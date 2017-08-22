Take a look at this $72M high school football stadium in Katy, Texas

KATY, Texas - A new $72 million high school football stadium is ready for kickoff this season in Katy, Texas.
WATCH: Record $72,000,000 spent on new Texas high football stadium. @BlakeNBC reports. https://t.co/BD1mQhe7wV— NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) August 20, 2017
The 12,000-seat Legacy Stadium is the most expensive high school football stadium ever built and will be shared by eight local high schools. It boasts a massive video screen, huge locker rooms, restrooms and concession stands.
The stadium was voted on and paid for by taxpayers in the area, according to NBC News.
“It’s something that this community wanted,” Katy ISD superintendent Lance Hindt told KTRK. “I don’t think the cost was anything that they really looked into.”
The stadium’s first game is slated for Aug. 31.
– Rare.us contributed to this report.
Legacy Stadium's first sunset! @katyisd (@HKSArchitects lead, @VLKArchitects assoc architect) pic.twitter.com/dIy2m4zE7p— Ken Hutchens (@KenHutchens1) August 18, 2017
Tours have begun at Mike Johnston Field and Legacy Stadium! Join us at the dedication tonight at 7:30 to it see for yourself! #bethelegacy pic.twitter.com/sofUNJD5nk— Katy ISD (@katyisd) August 17, 2017
