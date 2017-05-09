Listen Live
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. -  A Florida teen reportedly turned himself in Monday after a shocking viral video appeared to show him throwing a 68-year-old woman into a pool.

>> Watch the news report here

According to WPLG, deputies said the 16-year-old came to the Broward sheriff's district office in North Lauderdale on Monday afternoon. He now faces a charge of battery on a person age 65 or older in connection with Saturday's incident at the Player's Place apartment complex, the station reported.

>> Read more Floridoh! stories

In the viral video, Nancy James, walking two dogs, is seen approaching a group of teens at a pool party at the complex. As James asks the teens to quiet down, one partygoer appears to pick her up before the two tumble to the ground. He then gets back up, grabs James and throws her into the pool.

>> Read more trending news

James' leg and shoulder were bruised in the incident, she said.

"No one should ever, ever, ever, ever have to go through that, you know?" James told WPLG. "It just shouldn't happen. The kid has not evolved yet into what you're supposed to be as a human being."

Read more here.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Georgia wildfire: hot, dry conditions vexing to firefighters
    Georgia wildfire: hot, dry conditions vexing to firefighters
    Jessica Boldin and her family evacuated 15 horses, six dogs and other animals from their ranch in rural Georgia as a vast wildfire emerging from the Okefenokee Swamp blackened trees behind their home. Flames that pushed within 3 miles (5 kilometers) of St. George over the weekend continued spreading Monday after jumping a state highway not far from the center of their southeast Georgia community. But Boldin said her family wasn't ready to leave yet, though the entire community was under a mandatory evacuation order. 'We don't budge on our property very easy,' Bolin said Monday afternoon. 'If it's down on top of us, we're ready to leave. We're not going to burn down with the house. But we're staying until it's on our behinds.' She's not alone. Many in this community of about 2,000 near the Georgia-Florida state line stuck around Monday in spite of the evacuation order, not yet ready to leave everything to the mercy of the flames. With temperatures forecast to climb into the 90s amid low humidity and no chance of rain, firefighters worried what would come next. 'It's going to be ideal for extreme fire behavior and a high potential for fire growth,' said Tom Stokesberry, a spokesman for the multi-agency team combatting the fire. Emergency officials in south Georgia's Charlton County ordered a mandatory evacuation Sunday for all of St. George and for nearby Moniac, small rural communities on the southeastern edge of the Okefenokee Swamp. Lightning sparked a wildfire April 6 inside the vast Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. The blaze posed little threat to people or homes until Saturday, when strong winds pushed the flames across the fire breaks plowed along the refuge perimeter. As of Monday, the fire had burned 210 square miles (about 545 square kilometers), including about 37 square miles (95 square kilometers) in Charlton County. Mason Pair and his wife had packed up their valuables and had a ladder standing by to put sprinklers on their roof Monday in St. George. They also sent their son to stay with relatives outside the county. Pair said perhaps half of his neighbors had heeded the weekend order to evacuate. But he wasn't ready to join them — yet. 'It's a little unnerving,' said Pair, 26. 'But the flames are going to have to push people out of here.' Officials aren't forcing people to leave their homes, but are urging them to get out before the fire gets any closer, said Susan Heisey, supervisory ranger for the Okefenokee refuge. As the week opened, more than 600 firefighters and support personnel were fighting the fire. Helicopters dumping water and tanker planes spraying fire retardant managed to keep the fire from spreading to homes in St. George over the weekend. Firefighters with tractor plows worked to carve a path of bare soil around the town as a barrier to the flames. Local schools were closed Monday because of the blaze and a shelter was opened at a recreation center farther away. Heisey said there was no way to know how long the evacuation order would stand. Emergency officials in neighboring Nassau County, Florida, were urging some residents to prepare in case they need asked to evacuate. James and Lisa Burnsed drove the 10 miles from their home in Moniac to the four-way stop with a small grocery on one corner that's the center St. George. The fire had jumped across Georgia Highway 94, their main evacuation route, late Sunday and they wanted to see if there was still a clear way out Monday. 'It's going to have to get pretty close to the house, I think, before we just head out,' James Burnsed said. 'We've got too much at stake just to leave it.' His wife said they had important documents, family photos and spare clothing packed and ready to go. 'But we've got goats and chickens,' Lisa Burnsed said. 'And we don't know how we're going to get them out.
