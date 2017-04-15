Target offers car seat recycling program

Target is encouraging parents not to throw away car seats after they have been outgrown by their children.
The retail store chain is offering a car seat recycling program beginning April 17, according to Parents magazine. Target, in partnership with recycling company TerraCycle, will accept car seats through April 30.
Parents should bring that obsolete car seat to the store, drop it in a bin located either in the baby section or near the front. Then, locate a Target associate to receive a coupon for 20 percent off any car seat through May 31. Shoppers can buy the car seats in-store or online at Target.com.
The recycled car seats will be converted into new products.
