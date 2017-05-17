Listen Live
National
Sen. Thom Tillis collapses during race in D.C.
Close

Sen. Thom Tillis collapses during race in D.C.

Sen. Thom Tillis collapses during race in D.C.
Photo Credit: Susan Walsh/AP
FILE - In this April 7, 2017 file photo, Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. Tillis collapsed Wednesday, May 17, 2017, during Washington race and was taken away in ambulance. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Sen. Thom Tillis collapses during race in D.C.

By: Debbie Lord Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Susan Walsh/AP

Sen. Thom Tillis, (R-North Carolina), collapsed while running a race in Washington on Wednesday morning, but let people know he is doing ok after being transported to a hospital.

Tillis was participating in the ACLI Capital Challenge, an annual three-mile race held in the southeast part of D.C.

Media reports showed Tillis, 56, on the ground. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital. 

There were reports that Tillis was unconscious and had received CPR. He denied those reports.

"Hey everybody, I'm fine," Tillis said from a hospital bed. "Just running, and about two and a half miles in got overheated. No CPR, no special measures.

"See you back on the Hill."

