National
7 things to know now: Is al-Baghdadi dead; escapees caught, Cosby jurors deadlocked
7 things to know now: Is al-Baghdadi dead; escapees caught, Cosby jurors deadlocked

7 things to know now: Is al-Baghdadi dead; escapees caught, Cosby jurors deadlocked
FILE - This file image made from video posted on a militant website Saturday, July 5, 2014, purports to show the leader of the Islamic State group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, delivering a sermon at a mosque in Iraq during his first public appearance. The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group in an airstrike. The ministry said Friday, June 16, 2017, that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in a Russian strike in late May along with other senior group commanders.

7 things to know now: Is al-Baghdadi dead; escapees caught, Cosby jurors deadlocked

By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today.

What to know now:

1. Is Baghdadi dead Russian officials say they may have killed the leader of the Islamic State, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in an airstrike that took place on May  29 in Syria.  Defense officials say they believe al-Baghdadi and other top ISIS officials were killed while  they met in Raqqa.  U.S. officials say they cannot yet confirm the claim.

2. Troops to Afghanistan: President Donald Trump will be sending more than 4,000 troops to help support the American mission in Afghanistan, according to reports. The formal announcement is set for next week. The troops will help Afghan troops to fight a resurgence of the Taliban.

3. Escapees caught:  The two inmates authorities say escaped as they were being transported and killed two guards in the process have been captured. Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose were found in Christiana, Tennessee. The two were caught when they were stopped by a homeowner as they tried to steal his vehicle. He held them at gunpoint until authorities arrived.

4. Still critical: Rep. Steve Scalise, who was shot while practicing for a congressional charity baseball game, remains in critical condition. His Republican teammates and players from the Democrats’ team paid tribute to Scalise, the House Majority Whip. The Democrats won the game, 11-2.

5. Jurors deadlocked: The judge in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial have told jurors to continue deliberations in the case. Jurors had told Judge Steven O’Neill that they could not reach a unanimous decision. They will begin deliberating again Friday morning.  

And one more

Fans of Batman turned out Thursday night in Los Angeles to see the “Bat signal” flashed on the city hall tower. The iconic symbol, used in comic books, television and movies to call Batman for help, was displayed to honor Adam West. West portrayed Batman in the 1960s TV series. West died last week at the age of 88.

In case you missed it

The Latest News Headlines

    Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. Is Baghdadi dead:  Russian officials say they may have killed the leader of the Islamic State, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in an airstrike that took place on May  29 in Syria.  Defense officials say they believe al-Baghdadi and other top ISIS officials were killed while  they met in Raqqa.  U.S. officials say they cannot yet confirm the claim. 2. Troops to Afghanistan: President Donald Trump will be sending more than 4,000 troops to help support the American mission in Afghanistan, according to reports. The formal announcement is set for next week. The troops will help Afghan troops to fight a resurgence of the Taliban. 3. Escapees caught:  The two inmates authorities say escaped as they were being transported and killed two guards in the process have been captured. Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose were found in Christiana, Tennessee. The two were caught when they were stopped by a homeowner as they tried to steal his vehicle. He held them at gunpoint until authorities arrived. 4. Still critical: Rep. Steve Scalise, who was shot while practicing for a congressional charity baseball game, remains in critical condition. His Republican teammates and players from the Democrats’ team paid tribute to Scalise, the House Majority Whip. The Democrats won the game, 11-2. 5. Jurors deadlocked: The judge in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial have told jurors to continue deliberations in the case. Jurors had told Judge Steven O’Neill that they could not reach a unanimous decision. They will begin deliberating again Friday morning.   And one more Fans of Batman turned out Thursday night in Los Angeles to see the “Bat signal” flashed on the city hall tower. The iconic symbol, used in comic books, television and movies to call Batman for help, was displayed to honor Adam West. West portrayed Batman in the 1960s TV series. West died last week at the age of 88. In case you missed it
  • Severe storms produce hail, wind damage at UPS facility 
    Severe storms produce hail, wind damage at UPS facility 
    Intense storms Thursday afternoon dropped heavy rain and isolated pockets of hail.  We received reports of marble-sized hail in Doctor’s Inlet and Lake Asbury in Clay County.  A roof at the UPS facility near Jacksonville International Airrport came off, likely due to high winds. Action News Jax Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says thunderstorms are expected once again Friday afternoon as they develop along the sea breeze. “The biggest impacts will be the locally heavy rainfall , frequent lighting, and some gusty winds perhaps with any of these thunderstorms as they really build up”, said Bedenbaugh.  Rain and storms will be scattered through Father’s Day weekend.   LISTEN:  Weather Podcast tracks hour-by-hour conditions
  • One dead, two injured in Northside crash
    One dead, two injured in Northside crash
    Charges are currently pending for 23-year-old Katarina Porter after she ran a stop sign causing a chain reaction of crashes on Thursday.  The Florida Highway Patrol says Porter was in a Chevy Malibu going west on Gun Club Road approaching Busch Drive, 49-year-old Jean Loreston and his passenger Marie Loreston were in a Dodge Journey going North on Busch Drive.  Porter ran the stop sign at the intersection causing her car to T-bone the SUV. The impact of the initial crash caused both vehicles to travel into the path of an oncoming truck driven by Jeffery Harlan.  After the second crash, Lorestons’ SUV became airborne and landed on top of Porter’s car.  Both the driver and passenger went to U.F. Health, Jean Loreston later passed away. His passenger, is in critical condition.  Harlan, the driver of the truck was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Porter had no reported injuries. 
  • Jacksonville Police investigating attempted robbery in Hogan’s Creek
    Jacksonville Police investigating attempted robbery in Hogan’s Creek
    The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is working to find a suspect who shot another man multiple times in the Hogan’s Creek area late Thursday night.  The victim said he and his cousin were sitting in his car on Jupiter Street when they were approached by the suspect who showed off his gun telling them “give it up.” The victim did not comply and resisted by trying to grab the gun, the suspect then started shooting the victim as he got out the car.  The suspect then took off in an unknown direction while the victim’s cousin drove him to U.F. Health. He has non-life threatening injuries.  Police could not provide any suspect information because the man wore gloves and a mask.  
  • Russia’s military claims it may have killed IS leader Baghdadi
    Russia’s military claims it may have killed IS leader Baghdadi
    Russia is claiming that an air strike in Syria may have killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in late May, Reuters reported Friday. >> Read more trending news  The Russian Defense Ministry said it was checking information that the air strike on May 28 near Raqqa, which targeted a meeting of IS leaders, may have killed Baghdadi, Reuters reported.  “According to the information which is now being checked via various channels, Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was eliminated by the air strike, was also present at the meeting,” RIA news agency quoted the ministry as saying. Baghdadi’s location has been unknown for some time, although he was believed to have been in Iraq in October 2016, the BBC reported.  His only public appearance was in a video in June 2014, when he delivered a sermon in Mosul after IS took over the Iraqi city, the BBC reported. In an email to The Associated Press, U.S. Army Col. Ryan Dillon said Friday that “we cannot confirm these reports at this time.”
