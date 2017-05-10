Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
94°
H 93
L 69

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
94°
Broken Clouds
H 93° L 69°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    94°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Sunny. H 93° L 69°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    70°
    Morning
    Mostly Sunny. H 93° L 69°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    91°
    Afternoon
    Partly Cloudy. H 97° L 71°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Ed. Secretary Betsy DeVos booed by graduates at commencement speech
Close

Ed. Secretary Betsy DeVos booed by graduates at commencement speech

Ed. Secretary Betsy DeVos booed by graduates at commencement speech
Photo Credit: NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images
U.S. Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, attended President Trump's press conference with members of the GOP on the passage of legislation to roll back the Affordable Care Act in the Rose Garden of the White House on May 4, 2017. DeVos was booed during her commencement speech at a historically black college.

Ed. Secretary Betsy DeVos booed by graduates at commencement speech

By: Jason Kelly, WFTV.com
Photo Credit: NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -   

U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was booed Wednesday afternoon as she took to a podium at Daytona Beach's Ocean Center to deliver Bethune-Cookman University's commencement speech.

Students booed DeVos when she received an honorary degree, prompting B-CU President Edison Jackson to say, "You don't know her, nor do you know her story."

>> Read more trending news

At least one protester was seen being escorted out of the venue.

Minutes into DeVos' speech, Jackson stepped up to the podium and told the booing crowd, "If this continues, your degrees will be mailed to you."

During a Wednesday morning news conference, Jackson defended the school's decision to invite DeVos to speak.

"It's important to understand people will disagree," Jackson said. "That does not mean one should roll over and play dead because you disagree."

Protesters pressured the university to rescind its invitation because of comments DeVos has made suggesting that historically black colleges and universities were "pioneers of school choice." She later acknowledged that the schools originated because of racial segregation.

>> Related: Betsy DeVos calls historically black colleges pioneers of school choice, sparks outrage

B-CU administrators said DeVos has devoted her career to promoting educational opportunities, saying that Mary McLeod Bethune, the university's founder, wasn't constrained by political ideology.

