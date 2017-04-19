1. Hernandez kills self: Aaron Hernandez, the former NFL star who was serving life in prison for murder, committed suicide in his cell Wednesday morning, according to the Massachusetts Department of Corrections. The former New England Patriots star was discovered hanging in his cell at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts, at 3:05 a.m., according to officials. “Mr. Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population unit,” a statement said. “Mr. Hernandez hanged himself utilizing a bed sheet that he attached to his cell window. Mr. Hernandez also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items.”

2. Wanted to kill whites: A man in Fresno, California, who said he wanted to kill as many white people as he could, shot and killed three men at random, all within a city block, on Tuesday. Kori Ali Muhammad told police that he hates white people and wanted to kill as many as he could before he was caught. Police said Muhammad is also believed to have shot a security guard at a motel last week.

3. Election heads to runoff: A Georgia special election will be decided in a runoff in June after none of the 18 candidates on the ballot got more than 50 percent of the vote. Democrat Jon Ossoff, who garnered national attention and support for his run for the seat vacated by Tom Price, narrowly missed the 50 percent mark and winning the race outright. Price resigned from the House when he became President Donald Trump’s health and human services secretary. Ossoff will face Republican Karen Handel, a former Georgia secretary of state, in the June 20 runoff.

4. Near-miss today: An asteroid believed to be almost a half-mile long will pass by Earth on Wednesday in what astronomers call a “near-miss.” The asteroid, nicknamed “The Rock” by Slooh.com in honor of actor Dwayne Johnson, will pass by Earth at a distance of 1.1 million miles.

5. Walmart discounts:

Starting Wednesday, Walmart will begin discounting thousands of items that customers order online and pick up at local stores. According to the company, some 10,000 items will initially be discounted, with that number growing to 1 million items by early summer.

And one more

Swimmer Michael Phelps said he has not completely ruled out a return to the sport, despite indicating at the Summer Olympics last year that his career in the pool is over. "The true test will be, if I do end up going over to the worlds this summer, do I have that itch again?" Phelps, the winningest Olympic athlete ever, told The Associated Press about attending the world championships in Budapest this summer.

In case you missed it