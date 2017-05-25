Teen with terminal illness requests 100,000 birthday cards

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. - A 14-year-old Arizona boy who is battling a terminal illness has only one wish for his birthday this year: to receive 100,000 birthday cards.
Jacob Priestly has mitochondrial disease, which is draining him of energy, leaving him bedridden.
There is no cure for the disease, which attacks every part of his body, eventually targeting his heart.
Jacob doesn’t want the cards for himself. He hopes that every card sent will increase awareness of his disease.
Boy with terminal illness wants 100,000 birthday cards: https://t.co/7F4KBYXCZU #abc15 pic.twitter.com/OywgnyYeC1— ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) May 24, 2017
To send Jacob good wishes and to help him reach his goal, send cards to:
Jacob Priestley
P.O. Box 855
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself