A Texas mother has been arrested after police said she intentionally left her two toddlers in a hot car to die.

Amanda Hawkins, 19, brought her two children to Peterson Regional Medical Center Wednesday, according to the Kerr County Sheriff's Office news release. The children, Brynn Hawkins, 1, and Addyson Overgard-Eddy, 2, were in grave condition. Hawkins told hospital staff that she and her children had been at Flat Rock Lake and the children were smelling flowers when they collapsed. A 16-year-old boy, who was not identified in the police report, accompanied Hawkins to the hospital.

>> Read more trending news



A subsequent police investigation determined that the children had been left intentionally in a car for a 15-hour period Tuesday night through midday Wednesday. The temperature was in the 80s by early Wednesday afternoon, The Associated Press reported. Hawkins allegedly bathed the children in an attempt to avoid a hospital visit, police said.

Both children died Thursday afternoon.

Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer said it was the worst case of child endangerment he's seen in his 37-year career. Autopsies have been ordered, and additional charges may be filed in the case, the sheriff said.

Hawkins is being held on $70,000 bond. The Associated Press attempted to contact Hawkins' attorney, but none was on file, according to magistrate records.