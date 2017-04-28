Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
92°
H 92°
L 74°

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
92°
Few Clouds
H 92° L 74°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    92°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 92° L 74°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    86°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 92° L 74°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    75°
    Morning
    Partly Cloudy. H 88° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Teacher accused of kidnapping student asks wife's forgiveness in jailhouse call
Close

Teacher accused of kidnapping student asks wife's forgiveness in jailhouse call

Teacher accused of kidnapping student asks wife's forgiveness in jailhouse call
Photo Credit: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk/AP
In this April 20, 2017 photo released by the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office is Tad Cummins. A 15-year-old Tennessee student who was allegedly kidnapped by her teacher and taken to California is back home, a lawyer for the girl's family said Friday, April 21, 2017. The girl is being evaluated and treated by mental health experts specializing in trauma, lawyer Jason Whatley said in a press release. Authorities credit the caretaker of a remote northern California property for helping police find her and arrest her alleged abductor, fired teacher Tad Cummins. (Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Teacher accused of kidnapping student asks wife's forgiveness in jailhouse call

By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk/AP

The wife of a Tennessee teacher who is accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old student and spending more than a month on the run with her is speaking out for the first time since her husband’s arrest last week.

>> Read more trending stories

Tad Cummins, 50, was arrested April 20, more than a month after authorities said he kidnapped 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas and fled Tennessee. The pair was found unharmed in a cabin in rural northern California.

Cummins’ wife, Jill Cummins, told “Inside Edition” that her husband called her from jail in the days after his arrest.

"It was very hard to hear his voice after all this time, not knowing if I was going to hear it again," she told “Inside Edition.” "But he told me he was sorry. He told me he loved me and to please forgive him.”

Jill Cummins filed for divorce from Tad Cummins, her husband of more than 30 years, citing irreconcilable differences, after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified him as Elizabeth’s suspected kidnapper.

>> Related: Wife of teacher accused of kidnapping student files for divorce

Jill Cummins said she was unable to respond in kind to her husband’s declaration of love.

“I, of course, went into a rage of, ‘Do you know what you've done to me? Do you know what you've done to your girls and your grandchildren?’” she told “Inside Edition.” “He pretty much just over and over said, ‘I'm sorry.’”

Jill Cummins said the call was the only one she was willing to answer from her husband, who has peppered her with phone calls since that conversation.

“I won’t let him hurt me like that again," she said. "I will not let him betray me like that again. I won’t give him the opportunity, ever again."

Authorities arrested Tad Cummins on state charges of aggravated kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor as well as a federal charge of taking a minor across state lines to have sex. If convicted of the federal charge, he faces at least 10 years in prison, acting U.S. Attorney Jack Smith said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Related

