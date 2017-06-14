Listen Live
Northeast Florida Reps Safe After Shooting At Congressional Baseball Practice

National
Shooting at GOP event: Rep Steve Scalise, aide shot in Virginia
Close

Shooting at GOP event: Rep Steve Scalise, aide shot in Virginia

House Majority Whip Wounded In Shooting In Suburban DC

Shooting at GOP event: Rep Steve Scalise, aide shot in Virginia

By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Updated:

Police outside of Washington, D.C. are investigating a shooting in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria, Virginia.

Five people were injured in the shooting, police said, including the suspected gunman. There are reports that there were more than 50 shots fired during the incident, WUSA reported.

Fox News is reporting that House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and members of his staff were shot during baseball practice.

U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, Majority Whip and (R-La. 1st District),, speaks at President Trump's press conference with members of the GOP, on the passage of legislation to roll back the Affordable Care Act, in the Rose Garden of the White House, On Thursday, May 4, 2017. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, Majority Whip and (R-La. 1st District),, speaks at President Trump's press conference with members of the GOP, on the passage of legislation to roll back the Affordable Care Act, in the Rose Garden of the White House, On Thursday, May 4, 2017. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Who is Steve Scalise, the Congressman who was shot this morning?

What is the Congressional Baseball Game?

Who is Steve Scalise, the Congressman who was shot this morning?

What is the Congressional Baseball Game?
The Latest News Headlines

  • WATCH: Rand Paul, Mo Brooks recall chilling details of shooting at GOP baseball practice
    WATCH: Rand Paul, Mo Brooks recall chilling details of shooting at GOP baseball practice
    House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana and members of his staff were among the victims of a shooting early Wednesday during GOP baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.  >> Shooting at GOP event: Rep. Steve Scalise, aide shot in Virginia Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who was also present at the practice, recounted the events to “Morning Joe.” Paul said he was in the batting cage. 'I grew up in the South, and I just thought someone had discharged a shotgun, which isn’t that unusual in the South, but then I thought, ‘We are in the city; we’re not in the country here.'” >> Who is Steve Scalise, the Congressman who was shot this morning? He said he saw Scalise “shot but moving, trying to drag himself out of the dirt into the outfield.” Paul said he “wasn’t sure where the shots were coming from.” He said he heard “50 to 60 shots” before the Capitol Hill police responded. >> Click here to watch Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., also at the practice and told CNN that he was “on deck, about to hit batting practice” when the shots rang out. >> What is the Congressional Baseball Game? “I look around, and I see a rifle and I see a little bit of a body,' he said. 'Then I hear another ‘blam,’ and I realize there’s an active shooter.” >> Read more trending news Brooks ran to the dugout, where a number of people were laying on the ground. The congressman then used his belt as a tourniquet to stop the bleeding from a staffer’s leg. Brooks heard another shot and looked up to see one of the members of their security detail firing back at the shooter with a pistol. >> Watch the interview here
  • Inmates accused of killing 2 officers could be 'just about anywhere'
    Inmates accused of killing 2 officers could be 'just about anywhere'
    Two correctional officers were overpowered, shot and killed Tuesday morning by a pair of inmates who escaped in Putnam County, Georgia, according to sheriff’s deputies. >> Read more trending news Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills confirmed to WSB-TV that the officers were killed. >> See the latest on WSBTV.com The sheriff's office said the two correctional officers were working on a prisoner transport bus when they were shot and killed on GA 16. It happened at about 5 a.m.
  • Which members of Congress were at the baseball park shooting? Who was injured?
    Which members of Congress were at the baseball park shooting? Who was injured?
    Five people, including the House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, were injured early Wednesday in a shooting during a practice by Republican Congress members for a charity baseball game. Below is a list of the Republican members of the Congressional baseball team. The members whose names are bolded were at the practice. Their injuries, if known, are listed. This list will be updated as more information becomes available. Joe Barton, Texas  Jack Bergman, Michigan  Mike Bishop, Michigan Kevin Brady, Texas Mo Brooks, Alabama Mike Conaway, Texas  Ryan Costello, Pennsylvania Rodney Davis, Illinois Ron Desantis, Florida – says he had just left the practice and may have talked to the shooter prior to the incident Jeff Duncan, South Carolina Jeff Flake, Arizona Chuck Fleischmann, Tennessee  Matt Gaetz, Florida Bill Johnson, Ohio  Trent Kelly, Mississippi Darren LaHood, Illinois Doug LaMalfa, California Barry Loudermilk, Georgia Roger Marshall, Kansas Pat Meehan, Pennsylvania John Moolenaar, Michigan Steve Palazzo, Mississippi Gary Palmer, Alabama Rand Paul, Kentucky Erik Paulsen, Minnesota Steve Pearce, New Mexico Thomas Rooney, Florida Dennis Ross, Florida Steve Scalise, Louisiana – was shot in the hip John Shimkus, Illinois Mark Walker, North Carolina Brad Wenstrup, Ohio Roger Williams, Texas – was shot  Kevin Yoder, Kansas
  • Northeast Florida Reps Safe After Shooting At Congressional Baseball Practice
    Northeast Florida Reps Safe After Shooting At Congressional Baseball Practice
    News 104.5 WOKV has learned the entire Northeast Florida congressional delegation is safe, after a shooting at a practice field in Virginia. Representatives were practicing ahead of the Congressional Baseball Game being held on Thursday in Washington, D.C.   Rep. Ron DeSantis (R) told Fox News he left the practice field roughly five minutes before the shooting occurred. He described an awkward conversation with someone in the parking lot, who asked if Democrats or Republicans were playing. House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise was reportedly shot in the hip but will be okay. LISTEN: Rep. Ron DeSantis speaks to Fox News about shooting at congressional baseball practice
  • Shooting at GOP event: Rep Steve Scalise, aide shot in Virginia
    Shooting at GOP event: Rep Steve Scalise, aide shot in Virginia
    Police outside of Washington, D.C. are investigating a shooting in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria, Virginia. Five people were injured in the shooting, police said, including the suspected gunman. There are reports that there were more than 50 shots fired during the incident, WUSA reported. >> Read more trending news  Fox News is reporting that House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and members of his staff were shot during baseball practice.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.