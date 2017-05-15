Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and the world today.



What to know now:



1. Worldwide Cyberattack: A cyberattack launched on Friday made it to 150 countries over the weekend, curtailing operations in hospitals across England and disrupting Germany’s national railway. A cyber security researcher was able to cripple the attack, but computer experts are warning that other attacks could be coming. The “ransomware” attack, called “WannaCry,” began as an extortion scheme that included business and government agencies.



2. Clapper dismayed: James Clapper, former director of national intelligence, said American democracy is “under assault,” not only from Russia but from President Donald Trump. Clapper, speaking Sunday on CNN Sunday, expressed concern over the firing of FBI director James Comey.



3. Powers Boothe dies: Actor Powers Boothe, who won an Emmy for his portrayal of cult leader Jim Jones and played the villain in TV's "Deadwood," has died. Boothe, 68, also starred in the movies "Tombstone," ''Sin City" and "The Avengers." His publicists said the actor died of natural causes.



4. Missile launch: North Korea launched a “medium long-range” rocket capable of carrying a heavy nuclear warhead over the weekend. The country’s leader, Kim Jong Un, warned that the missile tested could reach the United States and that his country would continue to develop and test similar missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons.



5. Miss USA: Miss District of Columbia, Kara McCullough, was crowned Miss USA on Sunday. McCullough, 25, is a chemist who works for the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Miss New Jersey, Chhavi Verg, was named the runner-up.



And one more



ESPN reporter Shelley Smith tweeted “I’m good” Sunday night after she became ill after covering the Golden State Warrior-San Antonio Spurs playoff game. Smith was taken to the hospital and was being evaluated for a possible stroke. A Golden State team doctor helped Smith in the team’s locker room before she was transported to the hospital.



In case you missed it



