SquatYourDog is the latest social media craze

The latest trend for dog owners involves squatting and no, it’s not what you think.

#SquatYourDog is taking social media by storm as dog lovers and exercise fanatics share images of themselves picking up their pup and then squatting with them, essentially using Fido as a free weight, according to a report from WTOG.

>> Read more trending news

BuzzFeed News reported that the new trend started with fitness blogger Alyssa Greene, who posted a video to her Instagram page May 30 of her lifting her golden retriever.

None of the dogs seem distressed by this latest exercise craze, and owners are only limited if they cannot lift their dog.

“If they're too heavy, don't try it. If they don't like it, put them down. Know your animal before partaking,” Greene said.

In the end, #SquatYourDog seems to be a win-win for dogs and humans since social media savvy exercisers have a legitimate excuse to take yet another photo or their dog and the dogs get a little extra attention.

Kelcie Willis with the Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.