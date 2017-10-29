In the weeks before a 6-pound rock was thrown from an overpass, killing a passenger in a van, a group of Michigan teenagers arrested in the case had allegedly thrown other dangerous items from overpasses, Genesee County’s sheriff said.

Sheriff Robert Pickell told People magazine that the teens had thrown a shopping cart, chair and tire iron off other overpasses in the metro Flint area.

“There’s a continuing behavior,” Pickell said.

“These [aren’t] pranks. They’re deliberate, intentional actions that knowingly could hurt people,” he said.

Kyle Anger, who turns 18 this week, Alexzander Miller, 15, Trevor Gray, 15, Mikadyn Payne, 16, and Mark Sekelsky, 16, are charged with second-degree murder in the death of 32-year-old Kenneth White.

Pickell said the teens threw more than a dozen rocks off an overpass over Interstate 75 on Oct. 18, damaging multiple vehicles before the rock that killed White was thrown, People reported.

Police have not revealed which teen threw the rock that killed White.

The five youths, who are charged as adults, then went to McDonald’s, he said.

Terray Sylvester/AP Judge William Crawford speaks during the arraignment of five Michigan teenagers charged with second-degree murder in a rock-throwing incident on Interstate 75, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, in Genesee County District Court in downtown Flint, Mich. Crawford denied bond to the teens aged 15 through 17 who are being charged as adults.