al Pacino; gospel singer Mavis Staples; Argentine pianist Martha Argerich; singer-songwriter James Taylor; and Don Henley, Timothy B. Schmidt and Joe Walsh, the surviving members of the Eagles. The Kennedy Center Honors is in its 39th year. The ceremony will be broadcast Dec. 27 on CBS. >> PHOTOS: 2016 Kennedy Center Honors Earlier, at the White House, Obama welcomed the honorees at a reception and said participating in the gala was “one of the perks of the job.” Former president Bill Clinton made a surprise appearance on stage Sunday to talk about how Taylor’s music resonated with him and the American public in times that tested the nation’s resolve. “Our nation was reeling from the pain of Vietnam,” Clinton said. “James was there to satisfy our hunger for both intimacy and authenticity.” The tribute to Pacino included words from Sean Penn and recitations of Shakespeare by Laurence Fishburne and Lily Rabe. Chris O’Donnell and Gabrielle Anwar re-enacted the tango that Pacino danced with Anwar in “Scent of a Woman,” the 1992 movie that won Pacino an Oscar. Garth Brooks, Sheryl Crow and Darius Rucker performed medleys of Taylor’s music. Yitzhak Perlman played violin and Yuja Wang played piano to honor Argerich. Staples’ songs were performed by Elle King, Bonnie Raitt and Andra Day. The Eagles were originally selected to be honored in 2015, but the band decided to wait because of founding member Glenn Frey’s poor health. Frey died on Jan. 18 at age 67. Bob Seger, Vince Gill and Kings of Leon performed the Eagles’ music on Sunday.
  • Police use narcan to save K-9 partners
    Police use narcan to save K-9 partners
    It is their job to find drugs, but the drugs that K-9 officers search for can be just as deadly to the four-footed members of law enforcement. Police officers have started carrying naloxone, or narcan, on drug raids to help when police dogs encounter opioids, The Associated Press reported. Three K-9 officers in Florida had to be taken to an animal hospital last year when they were exposed to fentanyl. >> Read more trending news  “Dogs are not looking for drugs with their eyes and feeling with their fingers; they’re literally breathing it in and inhaling it,” Brian Foley, deputy police chief in Hartford, Connecticut, told The AP. It can also be absorbed through the dog’s paws. “It’s very dangerous,” Kevin Hoying, a K-9 officer with Springfield police department, told the Springfield News-Sun. “Their noses are wet. If it gets airborne, it will stick to their nose, they’ll take it and they’ll overdose just like people.” The Springfield K-9 unit had to refuse some search warrants that needed drug sniffing dogs recently because of fentanyl, The News-Sun reported. Police in Hartford started carrying naloxone for their dogs in January. Massachusetts state police started in March. Deputy sheriffs in Greenville County, South Carolina, received training on using nasal naloxone on their dogs in February, The AP reported. Massachusetts state police troopers are also being trained to not release dogs when loose drugs are found. Naloxone, administered as either a shot or a nose spray, blocks the effect of opioids and can reverse overdoses. The Drug Enforcement Administration warned police officers that a small amount of fentanyl, either ingested or absorbed through the skin, can be deadly to both humans and police dogs. Fentanyl is usually mixed with heroin and is 50 times more potent than heroin.
  • Black sorority at American University targeted with bananas hanging from nooses
    Black sorority at American University targeted with bananas hanging from nooses
    Campus police have released footage of the person suspected in a racially charged hate crime at American University in Washington, D.C. According to the New York Times, the FBI is reportedly helping school officials in the investigation. Officials believe the suspect hung at least three bananas in nooses on campus Monday between 3:45 a.m. and 4:10 a.m. and have issued a $1,000 reward for information. >> Watch the video here On Monday morning, photos began circulating on social media, showing bananas hanging from strings in the shape of nooses. According to the school, the bananas were found in three different places on campus — many marked with the letters AKA (the letters of a predominantly African-American sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha). The crime follows the university’s first appointment of a black woman, also a member of AKA, as student government association president. “These racist, hateful messages have no place in our community. The safety of our students is paramount. The American University Department of Public Safety is investigating,” the university shared in a memo about the incident. >> Read more trending news University President Neil Kerwin also condemned the hate crime in a separate memo, calling it a “cowardly, despicable act.”  “Know that American University remains committed to principles of diversity, inclusion, common courtesy, and human dignity, and acts of bigotry only strengthen our resolve. Anyone who does not feel similarly does not belong here,” he wrote. The Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority also called on the university and law enforcement officials to conduct a rigorous investigation and strengthen campus security measures to keep its SGA president, other AKA members and African Americans safe. In response to the hate crime, the university hosted a town hall where more than a hundred students marched to the financial aid office to request withdrawal forms as an act of protest, The Eagle, the university newspaper, reported. The D.C. university has recently dealt with multiple racially charged incidents targeting both black and Muslim students on campus. In September, a rotten banana was reportedly thrown at a black student, and another rotting banana reportedly left on the doorstep of their dorm, Huffington Post reported. >> On MyAJC.com: Readers discuss how they experience race and ethnicity And according to Mic, anti-black racist messages were posted on the university’s Yik Yak channel in October 2015, some messages blaming black students for Ebola. In 2015, racist epithets were also written on dorms belong to black students on campus. “Later in the fall, the President’s Council on Diversity and Inclusion, with the help of senior administration, will consider a complete rewrite of our discrimination and discriminatory harassment policies,” Kerwin told The Eagle. “Those policies have been in place now for decades. They have developed over time in an incremental manner and they need a complete redo.”
  • Noose discovered at national African-American museum in Washington, D.C.
    Noose discovered at national African-American museum in Washington, D.C.
    Tourists at the National Museum of African-American History and Culture found a noose Wednesday at an exhibit on segregation — the second such discovery at the Smithsonian in a week. A Smithsonian police officer on Friday found a noose hanging from a tree outside the Hirshhorn Museum. >> Black sorority at American University targeted with bananas hanging from nooses 'The noose has long represented a deplorable act of cowardice and depravity — a symbol of extreme violence for African-Americans,” Lonnie Bunch, director of the African-American history museum, wrote in an email to staff on Wednesday, according to Smithsonian magazine’s website. “Today's incident is a painful reminder of the challenges that African-Americans continue to face.” The Associated Press reported that the gallery containing an exhibit on segregation was closed for about three hours while U.S. Park Police investigated the incident. >> Read more trending news “The Smithsonian family stands together in condemning this act of hatred and intolerance, especially repugnant in a museum that affirms and celebrates the American values of inclusion and diversity,” Smithsonian Secretary David Skorton wrote to all employees of the Smithsonian Institution.  “We will not be intimidated. Cowardly acts like these will not, for one moment, prevent us from the vital work we do.”In tweets last week, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser decried the discovery of the first noose. U.S. Park Police were already investigating the discovery of the noose at the Hirshhorn, which features contemporary art and culture. Now they have a second discovery to deal with.
  • “Talking the Tropics With Mike”: 2017 hurricane season underway!
    “Talking the Tropics With Mike”: 2017 hurricane season underway!
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.