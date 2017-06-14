Listen Live
National
5 things to know about Flag Day
5 things to know about Flag Day

5 things to know about Flag Day
Photo Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
The American flag pictured here waving in the breeze. June 14 is Flag Day, a day of parades and celebrations of Old Glory around the country. The day commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States, which happened on June 14, 1777.

5 things to know about Flag Day

Photo Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Flag Day is celebrated annually in the U.S. on June 14. Here are some key things to know about the holiday.

1.) How did Flag Day originate?

Flag Day has a long history and began on the local level. Its origins date back to 1885, when a schoolteacher in Wisconsin had her class honor “Flag Birthday” on June 14 to mark the anniversary of the Flag Resolution of 1777. From there, communities across the country began to mark the day.

2.) When did Flag Day become a national holiday?

In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson made a presidential proclamation, which officially established Flag Day. It was not until 1949, however, that President Harry Truman signed an act of Congress designating June 14 as Flag Day.

3.) What does Flag Day commemorate?

Flag Day marks the official adoption of the American flag that flies all over the country today. The Flag Resolution of 1777 declared, in part: "Resolved, That the flag of the thirteen United States be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the union be thirteen stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation."

4.) How is Flag Day celebrated?

People are encouraged to display the American flag at homes and businesses on June 14. Some communities hold parades and other celebrations honoring the flag.

5.) Where can I learn more about the American flag?

The United States Code devotes an entire section to the Flag Code, which covers how citizens should respectfully display and treat the American flag.

 

