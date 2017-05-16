Listen Live
National
System outage leaves Starbucks unable to take payments, customers report
System outage leaves Starbucks unable to take payments, customers report

Starbucks System Outage Leaves Stores Unable To Take Payments

System outage leaves Starbucks unable to take payments, customers report

By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Starbucks fans nationwide took to social media Tuesday morning after an apparent software glitch left thousands of stores unable to process payments.

A sign posted outside a Starbucks in Covina, California, said a computer outage left employees unable to process customer transactions.

Outside a Starbucks in El Paso, Texas, a sign posted by employees said a “national outage” meant baristas could serve only a limited menu. 

“You may need cash to pay today,” KFOX reporter Amy Licerio wrote in a tweet of the sign.

  • What is code-word information, and what happens when it is revealed?
    What is code-word information, and what happens when it is revealed?
    The Washington Post reported Monday that President Donald Trump had revealed classified information about the Islamic State to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian ambassador to the United States, Sergy Kislyak, in a meeting at the White House last week. The information, according to the Washington Post, concerned information about an ISIS plot to bomb airplanes using laptops. A senior U.S. official who asked not to be identified told the Associated Press the classified information had been shared with the president by an ally, violating the confidentiality of an intelligence-sharing agreement with that country. The national security advisor, H.R. McMaster, and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson both said the president did not disclose intelligence “sources” or “methods” during the exchange, and on Tuesday, the president tweeted that he had the authority as president to share 'facts pertaining to terrorism' and airline safety with Russia. A statement from Deputy National Security Adviser Dina Powell read in part: “This story is false. The president only discussed the common threats that both countries faced.”  According to The Post, Trump shared information that falls under a level of classified information known as “code word.” Here’s a look at the levels of classification and what sharing it means. What is classification? Information is considered classified if 'the national defense has required that certain information be maintained in confidence in order to protect our citizens, our democratic institutions, our homeland security, and our interactions with foreign nations'. Once it is classified, the sharing of that material could lead to prosecution.  What do the different levels of classification mean? There are three levels of classification of U.S. intelligence material. • Confidential – That applies to information which could 'cause damage to the national security.”  • Secret – Secret classification is for information which could 'reasonably ... be expected to cause serious damage'. • Top secret – Top secret information is information the government believes could 'reasonably ... be expected to cause exceptionally grave damage to the national security.” What is code-word information? Code-word information goes beyond the top secret clearance. It refers to the most classified information the government obtains, and it is protected with extremely limited access and unique security protocols.It is administered by the CIA, and only people with the code-word access to the information may see it. According to the Washington Post story, what the president discussed with the Russians was under a code word. Can the president share classified information? Is it against the law? The president has the absolute right to distribute classified information. It is not against the law for him to share it. Steven Aftergood, a government secrecy specialist with the Federation of American Scientists, told the Washington Post, 'It is an expression of presidential authority, and that means that the president and his designees decide what is classified, and they have the essentially unlimited authority to declassify at will. 'The president defines the terms of the security clearance system and the parameters that determine who may be given access to classified information.' What would happen if anyone else shared confidential information? They could be prosecuted under espionage laws. They would surely lose their security clearance.  What happens going forward? European security official speaking with the AP said the move could have an effect on the trust between the U.S. and intelligence sharing partners. 'It wouldn't likely stop partners from sharing life-saving intelligence with the Americans, but it could impact the trust that has been built, particularly if sharing such information exposes specific intelligence gathering methods,' said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to speak about such intelligence sharing.
  • WaPost: Trump revealed classified information to Russia during recent meeting
    WaPost: Trump revealed classified information to Russia during recent meeting
    The Washington Post is reporting that in a May 10 meeting, President Donald Trump revealed “highly classified” information to the Russian foreign minister and Russian ambassador. In a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak, Trump jeopardized a source of intelligence on the Islamic State group, according to the paper.  >> Read more trending news  Trump has the power to declassify anything, but sharing information without permission of the ally who provided it represents “a major breach of espionage etiquette, and could jeopardize a crucial intelligence-sharing relationship,” according to the New York Times.  Buzzfeed News later reported that two officials have confirmed the report, indicating that “it’s far worse than what has already been reported.” At least one member of the Senate Intelligence Committee had been briefed on Trump’s disclosures, according to BuzzFeed News. The outlet also reported that other members have said they did not get a briefing. The newspaper said that Trump offered details about an IS terror threat related to the use of laptop computers on aircraft. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster says no intelligence sources or methods were discussed and no military operations were disclosed that were not already known publicly. The CIA is declining to comment. This is a developing story, please check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • Trump responds to reports that he revealed classified info to Russia
    Trump responds to reports that he revealed classified info to Russia
    President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to respond to reports that he revealed classified information during a recent meeting with Russian officials. >> WaPost: Trump revealed classified information to Russia during recent meeting 'As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety,' Trump wrote. 'Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism.
  • Driver offers police officer Taco Bell to ignore cocaine in his car
    Driver offers police officer Taco Bell to ignore cocaine in his car
      A Washington State driver made a big mistake when he allegedly tried to bribe a police officer with fast food when the officer noticed drugs in his car. >> Read more trending news Officer Joshua Glass pulled a vehicle over on Thursday for a minor equipment violation, the Pasco Police Department wrote on its Facebook page. Glass noticed baggies containing white powder in the center console, which the driver tried to conceal with a cellphone, authorities said.  Eric Xavier Vela Arriaga, 27, allegedly asked Glass to disregard the cocaine and in exchange offered him a “hook-up” at Taco Bell, police said.  >> Related: Man climbs mountain for free pizza, gets hypothermia instead Officer Glass thanked Arriaga for the offer, since he likes Taco Bell, but declined, police said.  Arriaga was charged with cocaine possession.  
  • Second escapee from Hastings Youth Academy caught
    Second escapee from Hastings Youth Academy caught
    A second teenager who escaped from the Hastings Youth Academy Monday afternoon has been arrested.   A tip led police to arrest Earl Bostic Tuesday morning.  The other suspect, Jose Rodriguez, was arrested Monday night at Main Street and Harris.   Rodriguez is at the Department of Juvenile Justice facility on charges of robbery by sudden snatching, grand theft, burglary, and trespassing, while Bostic is in custody on charges of grand theft auto, resisting an officer, and violation of probation. As for how the two teens escaped Monday afternoon, WOKV reached out to the private company managing the site for DJJ, G4S Youth Services, LLC, for more information.   The company tell us at approximately 1:49 pm, the teens were able to evade staff supervision on the recreational yard and climb over the exterior fence. At the time, 10 youth and 2 staff were present.   The company says there were no injuries to staff.   . In the wake of this most recent escape, G4S Youth Services, LLC, announced three changes to security measures:   1. Additional security outside of the exterior fence when youth are outside for recreational activities.  2. Staff that are providing supervision during recreational time will be required to conduct and call in 5 minute head counts to master control.  3. The program will ensure there is a supervisory personnel on the recreational yard during these times as well.   The company says their priority is the safety and security of the youth and the staff.
The Latest News Videos

