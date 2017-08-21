Solar Eclipse 2017: Productivity will suffer as sky darkens

We should all just call it a day since not a lot of work is going to get done once the eclipse starts to darken the United States from coast to coast.
Monday’s eclipse will cost companies nearly $700 million of productive work for the approximately 20 minutes sky watchers will be able to see, Reuters reported.
Some will take longer getting their celestial equipment set and finding their special glasses.
Others threw the towel in and just took the entire day off.
The outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas said that there will be about 87 million employees under the path of the sun and moon dance.
Where did they get their estimates from?
The firm took a look at how many workers will be in the dark and multiplied that number by the average hourly wages for workers 16 and older, provided by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The eclipse though isn’t as big of a time suck as say the Super Bowl, where there’s an estimated $290 million lost for every 10 minutes of the workday either talking about the big game or watching the commercials over and over again, Reuters reported.
It also pales in comparison to March Madness, where there’s a $615 million lost per hour as people set up their brackets and track their results.
Christmas shopping also impacts working hours on Cyber Monday, as companies lose $450 million in productivity for ever 14 minutes spent shopping during the work day, Reuters reported.
If you can’t leave the office, check out the latest on the eclipse throughout the day:
