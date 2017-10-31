When Russell Wilson connected with Jimmy Graham on a game-winning 18-yard touchdown with :21 seconds on Sunday against the Houston Texans, the celebration in CenturyLink Field was so loud that it measured on local seismographs placed near the stadium.

And it wasn't the first time 12's shook the stadium...

When former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch scored on a 67-yard touchdown run in a 2011 playoff game against the New Orleans Saints, the celebration from 12's in the stands also registered on local seismographs.

>> Read more trending news

Lynch's run became known among Seahawks fans as the 'Beast Quake'.

The Seahawks went on to win that game too, beating the Saints 41-36.

The (5-2) Seahawks next face the Washington Redskins on Sunday at CenturyLink Field.