Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today.

What to know now:

1. Search for Facebook killer: Police in Cleveland are looking for a man who killed an elderly man then posted a video on Facebook showing the murder. According to police, the suspect, Steve Stephens, did not know his victim. Stephens claimed that he has killed several people. "We need to bring this to a conclusion -- today," Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams told reporters Sunday. Stephens was last seen driving a late model Ford Fusion. He is a black male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, and weighs 244 pounds.

2. Pence visits DMZ: Vice President Mike Pence, who visited the Demilitarized Zone separating North and South Korea on Sunday, warned that “all options are on the table,” should there be any military action by North Korea. "We will defeat any attack and we will meet any use of conventional or nuclear weapons with an overwhelming and effective response," Pence said. Pence’s comments came a day after North Korea conducted a failed missile launch. Pence is on a 10-day tour in Asia. President Donald Trump said this weekend that the United States is working with China to solve the “North Korean problem.”

3. Prince Harry talks about Diana: Prince Harry says he “shut down all his emotions” for 20 years following the death of his mother, Princess Diana. In an interview with The Daily Telegraph, the prince, 32, said following Diana’s death in a car crash in Paris in 1997, he came “very close to a complete breakdown on numerous occasions,” and sought counseling. It’s the first time Harry has talked publicly about dealing with his mother’s death.

4. Biden divorce final: Hunter Biden and his wife of more than 20 years, Kathleen, have officially divorced. “Both parties acknowledge the valuable contributions that each has made to their marriage and are committed to closing this chapter of their relationship in a dignified, respectful, and family-focused manner,” they wrote in court papers filed Friday. Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, announced a few weeks ago that he had been dating his late brother Beau Biden’s wife, Hallie.

5. Fire captain shoots two: A man was shot and killed, and a woman injured at a Tucson, Arizona, mall Friday night when an fire department captain fired on the two in a crowded restaurant. The gunman, identified as Capt. Fredrick Bair, 60, also died at the scene. Media sources have reported that the shooting was a murder-suicide. Bair apparently knew the other man and the woman.

And one more

April the giraffe gave birth on Saturday as more than 1 million people watched online. The calf, a male, weighed 129 pounds, and was 5 feet 9 inches tall. Mom and baby are said to be doing OK. The calf stood for the first time about 45 minutes after he was born.

In case you missed it