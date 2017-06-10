Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
84°
H 86
L 74

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
84°
Broken Clouds
H 86° L 74°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    84°
    Current Conditions
    Cloudy. H 86° L 74°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    76°
    Morning
    Cloudy. H 86° L 74°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    85°
    Afternoon
    Cloudy. H 86° L 75°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Street sweeper in Florida killed in accident
Close

Street sweeper in Florida killed in accident

Street sweeper in Florida killed in accident
Photo Credit: ActionNewsJax.com

Street sweeper in Florida killed in accident

By: Libby Jones, ActionNewsJax.com
Photo Credit: ActionNewsJax.com

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -  Rescuers say a street sweeper who was trying to clear something from the machine accidentally became entangled in it and was killed early Saturday.

It happened in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant in Jacksonville.

Witnesses reported hearing the man crying for help.

>> Read more trending news

By the time rescuers arrived, he had already died of his injuries.

Police say the victim was in his late 40s or early 50s. His name has not been released.

An investigator from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration was at the scene investigating.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Street sweeper in Florida killed in accident
    Street sweeper in Florida killed in accident
    Rescuers say a street sweeper who was trying to clear something from the machine accidentally became entangled in it and was killed early Saturday. It happened in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant in Jacksonville. Witnesses reported hearing the man crying for help. >> Read more trending news By the time rescuers arrived, he had already died of his injuries. Police say the victim was in his late 40s or early 50s. His name has not been released. An investigator from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration was at the scene investigating.
  • Transgender man 8 months pregnant with son
    Transgender man 8 months pregnant with son
    An Oregon man is preparing for the expansion of his family next month, when he is due to give birth to his first child.  Trystan Reese, 34, of Portland, is transgender. He and his partner, Biff Chaplow, were already parents to Chaplow’s niece and nephew, who the couple adopted six years ago.  Now Reese, who was born biologically female and chose to keep his reproductive organs when he transitioned, is pregnant with a baby boy, according to KATU in Portland.   Reese told the news station that the doctors he and Chaplow sought advice from gave the green light for the couple to have a child. Reese, who has been on male hormones for about a decade, had to stop the medication when the couple began trying to conceive.  “We know it’s not traditional, but we hope that people will see that this is just another way how love shows up in the world,” Reese told KATU.  The couple told KATU that their children, Riley and Hailey, are excited to have a baby brother. The family first caught the public eye after being profiled on the parenting podcast “The Longest Shortest Time.” The show describes the family’s podcast series, titled “The Accidental Gay Parents,” as an “audience fave.” The show is hosting a Facebook Live Q&A event with the couple on June 16.  Chaplow and Reese, who suffered a miscarriage about six months before he became pregnant with their unborn son, said they have complete support in the pregnancy from friends and family but have dealt with negative comments online, where Reese writes on Facebook about his experience being pregnant.  They use extra caution when out in public, Reese told KATU.  “Nobody is so rude to say anything,” he said. “I try to layer when I go to the store to stave off any negativity that would happen.” “As pregnancy has progressed, it’s obvious that this isn’t just a guy with a beer belly,” Chaplow told the news station.  In a video he posted to the couple’s Facebook page, Biff and I, in March, Reese talked about how he reconciles being pregnant with his gender. He also explained that while a lot of transgender men and women feel an urgent need to radically change their body to align with their gender, he is content with his body the way it is. “I think my body is awesome. I feel like it’s a gift to have been born with the body that I did, and I made the necessary changes so that I could keep living in it, both through hormones and through other body modifications,” Reese said.  He said he is all right with being a man who has a uterus.  “I don’t feel like it makes me any less of a man. I just happen to be a man who is able to carry a baby,” he said.  The majority of the responses to the video were positive, though there were a few people who voiced opposition to the pregnancy. One commenter insisted that Reese is a woman. “Your poor baby, born to a mother who thinks they’re a man, therefore that child will never have a mother,” she wrote. Another commenter said that only women have babies and that “how you choose to live does not alter biology.” Several people who commented on the page commended Reese and Chaplow’s willingness to share their story, saying that it helped them to understand the couple’s experiences.  “Thank you for sharing this insight,” one woman wrote. “I am working hard to think of gender less as black and white and more as a spectrum, and this gave me a clear example of how this is true.” >> Read more trending stories “I’m not going to lie, but at the beginning, (it) was very hard to understand,” a male commenter wrote. “However, now that I’ve read more, I just want to say congratulations for the beautiful gift of carrying a child. I’ve always wondered now that would feel, so I’m very happy that you are experiencing it. All the best for your beautiful family.” Other commenters practically squealed with delight for the couple, sharing smiley emoji and hearts.  “Love your video. Thanks for making it,” one woman wrote. “I love your body confidence, too. Good luck with your pregnancy.” “Thank you so much for sharing such a personal experience,” another woman told the couple. “You’re an inspiration.”
