Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
67°
H 86°
L 67°

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
67°
Broken Clouds
H 86° L 67°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    67°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 86° L 67°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    79°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 86° L 67°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    68°
    Morning
    Sunny. H 83° L 66°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
‘She sees red:’ Woman confesses to smothering daughter with pillow, police say
Close

‘She sees red:’ Woman confesses to smothering daughter with pillow, police say

‘She sees red:’ Woman confesses to smothering daughter with pillow, police say
Photo Credit: Athens Police Department
Stephanie Diane Smith

‘She sees red:’ Woman confesses to smothering daughter with pillow, police say

By: Crystal Bonvillian, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Athens Police Department

ATHENS, Ala. -  An Alabama woman was charged with capital murder Wednesday after she walked into a police station and confessed to suffocating her 4-year-old daughter with a pillow last summer. 

Stephanie Diane Smith, also known as Stephanie Diane Cooper, 25, of Athens, is charged with capital murder in the death of Zadie Wren Cooper. Zadie died at Huntsville Hospital on July 7, 2016, three days after Smith called 911 and reported that her daughter was not breathing. 

Athens police officials said that Smith told investigators at the time that she heard a noise on the baby monitor July 4 and that when she went to check on Zadie, she found her wedged between her bed and the wall, not breathing. When police and emergency personnel arrived at Smith’s apartment, they found her performing CPR with the help of a dispatcher. 

Zadie was on life support for three days, until doctors’ tests found that she had no brain activity. Her family removed her from life support and she died. 

Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said during a news conference on Thursday that a private autopsy requested by the girl’s family could not find the cause of her death. Investigators were awaiting medical and forensic reports that they hoped would provide clues to what happened to the toddler. 

The case remained open but was at a standstill until Smith walked into the station Wednesday and said she wanted to speak to an investigator about her daughter’s death. In her confession, Smith told police -- who later confirmed it with her family -- that she has a long history of mental illness. 

“(She) told us that she has mental issues and, at the time she had some issues and she was not on her medication,” a somber Johnson said during the news conference, livestreamed on Facebook by WHNT News 19 in Huntsville. 

“She went into Zadie’s room, put a pillow over her head; her face -- she was sleeping on her back – and smothered the child,” Johnson said. “A short time later, she realized what was going on; she removed the pillow. Zadie was not breathing, and she called 911.”

Smith said she initially lied about what happened to police and Department of Human Resources officials because she was afraid of what would happen to her, Johnson said. 

😍

A post shared by Stephanie Cooper (@msmocknbyrd) on

Because of the child’s age, Smith was booked on a charge of capital murder. She is being held in the Limestone County Jail. 

Johnson said it is the first time in his long career that he’s had someone walk into the station on their own and confess to murder. He said it appeared that Smith’s conscience drove her to tell the truth about her daughter’s death. 

“Yesterday, it was very clear (that) she was in a very good frame of mind,” Johnson said. “She knew exactly what she was doing. She was talking with us. She wanted to get this out, that she had caused this.”

“I’ve not seen one like this, where they come in and straight-up tell you,” he said. 

Watch the entire news conference on Smith’s confession and arrest below.

He said Smith reported having numerous mental health issues and listed multiple prescribed drugs that she had stopped taking at the time of her daughter’s death. She said she had not taken her medication for three days at the time she suffocated Zadie. 

Johnson declined to name the conditions for reporters. 

“I’m not really qualified to make those statements, and I don’t have any paperwork at this time telling me exactly what all those could possibly be,” Johnson said. “And that would be an issue the courts would have to deal with.”

>> Read more trending stories

A post on Smith’s Instagram account, a photo of 13 pills, has the caption: “This is what it takes for me to barely function.” It includes hashtags for bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety. 

Smith told investigators she’s experienced similar but less severe incidents in the past. 

“She said she ‘sees red,’” Johnson said. “And when she sees red, she doesn’t know what happens until it goes away.”

It was not immediately clear if Smith harmed her daughter or anyone else in the previous incidents. 

Johnson, who paused to gather his thoughts several times during his statements, indicated that the interview with Smith was an emotional one for all involved. 

“The first thing you think of is Zadie,” Johnson said. “And then you start thinking of the family and the pain that the actions have caused. You think about what Stephanie’s going through, you think about the child’s father, you think about the grandparents, you think about friends.”

He said that the toddler’s family, as well as her mother’s, were very upset to learn about the confession. He said it was also readily apparent during her interview with investigators that Smith was also hurting in the aftermath of her daughter’s death. 

Several photos of the smiling toddler were posted to Smith’s Instagram account, listed under Stephanie Cooper, including one of the two of them together that she said was taken on a day when she wasn’t feeling well and her daughter made her feel better. 

“Lately I haven't been well. I need a dose of you, but you're out of reach. I hope you knew how incredibly important you were to me. You were and still are my world,” Smith wrote. “I'm lost without you. Completely lost. I need you, but you're not here, and I'm so sorry I couldn't do anything to stop that.”

“I want to go lie by your grave and never leave.”

Johnson also revealed that shortly before Smith walked into the station, she texted five of her friends and confessed to the slaying. One of those friends came forward with the information, Johnson said. 

The chief said that the death of any child automatically raises red flags for police but that the circumstances of Zadie’s death made his investigators suspicious from the beginning. They just could not prove one way or another what happened to the toddler, he said. 

