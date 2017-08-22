What happens if the Secret Service can’t afford to pay its agents? Those agents might soon find out, according to a USA Today report.

The director of the Secret Service, Randolph “Tex” Alles, told USA Today that more than 1,000 agents have already maxed out their salary and overtime allowances — allowances that were supposed to last all year.

Alles said the service must protect 42 people, including 18 Trump family members, the report said. Under the Obama administration, that number was 31.

Adding to Alles’ woes is a recent exodus of agents, thanks to travel and work demands, the report said.

Alles clarified his comments in a statement Monday.

"The Secret Service has the funding it needs to meet all current mission requirements for the remainder of the fiscal year and compensate employees for overtime within statutory pay caps," the statement read. "The Secret Service estimates that roughly 1,100 employees will work overtime hours in excess of statutory pay caps during calendar year 2017. Our agency experienced a similar situation in calendar year 2016 that resulted in legislation that allowed Secret Service employees to exceed statutory caps on pay."

Alles added: "This issue is not one that can be attributed to the current administration’s protection requirements alone, but rather has been an ongoing issue for nearly a decade due to an overall increase in operational tempo."

