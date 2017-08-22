CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. - Students will return to class at Boiling Springs Elementary School in Shelby, South Carolina next week without one of their classmates, 8-year-old Lamya Bradley.
The little girl, who was about to start third grade, was killed early Sunday morning when she was struck by a bullet in a Gaffney apartment, the Cherokee County coroner Dennis Fowler said.
"I will miss her laugh," friend Zorey Hambrick said.
The little girl was visiting family members in Gaffney when the incident happened.
According to officials, Lamya was sitting on a sofa when a bullet came through the window and struck her in the head.
She was rushed to Mary Black Health Systems in Gaffney, where she died at 2:35 a.m.
The girl was not the target of the barrage of bullets that were shot into the apartment from the parking lot, according to the coroner.
“This is another tragic, senseless loss of life at the hands of gang-related activity, this time an 8-year-old child. It has to stop,” Fowler said.
"She was sweet and well-mannered. She would say, 'Yes ma'am, no ma'am,'" friend Zonnie Hamrick said.
Zorey and Zonnie Hamrick said Lamya was there for them last week when their grandfather died.
School counselors will be on campus at Boiling Springs Elementary on Wednesday during school orientation and on the first day of school.
"Our hearts are broke because it is very tragic occurrence that took the lives of one of our beloved children," said Gregory Shull with Cleveland County Schools.
An autopsy will be performed to assist with the investigation led by Gaffney police.
