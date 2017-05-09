‘Senior Walk’ that went viral continues to inspire

VAN, Texas - A group of photos inspired many last year, and a tradition started by the class of 2016 at Van High School in East Texas has once again filled the halls of an elementary school and hearts of those who hope to be in their shoes one day.
The members of Van High School’s senior class donned their caps and gowns and paraded through the halls where their education began: the elementary school where many started 12 years ago. They walked through the intermediate and middle school campuses before they prepared to say goodbye to their alma mater.
Younger students lined the hallways to see their future and cheer on those who are leaving. Some smaller students, this year’s kindergartners, also wore gowns and joined the walk, holding the hands of their older counterparts.
The photos of the proud students went viral last year after being shared almost 200,000 times and receiving almost 300,000 likes.
Linsey Admire, executive director of the Van ISD Education Foundation, called the walk a “visual representation” of the district’s “After High School Comes College” program, WFAA reported last year.
