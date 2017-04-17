After eight years of fundraising, a Utah teen has raised enough money to buy more than 300 wheelchairs for those in need. Now, he’s passing the tradition on to his 6-year-old sister.

Zack Francom started selling cookies and lemonade on his front lawn during spring break when he was just 6 years old, according to KSL. He called his cookie stand “Zack’s Shack.”

Zach, now 14, has continued the tradition every year, opening the stand for two days during his spring break. His fundraising efforts have drawn huge donations from Steve Harvey and even a $25,000 grant from State Farm.

Since opening the stand eight years ago, he has raised more than $85,000, which has bought nearly 400 wheelchairs for people in need in more than 50 countries around the world.

For the first time this year, Zack’s little sister, Helen, joined him with “Helen’s Hut.”

In a video message posted to their Facebook page, Zack and Helen thanked their supporters for another successful year.

Helen, 6, guessed they sold about 90 cookies.

“I think we sold more than than,” Zack said in the video.

Zack said he will be leaving the fundraising effort next year.

“I know that I’m leaving it in good hands, in your hands,” he told his sister. “I think it was a good last year.”