3 shot, $136,000 sports car riddled with bullets in carjacking

Investigators are putting together clues from multiple crime scenes in which police say two men shot a taxicab driver in the face, stole his cab and then shot at least two other people, including a woman driving a sports car, WSB-TV reported.

One scene was blocked off Tuesday near the 1600 block of James Jackson Parkway in Atlanta, where two people were shot. They were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

A BMW was found with bullet holes in the area. The driver escaped without injuries, police said.

“The suspects are believed to have shot the taxi driver in the mouth and traveled to Atlanta to commit additional robberies and carjackings,” Atlanta police spokesman Donald Hannah said, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The stolen taxi rammed a BMW about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, in the 1600 block of James Jackson Parkway in northwest Atlanta, Atlanta police Capt. Clif Johnson said.

The woman driving the BMW pulled over and got out of the car, police said.

“The suspects in the (taxicab) begin firing at her multiple times,” Johnson said.

Police said the woman ran into nearby woods and escaped without injury.

Dispatchers got a call 10 to 15 minutes later that someone had opened fire on another vehicle and shot the driver multiple times, this time on nearby Peyton Road. Another man, possibly one of two men wanted in connection with the carjacking and the shooting spree, was also shot, Johnson said.

Officers are waiting to interview him. He and the driver were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where they were listed in critical but stable condition, Johnson said. The taxi driver is in stable condition at Grady.

“This is still very fluid,” Johnson said. “We’re still trying to get stories from multiple scenes.”

Officers are searching for a second possible suspect, police said.

