Starbucks barista rants about unicorn Frappuccino drink

A man claiming to be a barista at a Starbucks had some pointed criticism about the company’s limited-edition unicorn Frappuccino drink.

>> Read more trending news

Braden Burson of Monument, Colorado, posted a video on Twitter and begged customers to stop ordering the drink, USA Today reported. The video has since been deleted off Twitter, but is still gaining plenty of views on YouTube.

Burson, who said the new pink-and-blue drink “tastes like a Sweet Tart,” filmed the video in his car. “I need to rant just a little bit,” he said, before blasting the drink.

“Because it's been so popular online everyone is like ‘oh my gosh I need to try it when it comes out,’” he says in the video.

The drink, which was released Wednesday, is made with pink powder blended into cream Frappuccino with mango syrup and layered with a sour blue drizzle, USA Today reported.

“I have never made so many Frappuccinos in my entire life,” Burson said on the video. “My hands are completely sticky. I have unicorn crap all in my hair and on my nose. I have never been so stressed out in my entire life.”

After the rant, Burson backtracked. He told The Associated Press he did not think his rant would garner that much publicity, and he was not trying to “downgrade” the beverage.

One poster on Burson’s Facebook page asked, “You still got a job, buddy? Haha.”

“If this had been Apple, he would have been cooked over an open flame,” another poster said.

“It’s a great drink,” he told the AP. “But it’s difficult to make when there are like 20 fraps all at once.”

In a statement, Starbucks said the company will be reaching out to Burson “to talk about his experience and how to make it better.”

Burson apparently is not the only barista who is not enamored with the unicorn Frappuccino. “A perfect summarization of my day today, this Frappuccino is the devil,” a woman named Alexandria tweeted.

“I've had to make about 30 so far and I feel like I'm already disappearing from photos like in back to the future,” tweeted Tina Dee.

Author Rainn Wilson, who wrote “The Bassoon King” in 2015, tweeted that “I seriously want to punch in the tooth anyone who buys or drinks a unicorn Frappuccino.”

The drink will be available through April 23.

@iambburson A perfect summarization of my day today, this frappuccino is the devil — Alexandria (@AlexandriaMcfly) April 20, 2017

I've had to make about 30 so far and I feel like I'm already disappearing from photos like in back to the future. #unicornfrappuccino — Tina Dee (@fairlyfamous) April 20, 2017