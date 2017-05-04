Teacher arrested after heroin found in purse at school 

An Oklahoma second-grade teacher is facing drug and embezzlement charges after police found syringes containing heroin and other drugs inside her purse at school.
Police say Megan Sloan, 27, admitted bringing drugs and drug paraphernalia into Holmes Park Elementary School in Sapulpa, Oklahoma on Monday, according to KTUL-TV.
Sloan allegedly had 13 syringes with heroin in some, methamphetamine and spoons to cook drugs, KJRH-TV reported.
She also admitted to stealing $125 worth of “field trip money” to pay for gas and drugs as well as pawning two school iPads.
Another teacher reported Sloan after seeing a conversation in Sloan’s open Facebook page about “using and selling heroin and pawning school property,” KTUL reported.
Sloan, who has been a teacher for two years, is charged with drug-related counts and one count of embezzlement.
