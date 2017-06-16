Son of Charleston church massacre victim drafted by Cubs

Listen Live
Nearly two years after his mother was killed by white supremacist in a South Carolina church, Chris Singleton realized his dream of playing professional baseball when the outfielder was drafted by the Chicago Cubs.

Singleton, a right-handed center fielder at Charleston Southern University, was chosen by the defending World Series champions with the final pick of the 19th round Wednesday (No. 585 overall). 

Singleton’s mother, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, was one of nine people killed by Dylann Roof on June 17, 2015, during a Bible study class at Emanuel AME Church in downtown Charleston, WLTX reported. Coleman-Singleton, 45, had taught her son at Goose Creek High School and also was a pastor.

Roof was convicted of 33 federal hate crime charges and acknowledged he was hoping to incite a race war.

Despite the tragedy, Singleton continued his college baseball career. He batted .276 with four home runs for Charleston Southern this season.

“It’s a lot of God and a little bit of me right now,” Singleton told the Post and Courier of Charleston. “It’s timing itself up perfectly in my eyes, so it’s really a blessing.”

The Latest News Headlines

  • Russia’s military claims it may have killed IS leader Baghdadi
    Russia’s military claims it may have killed IS leader Baghdadi
    Russia is claiming that an air strike in Syria may have killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in late May, Reuters reported Friday. >> Read more trending news  The Russian Defense Ministry said it was checking information that the air strike on May 28 near Raqqa, which targeted a meeting of IS leaders, may have killed Baghdadi, Reuters reported.  “According to the information which is now being checked via various channels, Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was eliminated by the air strike, was also present at the meeting,” RIA news agency quoted the ministry as saying. Baghdadi’s location has been unknown for some time, although he was believed to have been in Iraq in October 2016, the BBC reported.  His only public appearance was in a video in June 2014, when he delivered a sermon in Mosul after IS took over the Iraqi city, the BBC reported. In an email to The Associated Press, U.S. Army Col. Ryan Dillon said Friday that “we cannot confirm these reports at this time.”
  • Member of Ohio bluegrass band, mother shot to death
    Member of Ohio bluegrass band, mother shot to death
    Authorities in Ohio are investigating a double murder and suicide attempt involving members of a family bluegrass band, Cantonrep reported Thursday. The Stark County Sheriff’s Office said one member of The Stockdale Family Band and his mother are dead after a fellow band  member shot them before turning the gun on himself, WEWS reported. James W. Stockdale, 21, and Kathryn B. Stockdale, 54, his mother, were killed, Sheriff George T. Maier said. Jacob T. Stockdale, 25, fired a shotgun at his mother and brother, deputies said. Jacob Stockdale then shot himself, Cantonrep reported. He was taken to Canton’s Aultman hospital and then was airlifted to Cleveland Metro Hospital, Maier said. Early Friday, Calvin Stockdale, the eldest brother of James and Jacob, released a statement saying the family 'appreciates the prayers and support we are receiving from our friends and the community,” The Associated Press reported.
  • Trump will clamp down on Cuban travel, trade
    Trump will clamp down on Cuban travel, trade
    President Donald Trump on Friday is expected to announce plans to tighten restrictions on Americans traveling to Cuba and clamp down on U.S. business dealings with the military, fulfilling a campaign pledge. >> Read more trending news Trump will speak in Miami and will issue a presidential directive to reverse some of the regulations in 2014 by President Barack Obama, Reuters reported. “My administration’s policy will be guided by key U.S. national security interests and solidarity of the Cuban people,” according to a draft of the five-point, eight-page presidential policy directive obtained by Politico. “I will seek to promote a stable, prosperous, and free country for the Cuban people. To that end, we must ensure that U.S. funds are not channeled to a regime that has failed to meet the most basic requirements of a free and just society.” Trump’s new policy will ban most U.S. business transactions with Cuba’s Armed Forces Business Enterprises Group but will make some exceptions for air and sea travel, Reuters reported. Trump will not close embassies or break the diplomatic relations that were restored with the island in 2015. Trump will speak at a Miami theater in the Little Havana neighborhood named for Manuel Artime, a leader of the failed 1961 Bay of Pigs operation against Cuban dictator Fidel Castro.
  • Couple says neighbor killed dog over work boot
    Couple says neighbor killed dog over work boot
    A couple in Carroll County is distraught after they said their neighbor, who is a firefighter, shot and killed their dog over a work boot. The couple said their neighbor walked onto their property Wednesday night and shot their dog, Junior, point-blank. >> Read more trending news  'All I heard was the gunshot come off, and I come around and see Junior laying on the ground,' Anthony Hogan said. According to the Sheriff's Office report, the neighbor, a deputy with the Carroll County Fire Department, told deputies he believed one of the couple's dogs took his work boot. He said he walked next door and Junior charged at him, nipping his pants leg. 'He should not have walked in the back of the yard No. 1, on my property. No. 2, he should have called,' Holly Baird said. The neighbor said he shot the dog because he thought he was going to be hurt. But Baird said the dog was 'playful, loving, caring. He wouldn't hurt a flea.' The couple said their puppy, Cupcake, is likely the one who took the boot. They said Junior couldn't have taken it because he was wearing a shock collar to keep him from roaming.  They said they don't understand why their neighbor didn't come to them first.  'I've got two other dogs and if they got out, I'm afraid he's going to shoot them,' Baird said. The Sheriff's Office said it's not filing any charges, but the couple can still pursue a warrant through a magistrate judge. 
  • Escaped Georgia inmates accused of killing officers captured in Tennessee
    Escaped Georgia inmates accused of killing officers captured in Tennessee
    Two Georgia inmates described as a danger to the public and wanted in connection with the deaths of two guards on a prison bus have been captured. >> Read more trending news Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal said that Donnie Russell Rowe and Ricky Dubose had been captured in Tennessee following a car chase. Earlier in the day, they had been spotted in Shelbyville, Tennessee. 
