Teen’s hand reattached in 15-hour surgery after shop class accident

A teenager in northeastern Utah underwent a 15-hour surgery last week to reattach her left hand after she lost part of it in an accident at school.

The girl’s family told Fox 13 that the accident happened in her shop class at Rich High School in Randolph.

The teen was rushed to a Salt Lake City hospital where a team of doctors spent 15 hours reattaching her hand in a long and delicate operation, stitching together secondary arteries because the main arteries were so damaged, the TV station reported .

It’s still unclear whether the surgery was successful. Doctors say it could take days before they’ll know for sure.

The victim’s family has started a GoFundMe page to help raise money to cover medical expenses.