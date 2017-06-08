Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
67°
H 75
L 68

!
Traffic
Breaking News

Former FBI Director James Comey testifies at 10am. Click LISTEN NOW BELOW to hear testimony.

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
67°
Overcast
H 75° L 68°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    67°
    Current Conditions
    Showers. H 75° L 68°
  • rain-day Created with Sketch.
    73°
    Afternoon
    Showers. H 75° L 68°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    74°
    Evening
    Mostly Cloudy. H 75° L 68°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Sears to close 72 more stores
Close

Sears to close 72 more stores

Sears to close 72 more stores
Photo Credit: Alan Diaz/AP
This Thursday, May 11, 2017, photo shows a Sears store in Hialeah, Fla. Sears Holdings Corp. reported earnings on Thursday, May 25, 2017. Searsâ extended decline in sales continued during the first quarter and the storied retailer vowed additional spending cuts to offset its slowing business. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

Sears to close 72 more stores

By: Kara Driscoll, Dayton Daily News
Photo Credit: Alan Diaz/AP

Sears will shut down 72 stores, on top of the 180 stores already announced as closing.

The company released a list of closing stores, including 16 Sears stores, 49 Kmart stores and seven auto centers, according to Business Insider. Stores could close by September.

>> Read more trending news

The company, which lost $2.2 billion in sales last year, announced earlier this year that it would close 150 Sears and Kmart stores. It is not apparent whether the filing would result in any more immediate store closures or lay-offs.

“Our historical operating results indicate substantial doubt exists related to the company’s ability to continue as a going concern,” the company said during a financial report meeting.

The list includes the following locations:

Sears Auto Center

  • Elyria, OH, store 6060
  • Midwest City, OK, store 6509
  • Columbia, SC, store 6013
  • Texarkana, TX, store 6739
  • Sherman, TX, store 6929
  • St. George, UT, store 2653
  • Richmond, VA, store 7505

Kmart

  • Dothan, AL, store 3082
  • Muscle Shoals, AL, store 7045
  • Little Rock, AR, store 3120
  • Bullhead City (Riviera), AZ, store 3375
  • Blythe, CA, store 3881
  • Sacramento, CA, store 4117
  • Manteca, CA, store 4862
  • Sacramento, CA, store 4117
  • Manteca, CA, store 4862
  • Fort Oglethorpe, GA, store 3083
  • Calhoun, GA, store 9625
  • Iowa City, IA, store 4315
  • Marshalltown, IA, store 7583
  • Mishawaka, IN, store 4152
  • Newburyport, MA, store 9147
  • Elkton, MD, store 9524
  • Traverse City, MI, store 3009
  • West Branch, MI, store 3864
  • Cheboygan, MI, store 9245
  • Mantua, NJ, store 3060
  • Manahawkin, NJ, store 3641
  • Las Cruces, NM, store 3682
  • Alamogordo, NM, store 9119
  • Las Vegas, NV, store 3680
  • Henderson, NV, store 3857
  • Sparks, NV, store 4151
  • Liverpool, NY, store 3352
  • Malone, NY, store 3943
  • Cortland, NY, store 7134
  • Watertown, NY, store 7432
  • Wooster, OH, store 4875
  • Streetsboro, OH, store 9676
  • Tulsa, OK, store 4473
  • Roseburg, OR, store 7580
  • Butler, PA, store 4771
  • Belle Vernon, PA, store 7120
  • Indiana, PA, store 7217
  • Summerville, SC, store 3606
  • Seneca, SC, store 9320
  • Madison, TN, store 4093
  • Johnson City, TN, store 7353
  • El Paso, TX, store 3491
  • El Paso, TX, store 7347
  • Virginia Beach, VA, store 3560
  • Virginia Beach, VA, store 3801
  • West Allis, WI, store 3618
  • La Crosse, WI, store 4089
  • Medford, WI, store 7656
  • Lewisburg, WV, store 7582
  • Sheridan, WY, store 9074
  • Spanish Fork, UT, store 7425

Sears

  • Chico, CA, store 2048
  • Dalton, GA, store 2615
  • Biloxi, MS, store 2256
  • Asheboro, NC, store 2645
  • Minot, ND, store 2152
  • Vineland, NJ, store 2374
  • Columbus, OH, store 1150
  • Elyria, OH, store 1310
  • Columbus, OH, store 1370
  • Middletown, OH, store 2940
  • Midwest City, OK, store 1261
  • Richmond, VA, store 1445
  • Columbia, SC, store 1525
  • Texarkana, TX, store 2567
  • Sherman, TX, store 2627
  • St. George, UT, store 2220

