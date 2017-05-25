GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Hundreds of watermelons are ruined, but a busy freeway ramp near metro Atlanta has reopened.
According to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center, a truck overturned Thursday morning, dumping watermelons on the ramp from I-85 North to I-985 North in Georgia’s Gwinnett County and causing traffic headaches for nearly two hours.
Details about the crash have not been released.
Georgia Department of Transportation crews cleaned up the mess and reopened the ramp just after 8 a.m., the Traffic Center reported.
8:08a Gwinnett Co: Watermelons ruined but ramp now OPEN I-85nb to I-985nb #ATLTraffic @wsbradio SkyCopter @wsbtv Capt'n Cam view pic.twitter.com/l41cDTQZ9w— Mark McKay (@mckayWSB) May 25, 2017
Gwinnett Co. watermelon cleanup complete...I-85/nb just opened all lanes at I-985 ramp. Still slow back to Old Peachtree Rd. (exit #109).— AJC WSB Traffic (@ajcwsbtraffic) May 25, 2017
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself