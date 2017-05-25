Teen with terminal illness requests 100,000 birthday cards

A 14-year-old Arizona boy who is battling a terminal illness has only one wish for his birthday this year: to receive 100,000 birthday cards.

Jacob Priestly has mitochondrial disease, which is draining him of energy, leaving him bedridden.

There is no cure for the disease, which attacks every part of his body, eventually targeting his heart.

Jacob doesn’t want the cards for himself. He hopes that every card sent will increase awareness of his disease.

To send Jacob good wishes and to help him reach his goal, send cards to:

Jacob Priestley

P.O. Box 855

Queen Creek, AZ 85142