The booing reached a fever pitch when DeVos revealed her plans to visit Bethune's home and grave after the speech.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Ed. Secretary Betsy DeVos booed by graduates at commencement speech
    Ed. Secretary Betsy DeVos booed by graduates at commencement speech
      U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was booed Wednesday afternoon as she took to a podium at Daytona Beach's Ocean Center to deliver Bethune-Cookman University's commencement speech. Students booed DeVos when she received an honorary degree, prompting B-CU President Edison Jackson to say, 'You don't know her, nor do you know her story.' >> Read more trending news At least one protester was seen being escorted out of the venue. Minutes into DeVos' speech, Jackson stepped up to the podium and told the booing crowd, 'If this continues, your degrees will be mailed to you.' During a Wednesday morning news conference, Jackson defended the school's decision to invite DeVos to speak. 'It's important to understand people will disagree,' Jackson said. 'That does not mean one should roll over and play dead because you disagree.' Protesters pressured the university to rescind its invitation because of comments DeVos has made suggesting that historically black colleges and universities were 'pioneers of school choice.' She later acknowledged that the schools originated because of racial segregation. >> Related: Betsy DeVos calls historically black colleges pioneers of school choice, sparks outrage B-CU administrators said DeVos has devoted her career to promoting educational opportunities, saying that Mary McLeod Bethune, the university's founder, wasn't constrained by political ideology. The booing reached a fever pitch when DeVos revealed her plans to visit Bethune's home and grave after the speech.
  • Pot makes older people smarter but impairs younger people, scientists say
    Pot makes older people smarter but impairs younger people, scientists say
    A low dose of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, could help improve brain function and cognitive ability in aging people, at least it seemed to help older mice, a German team of scientists said, but the reverse was true in younger mice. A new study in the journal “Nature Medicine” found a daily dose of cannabis extract, not only dramatically improved learning and memory performance in older mice, it significantly impaired the performance in younger mice.  >> Read more trending news The study concluded that “chronic, low-dose treatment with THC or cannabis extracts could be a potential strategy to slow down or even to reverse cognitive decline in the elderly.” The “results reveal a profound, long-lasting improvement of cognitive performance resulting from a low dose of THC treatment in mature and old animals,” the study said.  Ultimately, the study could help find a treatment to stave off cognitive decline in the elderly. >> Related: Border Patrol finds 67 pounds of marijuana hidden in hearse “If we can rejuvenate the brain so that everybody gets five to 10 more years without needing extra care, then that is more than we could have imagined,” Andras Bilkei-Gorzo, the lead study researcher with the University of Bonn, told The Guardian. Clinical trials on humans are planned for later this year, and scientists said the impaired performance impact of THC on younger mice deserves more research, too.
  • Police: Man killed mother, stuffed body in cardboard box
    Police: Man killed mother, stuffed body in cardboard box
    A man in New Mexico admitted to killing his mother Sunday and placing her body in a cardboard box, according to authorities. The woman's body was discovered Monday night by Albuquerque police, according to KOAT.  >> Read more trending news John McArthur, 37, was admitted to a mental health facility Monday and told staff that he may have put something called 'Dragon's Breath' in his mother's drink Sunday. Hospital staff contacted police to conduct a welfare check on the woman, and her body was found by police in a cardboard box, according to court documents.McArthur allegedly told police that after spiking his mother's drink, he got into an argument with her, and he strangled and beat his mother to death, according to KOAT. A neighbor told KOAT that she saw McArthur walk in circles around the property, talking to himself. McArthur is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center.
  • Mother’s Day 2017: Here are restaurants where mothers eat free or get a treat
    Mother’s Day 2017: Here are restaurants where mothers eat free or get a treat
    On Sunday, families across the country will give mom a break from kitchen duties and take her out for brunch or dinner.  Mother’s Day is the most popular holiday for eating out – six out of 10 consumers say they are treating mom to lunch or dinner out – and restaurants across the country are happy to accommodate.  If you are thinking about taking your mom out, here are a few deals you may want to consider.  (Note: Not every restaurant in a chain may be honoring the deals, check with local restaurants to make sure.) Baskin-Robbins: Baskin-Robbins has special cakes for Mother’s Day and a coupon for $3 off of $15 online or in-store orders. Good through May 21. Beef O’ Brady’s: Mom’s eat free (up to a $10 value) with the purchase of another entrée. Bertucci’s: On Mother’s Day, moms get a coupon for a free dessert on their next visit.  Billy Sims BBQ: Moms receive a free single meat sandwich, a side, and a souvenir cup. Bonefish Grill: Purchase $50 in gift cards for mom, and get a free $10 bonus card. Boston Market: Boston Market has a coupon for $5 off a Family Meal for Mother’s Day. Also, every guest who dines at Boston Market on Mother’s Day will receive a coupon for a free cookie on his or her next visit (redeemable May 15 – 31, while supplies last). Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Buy $50 in gift cards for mom and get a $10 bonus card. Charlie Brown’s Fresh Grill: Charlie Brown’s is featuring a 3-course meal starting at $19.99 for Mother’s Day. Each mom will receive two $10 vouchers for future visits. Del Frisco’s Grille: Mother’s receive a complimentary signature lemon cake jar. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse: Mothers will get a complimentary lunch or dinner dining card for their next visit, while supplies last. Jefferson’s: Mom gets a free lunch or dinner at Jefferson’s on Mother’s Day. Only valid at participating locations. Check with your local restaurant to see if they’re participating. LaMar’s Donuts: Moms get a free red velvet cake donut and a free small coffee on Mother’s Day. Ling & Louie’s Asian Bar Grill: Mother’s get a free $10 gift card for use on the next visit when you dine over Mother’s Day weekend. This offer is available at select locations only. Macaroni Grill: Macaroni Grill will offer a $19.99 per person prix fixe menu Saturday and Sunday. In addition, all Moms who dine at Macaroni Grill on Mother’s Day weekend will receive a coupon for a free appetizer with the purchase of an adult entrée to be used at their next visit to Macaroni Grill before May 31. Macaroni Grill is offering a 25 percent off electronic gift cards through Sunday.  Marble Slab Creamery: Marble Slab has special cakes for Mother’s Day and $3 off an online order. Use the online code MOM17. The offer is good through Friday. You can place your order at order.marbleslab.com McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood & Steaks: Mothers get at complimentary chocolate dipped strawberry on Sunday.  Mimi’s Cafe: Moms get at free take home gift and coupon for your next visit at Mimi’s Cafe. Outback Steakhouse: Buy $50 in gift cards in restaurant or online and get a $10 bonus card. Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse: All moms will receive a complimentary $25 dining card to use on a future visit. Shoney’s: Mothers get a free slice of strawberry pie with a purchase of a food bar or entrée. Check with your local restaurant to see if they’re participating. Sub Zero Ice Cream: Mothers get a free small ice cream cone on Mother’s Day with the purchase of another ice cream at participating locations (limit one per family, per visit). TCBY: Mom gets one free small size cup of frozen yogurt (up to 6 oz.) on Mother’s Day. Valid at participating locations. The Melting Pot: Mom can have a free “MOMosa” or receive a free Mother’s Day meal when they dine with at least three other paid adults. Check with local restaurants to see if they’re participating. Texas Steakhouse & Saloon: All moms receive a certificate for a free entree on their next visit. Tijuana Flats: Moms get a free entree at Tijuana Flats on Mother’s Day. Not valid with any other offer; only at participating locations. Wienerschnitzel: Moms will get a chili cheese dog, small fries, and small Pepsi on the house with proof of “mom-bership.”    
  • Family’s pit bull put down after it mauls 6-month-old girl to death
    Family’s pit bull put down after it mauls 6-month-old girl to death
    A Las Vegas couple is in mourning after their longtime pet pit bull attacked and killed their infant daughter Monday.  The 6-month-old girl, identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office as Kamiko Dao Tsuda-Saelee, was playing in a walker near the pit bull mix when the dog attacked, according to Las Vegas Now. The girl’s mother tried to stop the attack, but the dog had inflicted severe damage to the girl. The baby, who suffered blunt force trauma to the head, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.  KHON in Honolulu reported that the parents, who are originally from Hawaii, were stunned by the attack. The girl’s mother, Layla Tsuda, said the dog, Mana, had not bitten anyone in the nine years the family owned the pet.  Tsuda told the news station she left her daughter unattended just long enough to go to the restroom. When she returned, she found Mana biting the infant.  “I have no words to explain my pain,” Tsuda told KHON in a statement.  Las Vegas police said the mauling appeared to be a tragic accident and that charges were not likely to be filed against the parents, Las Vegas Now reported.  >> Read more trending stories A GoFundMe page was set up Tuesday to help the family with medical bills and funeral expenses. The page described Kamiko as “a happy and loving daughter, granddaughter, great-granddaughter, niece and cousin.” “We just want to thank you in advance for any help and support,” the family wrote. “Aloha (goodbye) and mahalo (thank you).” KSNV News 3 in Las Vegas reported that Mana was put down Tuesday by Clark County officials. A county spokesman said that a dog that killed a person could not be put up for adoption.  Mark Gibson, a dog trainer and behaviorist, told the news station that dogs, which are pack animals, feel the urge to determine hierarchy when a dominant person or dog is not present. Family dogs are also sometimes jealous when a small child is introduced into the mix.  More often, dogs just want to play, Gibson said.  “So the dog may have had no malice whatsoever toward the baby,” Gibson told the station. “But it just got so rough with it, that it was having a fun time chomping and biting and the baby was killed because of it.”
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.