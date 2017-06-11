Listen Live
heavy-rain-night Created with Sketch.
79°
H 80
L 75

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
heavy-rain-night Created with Sketch.
79°
Overcast
H 80° L 75°
  • heavy-rain-night Created with Sketch.
    79°
    Current Conditions
    Cloudy. H 80° L 75°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    76°
    Morning
    Cloudy. H 80° L 75°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    81°
    Afternoon
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 82° L 75°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Severed head found on porch, decapitated body found nearby, police say
Close

Severed head found on porch, decapitated body found nearby, police say

Severed head found on porch, decapitated body found nearby, police say
Photo Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images
Crime scene tape. (Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Severed head found on porch, decapitated body found nearby, police say

By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images

JACKSON, Miss. -  The head of a young black man was left on a porch and a burned headless torso was found about a half mile away Saturday.

>> Read more trending news

While the unidentified head and decapitated body are likely part of the same case, Jackson police are awaiting confirmation, according to the Clarion-Ledger.

“Why we can't say right now that one belongs to the other, due to the type of crime and the close proximity of the body parts, we can assume that perhaps this the remains that was attached to the head this morning,” Police chief Lee Vance told WBRC.

Police responded to a call at the house around 9:19 a.m. where they found the severed head on the stairs leading to a porch area. Police said the cause of death appeared to be severance.

A badly burned body was found in a wooded area around 4 p.m. about half a mile away by a resident using a nearby road. Investigators are awaiting the coroner and medical examiner to determine cause of death.

"It's senseless, and it's tragic, and it's sad," Jackson Police Department spokesman Cmdr. Tyree Jones told the Ledger.

The motive is unknown and officials will not speculate if it is gang related. However, they admit it’s not a common pair of crime scenes.