Related

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • 7 things to know now: Comey testimony; UK vote; Stoops retires; Cosby trial
    7 things to know now: Comey testimony; UK vote; Stoops retires; Cosby trial
    Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and around the world today.What to know now: 1. Comey testimony: Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before Congress in an event that has become must-see TV on a Thursday morning. Millions around the country are expected to tune in to watch Comey’s appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee. Networks will be interrupting regular programming to broadcast the testimony live. At least one cable news channel has had a countdown clock on its screen, ticking off the minutes until Comey is sworn in. You can follow Comey’s testimony online with live updates here. 2. Opening statement released: Comey released a copy of his prepared remarks Wednesday in advance of the hearing. He said in the four months he served as President Donald Trump’s director of the FBI, Trump had asked him for his loyalty during a meeting at the White House, had asked for reassurance that he was not under investigation, and had urged him to drop the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn. In the statement, Comey said he told Trump that he was not personally under investigation by the FBI. 'The President feels completely and totally vindicated,' Trump attorney Marc Kasowitz said Wednesday night after Comey’s statement was released. 3. UK vote: Voters across the United Kingdom will be going to the polls Thursday to pick a leader. The race between Prime Minister Theresa May and Labour Party candidate Jeremy Corbyn has tightened in the wake of the London Bridge attack last week – the third terror attack in three months. 4. Stoops retires: Oklahoma football coach Bob Stoops announced Wednesday that he would be retiring after 18 seasons of leading the Sooners football team. Stoops, who has won 10 conference championships along with a national championship while at the school, was the longest-tenured active football coach at a major university. He gave no specific reason for his retirement.5. North Korea missile launch: North Korea on Thursday fired several suspected short-range anti-ship missiles into the sea between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. The missiles were fired from the North Korean coastal town of Wonsan and likely flew about 125 miles, reaching a maximum altitude of about 1.2 miles, according to The Associated Press. The missiles landed in the area where the U.S. aircraft carriers Carl Vinson and Ronald Reagan participated in joint exercises with the South Korean navy earlier this week. And one moreThe jury in the Bill Cosby sexual assault case heard testimony Wednesday from the woman who claims Cosby drugged and assaulted her in his Philadelphia-area home in 2004. Andrea Constand told jurors that meetings between the two were not romantic, but that she saw them as a mentoring situation. Constand worked at Temple University where Cosby was a trustee. The trial continues with jurors expected to hear about a deposition Cosby gave in which he said he would often give drugs and alcohol to women he wanted to have sexual encounters with.  In case you missed itLook to the sea In honor of World Ocean Day.
  • James Comey testimony: What time, what channel, live stream, what to expect
    James Comey testimony: What time, what channel, live stream, what to expect
    Former FBI Director James Comey is scheduled to testify Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee about the investigation into Russian tampering in the 2016 presidential election. According to committee Chairman Sen. Richard Burr, (R-North Carolina), Comey is 'looking forward to having the opportunity to publicly share his thoughts and views” following his firing by President Donald Trump on May 9. On Monday, the White House confirmed that Trump would not seek executive privilege to stop Comey from appearing before the committee. Burr also said that Comey has received clearance from special counsel Robert Mueller to testify in an open session. 'They've talked, and I understand the special counsel has not fenced him off in any way, shape or form on the items he intends to talk about,' Burr said. Mueller is in charge of the investigation into the Russian hacking of the 2016 presidential election. Here’s how you can watch the coverage of the hearing. What time: The hearing begins at 10 a.m. ET. What channel: ABC and CBS will break into regular coverage to broadcast the hearing. It will also be broadcast live on cable news channels and on C-SPAN3. NBC has not yet said whether or not it will carry the hearing live. Will it be livestreamed: CSPAN will livestream the testimony at C-Span.org and PBS NewsHour.  Who is on the Senate Intelligence Committee:   Republicans James Risch, Idaho Marco Rubio, Florida Susan Collins, Maine Roy Blunt, Missouri James Lankford, Oklahoma Tom Cotton, Arkansas John Cornyn, Texas Democrats Dianne Feinstein, California Ron Wyden, Oregon Martin Heinrich, New Mexico Angus King, Maine Joe Manchin, West Virginia Kamala Harris, California What to expect: Expect questions about anything to do with the investigation into the Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election. Comey will be questioned about what Trump asked of him, and about the memo he is reported to have made following a Feb. 14 meeting with the president.  He will, of course, be asked if he has found any evidence that Trump coordinated with the Russians and if there is any hint of obstruction of justice following the firing of national security adviser Michael Flynn.  Comey will not answer questions about classified information and will likely not answer any questions that would interfere with Mueller’s investigation. Live updates: Check back here on Thursday beginning at 9:15 a.m. ET for live updates on Comey’s testimony. Live updates
  • Pilot hits alligator while landing plane at Orlando Executive Airport
    Pilot hits alligator while landing plane at Orlando Executive Airport
    Only in Florida: A pilot fatally struck an alligator last week while landing a plane at Orlando Executive Airport. The pilot said his plane hit the gator, but he wouldn't provide further details because he said the Federal Aviation Administration is still investigating the incident. Another pilot, Brad Pierce, posted a photo on Facebook, calling the incident 'one of the craziest things I've ever seen in all my years in aviation.' Pierce said in the post, which has been shared almost 2,000 times, that a pilot was crossing a runway when an 11-foot gator jumped up and struck the wing of his Navajo as he was landing. 'The gator was killed instantly, and the aircraft sustained damage to the wing,' Pierce said.
  • One dead in Argyle Forest shooting
    One dead in Argyle Forest shooting
     The Jacksonville’s Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead in the Argyle Forest area Wednesday night.  The man was found dead inside of a home with at least one gunshot wound. A woman and two children were also inside the home, but they were not injured.  A man reportedly told JSO that he was involved in the fatal shooting and was taken into custody for questioning.  This is a developing story and we are working with Jacksonville Police to get more information.      
  • Man cited for St. Johns County crash involving two semis
    Man cited for St. Johns County crash involving two semis
    The Florida Highway Patrol has cited a man after a three-car crash involving two semi-trucks on I-95 in St. Johns County on Wednesday.  Troopers say the weather was a factor in the crash that had traffic on I-95 Northbound for three hours.  79-year-old Jose Cordero was driving south on I-95 South and was going too fast in a Hyundai Elantra. He was trying to pass a semi in the center lane, but lost control and crashed into the semi.  After the initial crash, the semi traveled into the media and into Northbound lanes crashing into a second semi-truck.  The driver of the first semi and Cordero were sent to Flagler Hospital with minor injuries.  Troopers cited Cordero for driving too fast for conditions.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.