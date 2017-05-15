Listen Live
National
7 things to know now: Cyberattack; Shelley Smith undergoing tests; Powers Boothe dies
7 things to know now: Cyberattack; Shelley Smith undergoing tests; Powers Boothe dies

7 things to know now: Cyberattack; Shelley Smith undergoing tests; Powers Boothe dies
This May 14, 2017, photo distributed by the North Korean government shows the "Hwasong-12," a new type of ballistic missile at an undisclosed location in North Korea. North Korea on Monday, May 15, 2017, boasted of a successful weekend launch of a new type of "medium long-range" ballistic rocket that can carry a nuclear warhead. Outsiders also saw a significant technological jump, with the test-fire apparently flying higher and for a longer time period than any other such previous missile. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this photo. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

7 things to know now: Cyberattack; Shelley Smith undergoing tests; Powers Boothe dies

By: Debbie Lord Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and the world today.

What to know now:

1. Worldwide Cyberattack: A cyberattack launched on Friday made it to 150 countries over the weekend, curtailing operations in hospitals across England and disrupting Germany’s national railway. A cyber security researcher was able to cripple the attack, but computer experts are warning that other attacks could be coming. The “ransomware” attack, called “WannaCry,” began as an extortion scheme that included business and government agencies. 

2. Clapper dismayed: James Clapper, former director of national intelligence, said American democracy is “under assault,” not only from Russia but from President Donald Trump. Clapper, speaking Sunday on CNN Sunday, expressed concern over the firing of FBI director James Comey.

3. Powers Boothe dies: Actor Powers Boothe, who won an Emmy for his portrayal of cult leader Jim Jones and played the villain in TV's "Deadwood," has died. Boothe, 68, also starred in the movies "Tombstone," ''Sin City" and "The Avengers." His publicists said the actor died of natural causes.

4. Missile launch: North Korea launched a “medium long-range” rocket capable of carrying a heavy nuclear warhead over the weekend. The country’s leader, Kim Jong Un, warned that the missile tested could reach the United States and that his country would continue to develop and test similar missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons.

5. Miss USA: Miss District of Columbia, Kara McCullough, was crowned Miss USA on Sunday. McCullough, 25, is a chemist who works for the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Miss New Jersey, Chhavi Verg, was named the runner-up.

And one more

ESPN reporter Shelley Smith tweeted “I’m good” Sunday night after she became ill after covering the Golden State Warrior-San Antonio Spurs playoff game. Smith was taken to the hospital and was being evaluated for a possible stroke. A Golden State team doctor helped Smith in the team’s locker room before she was transported to the hospital.

In case you missed it