Amber Alert suspect Tad Cummins arrested, teen rescued

Teen taken by teacher triggers nationwide alert

Teen and accused kidnapper spotted in Oklahoma

Man searches 'teen marriage' days before kidnapping former student
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Teen taken by teacher triggers nationwide alert
    Teen taken by teacher triggers nationwide alert
    Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents are still looking for 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, who they said was taken by her teacher, 50-year-old Tad Cummins. As of Friday, the TBI said during a news conference that Cummins had been added to the TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted list for kidnapping Thomas. >> Read more trending news The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Thomas was last seen Monday morning at 8 a.m. at Shoney's in Columbia, Tennessee, after a friend dropped her off.  She is described as white, with blonde hair and hazel eyes, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 120 pounds, and was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings. She was initially thought to be in the area of Decatur, Alabama, with Cummins. Cummins is described as white, 6 feet tall and 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be armed with two handguns and driving a Silver Nissan Rogue, with Tennessee tag 976ZPT  Agents said they learned Thomas was in Decatur, Alabama by 3:06 p.m. Monday.  On Wednesday, TBI released video of Cummins, who appears to be at a Tennessee gas station before abducting Thomas.  The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released the following statement:  We're continuing to track down every possible detail leading up to the disappearance of Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas. Here's surveillance video of Cummins, filling his Nissan Rogue with gasoline, which we believe he did just prior to picking up Thomas at a nearby Shoney's, which is the last known sighting of Thomas. The 15-year-old remains the subject of a Tennessee AMBER Alert.  Agents said Cummins will now face a charge of sexual contact with a minor connected to an alleged sexual interaction between himself and Thomas at the school where he taught and she was a student.  District Attorney General Brent Cooper announced Friday that Cummins also faces an aggravated kidnapping charge. By Thursday,  the TBI said it remained 'extremely concerned' for the well-being of Thomas. “Since issuing the AMBER Alert at approximately 6:00 CST Tuesday, the TBI has received approximately 120 leads,” the organization said in an update Thursday. “None has produced any credible sightings about the whereabouts of either individual. Because of the shockingly low number of tips, the TBI has concluded the individuals are likely out of the view of the general public or outside the original net cast across the southeast to notify the public about their disappearance. Having last been seen on Monday morning, the individuals could, frankly, be anywhere.” WBIR reported on Thursday that a second nationwide be on the look out, or BOLO, alert has been issued. The Maury County School District fired Cummins on Tuesday. He was initially suspended when the allegations surfaced.   The TBI was able to determine Cummins secured a title loan for a personal vehicle leading up to his disappearance and got $4,500 in cash.  If you have seen either Cummins or Thomas, call 1-800-TBI-FIND (1-800-824-3463).  The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
  • Michael Flynn being investigated by DOD; was warned in 2014 about taking foreign payments
    Michael Flynn being investigated by DOD; was warned in 2014 about taking foreign payments
    The inspector general of the Department of Defense has opened an investigation into whether former national security adviser Michael Flynn reported money he received for a speaking appearance in Russia. Rep. Elijah Cummings, (D-Maryland), released three documents Thursday that confirmed the investigation, ABC News is reporting. One of the letters Cummings, the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, released was a letter from the Defense Intelligence Agency stating that they found no record that Flynn had sought permission to speak in Russia, nor had he reported income from that speech. A U.S. official, which Flynn as a retired military officer would be considered, must, by law, both seek permission and report income derived from any activity with a foreign government. Flynn once headed the DIA. CNN is reporting that Flynn also received a warning from the DIA in 2014 against receiving payments from foreign governments without congressional approvalFlynn is alleged to have taken $45,000 for speaking at an engagement in Russia in 2015. “These documents raise grave questions about why General Flynn concealed the payments he received from foreign sources after he was warned explicitly by the Pentagon,” Cummings said in a statement. “Our next step is to get the documents we are seeking from the White House so we can complete our investigation. I thank the Department of Defense for providing us with unclassified versions of these documents.” Cummings released the documents Thursday, two days after he and House Oversight chairman Jason Chaffetz held a press conference to say they believe Flynn broke the law when he failed to get permission for the speech in Russia.Flynn's lawyer, Robert Kelner, has said that Flynn did discuss his speech with officials at the DIA. Cummings said no proof of that has been found.  Flynn resigned as national security adviser in February after it was revealed that he misled Vice President Mike Pence about a meeting he had with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the United States. 
