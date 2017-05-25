Teen wows shoppers with impromptu performance on thrift store piano

A teenager’s talent drew an audience at a Michigan thrift store when she started singing and playing a piano while waiting on her mother.



Another shopper caught Genavieve Linkowski’s impromptu performance and shared the video on social media Saturday, where it has been viewed more than 700,000 times.



"I turned my head and there were all these people out with their phones and they were all recording me," Linkowski told WJRT.

Linkowski, 18, who hopes for a career as a singer, was passing time while her mother was shopping and started jamming on the aged, upright piano. A group of people gathered around as her voice carried through the store.



She was about to stop when the crowd asked her to continue.



“Really? Keep going?” Linkowski said in the video.



She continued to play.



She is been even more surprised since the video has gone viral.



"Yesterday morning, one of my friends texted me and he was like, 'Oh, you're famous' and I was like, 'What?!'" she told WJRT. "And I'm looking and I was seeing all of this and I was just flabbergasted. Like, nothing like this has ever happened to me."