  • Jacksonville State Rep. Fant to run for Attorney General 
    Jacksonville State Rep. Fant to run for Attorney General 
    Republican State Rep. Jay Fant on Monday became the first candidate to enter the race to replace Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi. Fant is a businessman and former CEO of a small Jacksonville bank started by his grandfather. He was elected to the state House in 2014 after winning a primary by just two votes. He plans to make several stops around the state after the Legislature wraps up its annual session to kick off his campaign, beginning Tuesday in Tallahassee. He said in an interview Monday that cracking down on business scams would be one of his priorities if elected. 'I've seen people taken advantage of and I detest that,' he said. 'Preying on the elderly is sinister and rooting out these scams and these scam artists is full-time work.' Bondi can't run for re-election because of term limits. Among bills that Fant has passed since serving in the Legislature was a measure that allows Floridians to designate a custodian to access and manage their social media, email and online financial accounts when they die or become incapacitated. Gov. Rick Scott signed it into law in 2016. He was also one of the Republican legislators who refused to go along with Republican House Speaker Richard Corcoran's push to strip the state's economic development agency, Enterprise Florida, of incentive money to lure businesses to the state.
  • Sally Yates testifies: Michael Flynn fired 18 days after her warning
    Sally Yates testifies: Michael Flynn fired 18 days after her warning
    Sally Yates, former acting U.S. attorney general, will testify Monday before a Senate Judiciary Committee subcommittee in a public hearing. Yates, according to a source who has been briefed on what she is expected to testify about, will tell the committee that she told White House counsel on Jan. 26 about discrepancies in national security adviser Michael Flynn’s statements and what the White House was saying about his activities concerning Russia's ambassador to the United States, Sergey Kislyak. Yates will testify that she warned the administration that Flynn had misled Vice President Mike Pence, telling him and other White House officials that he had not talked with Kislyak about sanctions the Obama administration had placed on Russian officials and citizens. Flynn was fired 18 days after Yates went to the White HouseYates was fired by the Trump administration on Jan. 31 after she refused to order the Justice Department to defend in court the president’s ban on travel from seven predominately Muslim nations. The hearing is set to start at 2:30 p.m. ET on Monday. Live updates:
  • The jury has the case in the federal fraud trial of former Rep. Corrine Brown
    The jury has the case in the federal fraud trial of former Rep. Corrine Brown
    The case is now in the hands of the jury. After eight days of testimony- with forty witnesses for the prosecution and four for the defense- closing arguments Monday in the federal fraud trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown have wrapped up, and the jury was formally tasked with the case at 1:13 PM. The four alternates who have sat through the testimony are not in the deliberation room, but they are being kept in the courthouse for now, per the Judge’s request. Around 5 PM, the judge’s Courtroom Deputy checked with the jury, and they were ready to call it a day. They were dismissed for the evening at 5:01 PM with strict instructions not to discuss the case any further. Deliberations will resume at 9 AM Tuesday. ﻿FULL COVERAGE: The federal fraud trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown The first words from the prosecution as they laid out their closing arguments, captured the core of why they say the jury should believe Brown knew full well that she was involved in a fraud scheme. “When Corrine Brown wanted something, she got it,” says Justice Department Public Integrity Section Deputy Chief Eric Olshan. The defense has continued to say that when Brown raised money for One Door For Education, she believed the group was a non-profit doing charitable work, though- and that Brown herself was a victim. “Not guilty on all counts, because she never intended to cheat or defraud anyone. She was defrauded,” says Defense Attorney James Smith III. Olshan delivered the closing argument for the government Monday, as one of three prosecutors who have been involved in questioning the witnesses through the trial. A focus he kept bringing the jury back to- and one he put prominently on a power point screen for the jury to consider- is