Teen could face charges for throwing bleach in students’ faces

SALT LAKE CITY — Police in Salt Lake City are investigating reports that bleach was thrown in the faces of at least four West High School students during a pep rally on April 7, KSTU reported.

Police are still determining whether to pursue criminal charges against a student who police believe threw the bleach. At least two students were hospitalized, police said.

The rally, called the Spirit Bowl, involves classes competing against each other, police said.

A freshman student, who asked not to be identified, told KSTU that as the seniors entered the room, someone threw liquid from a bottle at the crowd. She said she was hit in the face with the liquid, and knew something was wrong.

"Everybody was just like, ‘What happened?’” she said. “My eye just started burning. At first we thought it was water, but then we could start smelling it and then my eye started burning."

The girl’s family took her to the emergency room, KSTU reported.

Police said they have learned the identity of the student who threw the bleach and are in the process of figuring out why it happened — and if they will recommend charges to be filed.

The Salt Lake City School District did not comment Wednesday night, and West High School officials did not immediately respond.