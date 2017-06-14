House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana and members of his staff were among the victims of a shooting early Wednesday during GOP baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia. >> Shooting at GOP event: Rep. Steve Scalise, aide shot in Virginia Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who was also present at the practice, recounted the events to “Morning Joe.” Paul said he was in the batting cage. 'I grew up in the South, and I just thought someone had discharged a shotgun, which isn’t that unusual in the South, but then I thought, ‘We are in the city; we’re not in the country here.'” >> Who is Steve Scalise, the Congressman who was shot this morning? He said he saw Scalise “shot but moving, trying to drag himself out of the dirt into the outfield.” Paul said he “wasn’t sure where the shots were coming from.” He said he heard “50 to 60 shots” before the Capitol Hill police responded. >> Click here to watch Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., also at the practice and told CNN that he was “on deck, about to hit batting practice” when the shots rang out. >> What is the Congressional Baseball Game? “I look around, and I see a rifle and I see a little bit of a body,' he said. 'Then I hear another ‘blam,’ and I realize there’s an active shooter.” >> Read more trending news Brooks ran to the dugout, where a number of people were laying on the ground. The congressman then used his belt as a tourniquet to stop the bleeding from a staffer’s leg. Brooks heard another shot and looked up to see one of the members of their security detail firing back at the shooter with a pistol. >> Watch the interview here