why would Brown’s Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons put One Door money in the defendant’s bank account without her knowledge? “It makes no sense, ladies and gentlemen, that Mr. Simmons would just hand over tens of thousands of dollars in his own money to his boss,” Olshan said. Evidence presented through the trial showed Simmons would withdraw money from One Door- a bogus charity- and then deposit the cash in to Brown’s account or give Brown cash directly. Brown claimed in her testimony that she wouldn’t always notice the deposits, because she didn’t pay close attention to her finances. As for the cash Simmons gave her, she told the court she believed it was rightfully and legally Simmons’ money, but hadn’t given any explanation for why he would give her that money until today. Smith says prosecutors never effectively showed whether Simmons had access to Brown’s personal checks, and whether he could have therefore been responsible for some of the expenses coming out of Brown’s account. To explain the deposits and cash, Smith laid out the possibility that Simmons was stealing directly from Brown. He says Simmons would then deposit One Door funds in Brown’s account in order to avoid her account from getting overdrawn and give Brown cash to avoid her checking her ATM directly- all in an effort to cover up his theft. “He was stealing from her, just like he was stealing from One Door,” Smith says. In his rebuttal, Olshan questioned why Simmons would go through that complicated process of stealing from One Door to cover up a theft from Brown, instead of just stealing from One Door. He also reinforced that for some of the most highly scrutinized expenses- including a trip Brown and her daughter Shantrel took to LA, during which there were some high price shopping bills allegedly funded through One Door money- Simmons wasn’t even in the same state. “Keep coming back to your common sense,” he says. Olshan further questioned why donors would have lied about how Brown solicited their contributions and why another staffer would have testified that Brown directed the transactions, if not because it happened. For Smith, the case is about character, and whether Simmons himself can be trusted. “If Ronnie Simmons is someone you can’t trust, then you can’t trust the government’s case,” he says. He pointed out that one of the counts Simmons pleaded guilty to involves getting his sister a ghost job with the House of Representatives, and then tapping in to her salary over several years. Smith said Simmons also took advantage of his girlfriend at the time, Carla Wiley, by using her organization to commit this fraud. Smith argued that if Simmons could defraud his sister and his girlfriend, why not his boss. “He’s able to hide it using the most valuable currency,” Smith said. “Trust.” Smith added that Simmons admitted to signing checks and documents on behalf of Brown and others, further showing that he shouldn’t, in fact, be trusted by the jury. Olshan says even many of those signatures could have been at Brown’s direction. He characterized Simmons instead as obedient to Brown- who had brought him up with her through her political climb. Simmons and Wiley have both pleaded guilty in connection to this case and have testified for the prosecution. The jury instructions included a warning to consider their testimony with caution, because of the stakes they have as a result of their plea bargaining. “What can be more frightening than the prospect of going to prison,” Smith questioned. In addition to comparing the overall character of Brown against Simmons, Smith highlighted specific times where the jury should question the testimony they heard. Prosecutors have been building a case to show Brown a habit of receiving outside money through cash donations, by highlighting some money she got from the Community Rehabilitation Center or some closely affiliated businesses, which were ultimately funded as checks written to cash, then deposited in her account. This happened a couple of year before One Door became an option. Simmons testified that he had no knowledge of these transactions and had not been a part of them. During his closing, Smith brought up one of these checks, which included the name of Simmons’ mother on the memo line. Simmons continued to say during cross that he was unaware of the transaction, but Smith says that’s one of the reasons the jury should not believe the testimony. There’s one area where Brown is admitting mistakes, but saying there was no intent to do wrong- that’s her taxes. She faces three counts of filing a false income tax return, as well as a charge relating to a greater scheme to underreport her income and overreport her charitable contributions. “It’s not a crime to be sloppy on your taxes, it’s only a crime if you knowingly and willfully put information on your tax returns that you know is false,” Smith said. He says Brown’s staff was responsible for the tax returns, and while she should have had more oversight, she simply did not take the time to review the work because she was busy with Congressional duties.  