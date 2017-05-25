Hundreds of watermelons are ruined, but a busy freeway ramp near metro Atlanta has reopened.

According to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center, a truck overturned Thursday morning, dumping watermelons on the ramp from I-85 North to I-985 North in Georgia’s Gwinnett County and causing traffic headaches for nearly two hours.

Details about the crash have not been released.

Georgia Department of Transportation crews cleaned up the mess and reopened the ramp just after 8 a.m., the Traffic Center reported.

Gwinnett Co. watermelon cleanup complete...I-85/nb just opened all lanes at I-985 ramp. Still slow back to Old Peachtree Rd. (exit #109). — AJC WSB Traffic (@ajcwsbtraffic) May 25, 2017