“Whoever committed this crime, rage was an ingredient, perhaps some type of message-sending, but no I have never seen anything to occur where a head has been torn or cut from a body,” Vance told WBRC.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Man arrested after SWAT standoff in St. Augustine
    Man arrested after SWAT standoff in St. Augustine
    A SWAT team has escorted a man who barricaded himself with a gun out of a St. Augustine home on Sunday. The team was called out around 1 p.m. to the home at Highland Boulevard near County Road 207. St. Johns Sheriff's Office Commander Chuck Mulligan said the man had numerous medical issues. Mulligan said the man had a shotgun in the home. The man's mother was in the house but got out safely. Mulligan said the man did not threaten the county deputies and a few neighbors were evacuated. A neighbor says this is at least the second time police have been called to the home. Mulligan said the man was taken to Flagler Hospital for medical treatement. This is a developing story. Refresh this page and watch CBS47 Action News Jax at 6:30 p.m. for the latest. SWAT callout in St. Johns Countyhttps://t.co/WDGGwGG1GG pic.twitter.com/amY89pZi61-- ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) June 11, 2017 Breaking: Deputies detain a man after a near-four hour standoff in St. John's County. More to come. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/WmufqdeQE0-- Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) June 11, 2017 Authorities told us the man had a gun and was barricaded inside a home on Highland Blvd off CR 207 @ActionNewsJax https://t.co/gWiCjdoHmB-- Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) June 11, 2017
  • Severe Weather coverage on News 104.5 WOKV
    Severe Weather coverage on News 104.5 WOKV
    News 104.5 WOKV is committed to serving the NE Florida community with timely, accurate coverage when severe weather threatens.  To help better understand what our coverage sounds (and looks) like, here is an overview: What is that tone?   The severe weather alert tone, which sounds like, “ding-dong”, is activated when there is a warning in the five county area (Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau, St. Johns).  We only activate the tone during a tornado or severe thunderstorm warning to alert listeners that there is potentially dangerous weather in the area.  The tone plays approximately every 90 seconds during programs and commercials (think of it like a crawl on your TV screen).  We recognize the tone can be distracting from normal programming, but we feel it is the best way to keep you aware of severe weather in the area without fully interrupting your favorite program.  Why are you interrupting Herman/Rush/Sean/Brian?  We take seriously and are committed to providing listeners with timely, accurate reports about severe weather so that they can take appropriate precautions to stay safe.  When a tornado or severe thunderstorm warning is issued in the NE Florida area (Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau, St. Johns County) we intend to break in to programming to provide the warning details which include the current location of the storm, where it is moving, how fast it is moving, and the greatest threats it poses.  Our coverage includes updates from the First Alert Weather Team, led by Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike.  We also recognize the impact storms have on the roads and highways in our area, so the WOKV Traffic Center is a big part of our severe weather coverage.  How can I report severe weather?  You frequently hear reporters and anchors ask for listeners to report what they are seeing. Those first-hand accounts can be valuable, both for the listening public, and also for the National Weather Service.  You can report severe weather in multiple ways:-Download the WOKV App (Free in the App or Google Play Store) and record an Open Mic.  Think of it like leaving a voice mail that we play back on the radio.  -Share photos on Twitter or Facebook @WOKVNews.  Use the #firstalertwx on Twitter.  -Email weather reports and photos to news@wokv.com. -During wall-to-wall severe weather updates, call in live reports to (904) 340-1045.  
  • Get the News 104.5 APP!
    Get the News 104.5 APP!
    Download the News 104.5 WOKV app and you LISTEN LIVE to us where ever you go! Click here to download for iPhone/iPadApple Click here to download for Android devices It's the best way to listen to us on your mobile device! You'll also get 'On Demand' news and traffic, the top stories, and we are excited to introduce the “Open Mic” feature so that you can record and send us 25-second traffic reports or breaking news tips that we could play on WOKV.  Users will also be able to listen live from anywhere to Jacksonville's Morning News, Herman Cain, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity and Brian Kilmeade. More features include:  Open Mic - record a 25-second report and join the traffic team! On Demand News and Traffic - listen when you want Traffic Center - create you own routes and get accurate travel times Breaking news alerts  Live weather radar  Access to local and national news stories  A simple way to connect to newsroom phone lines 
  • Former President Jimmy Carter shakes hands with every passenger on flight 
    Former President Jimmy Carter shakes hands with every passenger on flight 
    It was a moment Atlanta native James Parker Sheffield said he will never forget: former President Jimmy Carter shaking his hand. >> Read more trending news  'What a pleasure,' Sheffied said. 'Thank you.'  Sheffield was on his way to Washington, D.C. last week, when the former president boarded the flight at Atlanta’s Hartsfield Jackson International Airport and shook the hand of every passenger on board.  'It's hard to put into words what a nice reprieve from the current political theater this moment was,' Sheffield said.  Carter made his way through the flight chatting and shaking hands with fellow flyers. Sheffield said it was apparent how much the former president genuinely loves people.  'His enthusiasm was authentic and humble, in a way that made things feel less heavy for a moment,' Sheffield said.  Sheffield shared the moment on Twitter, tweeting a video which has been re-tweeted thousands of times.   
  • Arm yourself, ‘This is War’ Florida sheriff declares after Orlando mass shooting
    Arm yourself, ‘This is War’ Florida sheriff declares after Orlando mass shooting
    A Florida sheriff is calling on people to arm themselves in preparation for the next terrorist attack or workplace shooting. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey posted a 4-minute video on Facebook explaining why he believes residents need to carry weapons. The call to arms follows a mass shooting at a company in Orlando that left five people dead.  >> Read more trending news “Folks, now more than ever is the time for our citizens to be prepared to serve as the first line of defense, not only for them, but for their families when the attack happens,” Ivey said in the video.  After calling himself “one of the most politically incorrect sheriff’s in the country” he continued urging those who legally can carry a gun to do so. And, he added, if you’re uncomfortable with a gun, carry a Taser.  The video also shows Ivey criticizing Britain's Run, Hide, and Tell policy that was used in the recent London terrorist attacks, according to news reports. Ivey said doing nothing to protect yourself is not going to save your life.  >> Related: Victim stories: Who we lost in Orlando “This is war, and you better be prepared to wage war to protect you, your family and those around you if attacked,” he said. Many Twitter users expressed support for his message.  This isn’t the first time Ivey has urged people to take up arms. In December 2015, following a mass shooting in California, he issued a similar warning.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.