Olshan says Smith was doing everything he could to put the blame on other people- like Brown’s staffer and CPA- and not on Brown herself, but there were plenty of notes and testimony from the tax preparer which contradicted those claims. In fact, in one year where Brown claimed a $12,500 to One Door For Education, the note about the contribution was written by Simmons, but the tax preparer had her own notation which showed she verbally confirmed that with Brown herself. “This was no honest mistake, this was a habit,” Olshan said. He said that Brown did, in fact, deliver for constituents as her campaign slogan promised, but that’s not the end. “Make no mistake, this case is about the defendant delivering to herself, over and over again,” Olshan says. And Olshan says she did so at the expense of the children who could have truly benefitted from legitimate fundraising and charitable work. But Smith says what doesn’t make sense is how Brown could have allegedly instructed all of these transactions, but not benefitted finically as much as the others who have been named in the case. If you don’t include the One Door For Education contributions to events hosted by Brown or held in her honor, then both Simmons and Wiley got more in simple money. “Have you ever heard of a scheme where the mastermind got the smallest amount of the spoils?” Smith questioned. He says the FBI, IRS, and investigators became intent on who they wanted to take down in this case- Brown- and put on “blinders” to any evidence that could show otherwise. He says that evidence would have shown Brown was an aging Congresswoman who became too dependent on Simmons, and ultimately became just another one of his victims. “Not only is this man stealing from her, he’s sullying her reputation,” Smith says. There is no timeline on how long jury deliberations are expected to take. WOKV is at the courtroom and will update you as more information comes in.
  • President Trump may be planning first trip to Camp David
    President Trump may be planning first trip to Camp David
    It appears President Donald Trump is planning his first visit to Camp David. The Federal Aviation Administration posted an advisory to pilots Monday afternoon that flight restrictions for “VIP movement” will be issued for the airspace around the famed presidential retreat from Friday through Sunday. >> Read more trending news There had been some speculation that Trump would come to his Mar-a-Lago Club for the property’s annual Mother’s Day brunch — which ceremonially marks the end of the social season in Palm Beach, Florida — as he has in the past. The president’s only public event scheduled for this weekend that has been released by the White House is his keynote speech at Liberty University’s commencement Saturday morning in Lynchburg, Virginia. In the past, the Federal Aviation Administration has posted an advisory several days in advance of each of Trump’s seven trips as president to Mar-a-Lago. The notices, which warn pilots that temporary flight restrictions are forthcoming for an area, are typically posted no later than the Monday afternoon before the president is scheduled to arrive. Such an advisory has not yet been issued for Palm Beach. >> Related: Trump’s Mar-a-Lago visits costing Florida thousands, documents show The only FAA advisories for “VIP movement” — the category used for Trump’s travels — posted as of 4 p.m. Monday are for the president’s trip to Liberty on Saturday, and the one for the airspace over Camp David this weekend. Although the White House has not said Trump will spend Mother’s Day weekend at Camp David and the FAA advisory does not specifically mention the president, the restrictions the advisory says will take effect Friday are consistent with a presidential trip to the property, according to FAA documents. >> Related: Spokesman: Trump won’t pay for Mar-a-Lago trips out of pocket Trump has spent seven weekends at Mar-a-Lago since taking office, the most recent being Easter weekend. Trump kicked off his first weekend stay as president last Thursday at his Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Camp David is located in the mountains near Thurmont, Maryland, about half-hour ride via Marine One from the White House. It has been a mainstay of presidencies since 1942, when President Franklin Delano Roosevelt converted it from a haven for federal employees into a retreat for the commander in chief. It’s a U.S. Navy-run military facility in the Appalachians. President Ronald Reagan spent the most time there in office, according to NPR. The FAA had previously issued presidential-level temporary flight restrictions for Camp David for a Sunday afternoon in early March. However, those restrictions were canceled before they went into effect. All advisories and restrictions are subject to change and could be removed at any time.