  • Belmont Stakes 2017: What time, what channel, who is racing, what are the odds?
    Belmont Stakes 2017: What time, what channel, who is racing, what are the odds?
    The 149th running of the Belmont Stakes – the third jewel in horse racing’s Triple Crown -- is set for Saturday. The race, known as the “test of champions,” is the oldest of the three races that make up the Triple Crown.  There is no run for the Triple Crown this year. In fact, neither the winner of the Kentucky Derby nor the winner of the Preakness is running in the race. Here’s what you need to know about the 2017 Belmont Stakes.  When is the 2017 Belmont Stakes? The race is on Saturday, June 10. Where is it run? The Belmont Stakes is held at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. How long is the track? The track at Belmont is 1 ½ miles long. Who runs in it? The race is open to 3-year-old thoroughbreds.  What time is the Belmont Stakes?  The race is scheduled to start at 6:50 p.m., ET. Pre-race coverage starts at 5 p.m. ET. What channel is it on? NBC is broadcasting the race. You can find your NBC channel  by clicking here.  Live stream?  NBC Sports Live Extra is live streaming the race. Here are the post positions for the 2017 Belmont Stakes  Twisted Tom  Tapwrit  Gormley  J Boys Echo  Hollywood Handsome  Lookin at Lee  Irish War Cry  Senior Investment  Meantime  Multiplier  Epicharis  Patch  What are the odds? As of Thursday, here are the odds on the race. Irish War Cry: 3-1 Epicharis: 7-2 Lookin At Lee: 11-2 Senior Investment: 13-2 Tapwrit: 15-2 Gormley: 12-1 Meantime: 14-1 J Boys Echo: 16-1 Multiplier: 16-1 Twisted Tom: 20-1 Patch: 25-1 Hollywood Handsome: 33-1  
  • Jacksonville officer arrested for battery on 17-year-old suspect 
    Jacksonville officer arrested for battery on 17-year-old suspect 
    A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer has been arrested for battery on a 17-year-old who had been detained at a gas station on Atlantic Blvd. early Saturday.  Officer Timothy James, who has been an officer for three-and-a-half years, was witnessed punching the 17-year-old after he had been put in handcuffs.  James claims the 17-year-old spit on him.   “It’s an inappropriate response, I believe, and hence that’s why we’re doing this”, said Undersheriff Pat Ivey.  James is the second officer arrested in less than a month and the 7th JSO employee arrested this year, compared to 11 for all of 2016.  James was one of multiple officers on scene when the 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were arrested. The suspects are believed to be related. Both are facing charges for previous warrants.   The incident happened just after 4am Saturday when a JSO recruit-in-training flagged down another officer, saying he had information that two people may be wanted out of another jurisdiction.  After the 17-year-old and 18-year-old were handcuffed and put in a patrol car a sergeant saw a commotion, and officer James removed the 17-year-old from the patrol car.  The sergeant witnessed a struggle, and the 18-year-old got out of the patrol car and on top of Officer James.  Both suspects were taken to the ground.  As the 17-year-old was being put into the patrol car, Officer James was seen entering the back seat and punched the suspect multiple times with a closed fist. The assault was witnessed by a sergeant, and there was video surveillance at the scene which may have documented the events. Officer James was arrested for battery, and he did not give a verbal statement to detectives. “He has the same rights as anyone facing criminal charge”, said Undersheriff Ivey. As the undersheriff explains, the officers’ criminal case must be completed before the internal investigation begins. Officer James’ police powers have been rescinded, and if he decides to return to work, he will be placed in an administrative position.
  • 14-year JSO officer arrested for “pattern” of billing hours he wasn’t working
    14-year JSO officer arrested for “pattern” of billing hours he wasn’t working
    A 14-year veteran of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is accused of a “pattern” of billing multiple employers for the same hours worked. Zone 5 Patrol Officer Frank Holtsman has been arrested for official misconduct and scheme to defraud. Undersheriff Pay Ivey says their investigation started in early April, when Holtsman was accused of billing both the City and a secondary employer for overlapping hours.  “The employee was actually working several jobs and was being compensated for hours that he was not actually working,” Ivey says.  JSO officers are allowed to work secondary employment in security, traffic, or similar areas- while not on the clock with JSO. The secondary employment companies pay a fee and hold a permit to contract off-duty JSO, with the officers in turn allowed to wear their uniforms, use their JSO patrol cars, and similar things.  Ivey says they surveilled Holtsman for around ten days, and in that time he only worked about half of what he billed for- defrauding some $900 in that time span alone.  “Repetitively, he continued this behavior over the time period which we watched him, and it was pretty consistent over the time that we did, how we found out was surveillance,” Ivey says.  The scheme to defraud charge stems from this alleged pattern. The official misconduct charge deals with Holtsman filling out JSO records dealing with the secondary employment, during which he allegedly lied about where he was working and what he was being paid for.  Holtsman’s 14-year history with JSO shows almost four dozen citizen and in house complaints, although more than half of those were either determined to be unfounded or Holtsman was exonerated.  “I’m not saying he’s guilty of anything in that history, I’m just saying that is a lot of complaints in the perspective of the individuals or citizens he’s come in contact with that say they felt maybe- each one of those interactions- that they did something he didn’t understand or approve of,” Ivey says.  There have been six arrests of JSO employees this year. Eleven were arrested in all of 2016.  “We’re not going to tolerate it,” Ivey says.  Holtsman was arrested Friday morning, and elected to go on suspension leave without pay. Ivey says he will recommend termination.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.