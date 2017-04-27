Listen Live
Semi hits stroller with baby in it; 3-year-old in hospital
Semi hits stroller with baby in it; 3-year-old in hospital
A semi truck struck a stroller as a mother and two children were walking on a Tacoma, Washington, sidewalk.

TACOMA, Wash. -  A semi in Tacoma hit a stroller with a baby sitting inside it while her family walked on the sidewalk.

The baby and her 3-year-old sister had to be pulled out from under the truck.

The 3-year-old was in serious condition at Mary Bridge Children's Hospital. The mother and baby suffered minor injuries, police said.

Police report the driver did not see the family as he was about to leave the parking lot. 

The Latest News Headlines

  • WATCH: Dropping bag of cocaine in traffic court turns minor ticket into major felony
    WATCH: Dropping bag of cocaine in traffic court turns minor ticket into major felony
      What started off as a minor traffic violation for an Ohio man quickly turned into a major felony when he dropped a bag of cocaine in court Tuesday. >> Read more trending news Loraine resident Lamar Reed approached the bench to make a plea on a traffic ticket. When he took his hat off before the judge, a bag of cocaine suddenly fell out of his hat and landed on the floor, according to media outlets. No one noticed the bag of drugs for about an hour, KRON-TV reported. Finally a court officer noticed the cocaine on the floor. The judge in the case told WBKO-TV he’s never seen anything like it. “He was only here for a traffic ticket, and he made a simple traffic ticket, where there’s only the possibility of a fine, and turned it into a felony,” Judge Mark Mihok said. >> Related: Pacemaker data used to charge Ohio man with arson, fraud The episode was caught on court surveillance camera, so officials were able to see who dropped it. Reed was later arrested and charged with a fifth-degree felony.
  • Boy, 1, found wandering after mother ODs in car, police say
    Boy, 1, found wandering after mother ODs in car, police say
    A 1-year-old boy was found wandering in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, after his mother overdosed in a car, WPXI learned. Police said the boy’s mother, Marissa Bailey, overdosed on Harrison Street. The boy was then able to get out of the car and wander around. >> Read more trending news Video surfaced on social media of police and paramedics responding to the scene where Bailey was found slumped over. “If this isn’t a lesson to her, well then she’s in for a ruder awakening. She might not be so lucky next time, and my grandson might not be so lucky either,” Terri Letner, the boy’s paternal grandmother, said. “It just broke my heart, and I haven’t been able to keep myself together since.” Bailey is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Police said she admitted to being on heroin and crack, and she hadn't slept in three days. WPXI learned that drug charges were filed in June 2014 against Bailey by Glassport police. She pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to six months’ probation.
  • Narcan parties becoming disturbing trend, police say
    Narcan parties becoming disturbing trend, police say
    “Narcan parties” are starting to pop up and WPXI has learned that they are becoming a trend in Pennsylvania. According to investigators, addicts and dealers are taking advantage of the heroin-reversal drug by having parties where they sell heroin and Narcan as a package deal. >> Read more trending news 'You can party and use the opioids to whatever degree you want, and with the intent that you can be saved by the use of the Narcan,' Chief Jack Soberick of the Landsford, Pennsylania police said. Police stressed that while Narcan does save lives, it is not a guarantee. WPXI looked learned that Pittsburgh paramedics used Narcan on 2,300 overdose patients in 2016. That's nearly double from the year before.
  • Semi hits stroller with baby in it; 3-year-old in hospital
    Semi hits stroller with baby in it; 3-year-old in hospital
    A semi in Tacoma hit a stroller with a baby sitting inside it while her family walked on the sidewalk. The baby and her 3-year-old sister had to be pulled out from under the truck. >> Read more trending news The 3-year-old was in serious condition at Mary Bridge Children's Hospital. The mother and baby suffered minor injuries, police said. Police report the driver did not see the family as he was about to leave the parking lot. 
  • Sean Hannity accused of harassment; says accusation is ‘complete fabrication’ from ‘serial accuser’
    Sean Hannity accused of harassment; says accusation is ‘complete fabrication’ from ‘serial accuser’
    Fox News host Sean Hannity is calling an accusation of sexual harassment against him by a conservative commentator a “complete fabrication,” and said he will sue the woman who leveled the charges. Hannity was responding to a radio interview on Friday in which Debbie Schlussel said Hannity once invited her back to his hotel room after a book signing in Detroit.  Schlussel, speaking to radio host Pat Campbell, said she was denied a spot on his show after she turned down his advances.  'So I met him there and it was very awkward,' Schlussel said. 'He had me stand up there with him while he signed books, and I felt very weird. These people don't know me and they didn't come for me to sign their books. So then I left to get ready for the show and he said, 'Why don't you come back with me to my hotel?' and I said 'No, I have to get ready for the show.' Hannity released to the New York Daily News in a statement a statement after the show aired on Friday.  'Let me be clear: The comments about me on a radio show this week by this individual are 100 percent false and a complete fabrication. This individual is a serial harasser who has been lying about me for well over a decade. The individual has a history of making provably false statements against me in an effort to slander, smear and (besmirch) my reputation. 'The individual has not just slandered me over the years, but many people who this individual disagrees with. This individual desperately seeks attention by any means necessary, including making unfounded personal attacks and using indefensible and outrageous political rhetoric.' Hannity said he will sue Schlussel, and that he has hired “some of the finest and toughest lawyers in the country.” >>Woman walks back claim against Hannity Schlussel claimed in 2010 that Hannity and the Freedom Alliance, a charity that raises money for wounded veterans, used money donated to vets for things like private jet travel and expensive hotel rooms. The Freedom Alliance and Hannity denied the allegations. The claim by Schlussel came on the week that Bill O’Reilly was fired by Fox News after mounting accusations of sexually harassment.
