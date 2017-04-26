Snakes dumped in Walmart parking lot

Police in Paragould, Arkansas said someone may have dumped dozens of snakes in the parking lot of the popular box store.

Calls came in Sunday night. Many thought they were dangerous poisonous snakes like copperheads or water moccasins, KAIT reported. Luckily one of the police officers knew the slithery serpents and determined they were all not venomous.

Dozens of slithery surprises found in Walmart parking lot https://t.co/ua2e59KQbp pic.twitter.com/X3KCSUqilH — Region 8 News (@Region8News) April 25, 2017

No one was hurt, but police warn that the snake surplus could have had a different outcome.

“It could cause a panic with people trying to get away,” Detective Jack Hailey told KAIT.

No one is facing charges, but if someone was caught, they could face at least disorderly conduct of causing alarm to a public place, Hailey said. And if some would have gotten hurt, charges could reflect the injury.