  • George H.W. Bush discharged from hospital after pneumonia, bronchitis
    George H.W. Bush discharged from hospital after pneumonia, bronchitis
    Former President George H.W. Bush was discharged from a hospital Friday, two weeks after being brought to the facility with a mild case of pneumonia, a spokesman for the 92-year-old said. >> Read more trending news Bush was treated for a mild case of pneumonia and chronic bronchitis before his discharge Friday morning, spokesman Jim McGrath said. “President and Mrs. Bush are very pleased to be home spending time with family and friends, and grateful for the outstanding care provided by his doctors and nurses,” he said. Bush was taken to Houston Methodist Hospital on April 14 with a persistent cough. Doctors determined that the 41st president had pneumonia and successfully treated him, McGrath said. Dr. Clint Doerr, a pulmonologist at Houston Methodist Hospital, said on Tuesday that despite Bush’s recovery, he continued to deal with chronic bronchitis, “a condition more prevalent with age.” “This means his airway has a constant, low-level of inflammation that can aggravate the symptoms of pneumonia,” Doerr said. McGrath said last week that Bush would remain hospitalized as a precaution ahead a scheduled trip to Maine with his wife, Barbara Bush. >> Related: George H.W. Bush gets a visit from son George W. Bush while in the hospital “President Bush feels terrific and is buoyed by regular visits from his family and phone calls with friends such as (former Vice  President) Dan Quayle,” he said. The hospitalization is the second this year for Bush. He was hospitalized for two weeks in January with a case of bacterial pneumonia. His wife, Barbara Bush, was also briefly hospitalized with viral bronchitis.
  • MOTHER, BOYFRIEND ARRESTED IN DEATH OF 15-MONTH-OLD BOY
    MOTHER, BOYFRIEND ARRESTED IN DEATH OF 15-MONTH-OLD BOY
    The mother of a 15-month-old boy and her boyfriend are now locked up at Duval County Jail in connection to his death earlier this year.  The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced this morning the arrests of 29-year-olds Lori Hopper and Andre Keller on a manslaughter and murder charge, respectively, in the death of Isaiah Keller.   JSO Homicide Lt. Steve Golloher says the toddler died at Wolfson Children's Hospital last January 22nd, but it took some time for detectives to determine how the boy actually died.   'We've received the medical examiner's report indicating that they ruled it a homicide,' Golloher added. 'The death was caused by asphyxia.'   Detectives originally did not suspect foul play in the boy's death because there were no obvious signs of it, even after investigating the hotel room at the Diamond Inn on Ramona Blvd. where he and his family were staying at the time of his death.   Golloher also told reporters Andre Keller is not the boy's biological dad, even though he is listed as the dad on his birth certificate.   According to JSO, Andre told police the boy wouldn't respond after they laid him down in bed with a bottle and that's when he and Hopper took him to the emergency room.   Three of Keller's biological children - ages 9, 8 and 4 - were also living in the hotel room with Keller, Hopper and Isaiah. They're now in DCF custody after JSO discovered drugs in the room.   Two of them told police they saw Keller tie Isaiah up when he started crying, a story that Hopper also corroborated later on.   Detectives say video evidence shows Hopper and Keller both waited for some time to get help after finding the boy unconscious.
  • Deputies: Boy dies after drunken driver strikes 5 children walking home from bus stop
    Deputies: Boy dies after drunken driver strikes 5 children walking home from bus stop
    A 13-year-boy died Friday after he and four other children were struck by a drunken driver while they walked home from a bus stop Thursday in Florida, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said. >> Read more trending news John Camfield, 48, of Davenport, was driving his Kia Rio on Allegheny Road near Athabasca Drive at about 5 p.m. Thursday when witnesses said he leaned forward and left the road, hitting five Dundee Ridge Middle Academy students who were walking on a shoulder of the road, Sheriff Grady Judd said. Judd said Camfield sideswiped Jonte Robinson, 15, Jasmine Robertson, 14, and Rylan Pryce, 12, before striking Jahiem Robertson and Juan Mena, both 13. Deputies said Jahiem Robertson and Juan Mena were flown to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando with life-threatening spinal, facial and head injuries. Investigators said Jahiem Robertson died Friday. Mena remains hospitalized with orbital fractures, but he is expected to survive, Judd said. Witnesses said Camfield traveled back onto the road after hitting the children, slowed and then sped off before rear-ending a pregnant woman in a Nissan Murano on Poinciana Parkway, deputies said. Investigators said the woman wasn't seriously injured. Deputy Jonathan Quintana, 30, who lives nearby, arrested Camfield after being notified of the crash, officials said. He was off duty at the time. Judd said Camfield spent 18 years in law enforcement in Mississippi. Deputies said Camfield was previously employed by: the Yolobusha County Sheriff's Office, the Tunica County Sheriff's Office, the Oxford Police Department and the Hernando Police Department, all in Mississippi. Camfield is charged with two counts of driving under the influence with serious bodily injury, two counts of leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury, two counts of leaving the scene of a crash with bodily injury, three counts of driving under the influence with injury and property damage and reckless driving. Camfield is scheduled to face a judge at 1 p.m. Friday.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.