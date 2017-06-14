Shooting at GOP event: Rep Steve Scalise, aide shot in Virginia

Five people, including the House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, were injured early Wednesday in a shooting during a practice by Republican Congress members for a charity baseball game. Below is a list of the Republican members of the Congressional baseball team. The members whose names are bolded were at the practice. Their injuries, if known, are listed. This list will be updated as more information becomes available. Joe Barton, Texas Jack Bergman, Michigan Mike Bishop, Michigan Kevin Brady, Texas Mo Brooks, Alabama Mike Conaway, Texas Ryan Costello, Pennsylvania Rodney Davis, Illinois Ron Desantis, Florida – says he had just left the practice and may have talked to the shooter prior to the incident Jeff Duncan, South Carolina Jeff Flake, Arizona Chuck Fleischmann, Tennessee Matt Gaetz, Florida Bill Johnson, Ohio Trent Kelly, Mississippi Darren LaHood, Illinois Doug LaMalfa, California Barry Loudermilk, Georgia Roger Marshall, Kansas Pat Meehan, Pennsylvania John Moolenaar, Michigan Steve Palazzo, Mississippi Gary Palmer, Alabama Rand Paul, Kentucky Erik Paulsen, Minnesota Steve Pearce, New Mexico Thomas Rooney, Florida Dennis Ross, Florida Steve Scalise, Louisiana – was shot in the hip John Shimkus, Illinois Mark Walker, North Carolina Brad Wenstrup, Ohio Roger Williams, Texas – was shot Kevin Yoder, Kansas