Smith, who told investigators she feared she might hurt herself if she didn’t admit what she’d done, is being closely monitored by jail staff, Johnson said. 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Police warn of GoFundMe scams after Cleveland Facebook killing
    Police warn of GoFundMe scams after Cleveland Facebook killing
    Police in Cleveland, Ohio, are warning the public about online fundraising scams targeting those who want to donate to the family of Robert Godwin Sr., who was killed Sunday and whose death was seen in a video posted on Facebook. >> Read more trending news Police said Steve Stephens, 37, posted video of the shooting and boasted about killing others. Cleveland.com reported that police Chief Calvin Williams said a number of pages on the fundraising website GoFundMe have surfaced that were not approved by Godwin’s family. Related: Cleveland Facebook killing: What we know now A GoFundMe spokesman told Cleveland.com that only one page has been verified by the family. The page is called Help for Cleveland victim & family and has raised more than $27,000 of its $20,000 goal. Related: Who was Robert Godwin Sr., Cleveland man killed in Facebook video? Godwin, 74, was a retired foundry worker and was widely regarded as a “good guy” by his family. Authorities are still searching for Stephens and said they have not found other victims, despite Stephens boasting about killing more than a dozen people.
  • Alleged Facebook killer worked with young people for years at Ohio health agency 
    Alleged Facebook killer worked with young people for years at Ohio health agency 
    The suspect in the random Facebook shooting death of an elderly Cleveland man over the weekend worked with young people for years at a behavioral health agency in Pepper Pike, before disappearing Sunday afternoon. Steve Stephens had worked at Beech Brook since 2008, most recently as a vocational specialist for the agency’s Assertive Community Treatment team for youth and young adults, the company said in a statement on social media. >> Read more trending news Stephens took the position in April of 2015, after working as a youth mentor at Beech Brook. He helped mentor young people on career opportunities and preparing themselves for work, Beech Brook’s Marketing and Public Relations Director, Nancy Kortemeyer told Cleveland.com. Founded in 1852, the agency works with families, troubled children and young adults and provides a range of services, including prevention and intervention programs, mentoring, school-based mental health services, out-patient therapy and group living. >> Related: Police warn of GoFundMe scams after Cleveland Facebook Killing Beech Brook employs some 200 workers and decided to close its two locations on Monday as a precaution, “out of concerns for the safety of our staff, clients and other visitors to our sites,” the agency said on social media. Police are still searching for Stephens, who mentioned his job during one of three broadcasts on Facebook Sunday.
  • St. Johns school crossing guard hit by vehicle, injured 
    St. Johns school crossing guard hit by vehicle, injured 
    A Public Service Assistant with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office was rushed to the hospital Tuesday morning after being hit by a vehicle.  The PSA was working as a crossing guard at Patriot Oaks Academy on Longleaf Pine Parkway near St. Johns Parkway.  “Those are individuals who are not sworn law enforcement officers, but who have marked patrol cars and assist us with many non-sworn duties like traffic patrol”, said Commander Chuck Mulligan with SJSO.   According to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, the PSA was taken by ground transport to Baptist South with non-life threatening injuries.  “The female PSA stepped into traffic when a white Jeep struck her. She was thrown a couple of feet and dis sustain some injuries.  She was conscious and alert”, said Mulligan.  An investigation is ongoing. 
  • 1 killed, 2 injured when U.S. Army helicopter crashes on golf course
    1 killed, 2 injured when U.S. Army helicopter crashes on golf course
    One crew member died and two were injured when a U.S. Army helicopter crashed Monday afternoon in Maryland, officials said. >> Read more trending news The UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter had three crew members on board when it “had a hard landing” at about 1:40 p.m., according to Fort Belvoir officials. It was from the 12th Aviation Battalion and stationed at the Army’s Fort Belvoir installation in Virginia.
  • Teen who threw newborn in trash may get child back one day
    Teen who threw newborn in trash may get child back one day
    A teenage mom now convicted of leaving her newborn son to die in a trash compactor may be able to regain custody someday.  >> Read more trending news  Samantha Houston sobbed during court proceedings Monday as a judge sentenced her to six months in jail for the March, 2016 crime.  “I wish I could take back what happened,” Houston said through tears. “What happened to him must be the worst possible thing that could have happened to a newborn. I wish I could take it back.”  The child was seconds from being crushed when people living at an apartment complex heard him crying and jumped in to search.  Houston has been allowed to have weekly supervised visits with her child granted by a special Dependency Court and with approval of workers from the Department of Social and Health Services.  In handing down the sentence, the judge said one day Houston is “on the track to” to gain custody of the child if she continues to follow all court instructions.  He cited recent reports by DSHS.  However, the prosecutor strongly objected to the idea.  She wanted the judge to issue a no contact order that would prevent Houston from seeing her child after she gets out of jail in six months.  “It should not be ignored the heinousness of this crime,” the prosecutor said.  “All of this is: ‘Oh this is a mistake and she’s a good kid.’ It wasn’t just a mistake. A mistake is forgetting the diaper bag. This is throwing a baby away with the trash.”  But the judge said he would leave custody up to the Dependency Court and would not grant the no contact order.  Washington state law gives dependency courts broad range to decide custody issues with the “best interests of the child” at the forefront of the decision-making process.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.