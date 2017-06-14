Listen Live
National
7 things to know now: London fire; North Korea releases Warmbier; Megyn Kelly
Photo Credit: AP Photo/Matt Dunham
A resident in a nearby building watches smoke rise from a building on fire in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. A massive fire raced through the 27-story high-rise apartment building in west London early Wednesday, sending at least 30 people to hospitals, emergency officials said.

By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: AP Photo/Matt Dunham

Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and the world today.

What to know now:

1. London fire: At least six people were killed Wednesday in a fire in a London high-rise apartment complex. Authorities say more than 50 people were sent to area hospitals after a fire broke out in the 24-story Grenfell Tower in North Kensington. "This is an unprecedented incident," Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton said. "In my 29 years of being a firefighter, I have never, ever seen anything of this scale." More than 200 firefighters battled the blaze.

2. North Korea: Otto Warmbier, the 22-year-old college student who was held by the North Korean government on charges of anti-state activity, arrived in Ohio early Wednesday. Warmbier has been in a coma for more than a year, his parents said. They plan to hold a press conference on Wednesday. Warmbier was sent home on the day that NBA star Dennis Rodman landed in North Korea for a visit with the country’s leader, Kim Jong Un.

3. Sessions testifies: Attorney General Jeff Sessions, testifying before his former Senate colleagues, said rumors that he colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential election are “detestable and appalling” lies. In a hearing that at times was contentious, Sessions told Senate Intelligence Committee members that he did not have an undisclosed meeting with the Russian ambassador to the United States, nor did he act improperly in the firing of former FBI Director James Comey.

4. Fed rate hike: The Federal Reserve will announce Wednesday whether it will raise the benchmark short-term interest rate. Most believe the Fed will increase the rate from 1 percent to 1.25 percent, despite the country’s low rate of inflation.

5. Inmates still on the loose: Two inmates who overpowered and killed two guards on a transport bus remain at large as the manhunt for the pair grows. Donnie Russell “Whiskey” Rowe, 43, and Ricky Dubose, 24, killed the guards and fled from the prison bus near Eatonton, Georgia, about 70 miles southeast of Atlanta. Police say they carjacked a green 2004 Honda Civic, and that they should be considered extremely dangerous.

And one more
Despite a strong backlash from families of those killed in the attack at Sandy Hook Elementary School, NBC News says it plans to go ahead with the broadcast of Megyn Kelly’s interview with Alex Jones, the host of Infowars. Jones has claimed the attack on the school was a hoax intended to provide support for those who favor strict gun control. On Tuesday, Sandy Hook Promise, an anti-gun violence group, told Kelly they no longer wanted her to host a gala that is set for Wednesday.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Firefighter with transplanted heart collapses, dies while battling blaze
    Firefighter with transplanted heart collapses, dies while battling blaze
    An Illinois firefighter who survived a heart transplant 10 years ago collapsed and died Saturday while fighting a fire at a mobile home park.  Dolton firefighter Lawrence Matthews Jr., 36, had stopped to catch his breath while helping to extinguish the large fire in the Chicago suburb of Harvey, WGN-TV in Chicago reported. He was leaning against a fence when he suddenly collapsed. Matthews died of cardiac arrest about an hour later at Ingalls Memorial Hospital, the news station reported.  Matthews and his family celebrated the 10th anniversary of his heart transplant on June 2, just eight days before he died, NBC Chicago reported.  “I’m in shock. It’s a total loss,” Dolton Fire Chief Steven McCain told WGN-TV. “He was a family man. Four little ones. Loved his wife. Loved the job.” Matthews defied the odds when he became a firefighter in 2009, two years after undergoing a heart transplant at the University of Chicago Medicine. A patient story on the hospital’s website said that Matthews overcame skeptics who didn’t believe he had the physical rigor to achieve his dream. He did well on the department’s physical fitness tests, which included being able to run a timed mile, climb a 100-foot ladder and drag a 180-pound dummy out of a building. Matthews also passed a required physical and was given the green light by his doctors to become a firefighter.  “The team often reminded me, before and after the transplant, about the need to live a normal life,” Matthews said in the profile. “It was up to me to how successful I would be.” Matthews, who wanted to become a public servant from an early age, said he always possessed the drive to go after what he wanted.  “I believed I could become a firefighter,” he said. “The doctors gave me the confidence to do so. They told me to go for it, and that’s all I needed to hear.” >> Read more trending stories Matthews’ health problems began when he started experiencing shortness of breath at the age of 25, the hospital’s profile said. Doctors diagnosed him with cardiomyopathy, a disease that, according to the American Heart Association, can cause the heart to become enlarged, thick or rigid.  The structural changes to the heart make it weaker and less efficient at pumping blood through the body. Patients can suffer an irregular heartbeat or heart failure. The latter was the case with Matthews, and his heart’s failure required a transplant, the University of Chicago Medicine reported. A heart became available a few months later, and he underwent surgery in June 2007.  It was during his recovery that Matthews met his wife, Rachel, who worked in the cardiology clinic, the hospital said. The couple had a daughter and three sons, who range in age from 3 to 11 years old.  “I was blessed with a new heart and a new life,” Matthews said in the interview.  WGN-TV reported that dozens of firefighters and police officers who went to the hospital to stand vigil for Matthews escorted his body to the medical examiner’s office.  “It’s going to be tough,” McCain said of Matthews’ death. “It’s going to be something that the Dolton fire family, as well as the rest of the fire service family, is just going to have to deal with in the south suburbs.” Dolton Mayor Riley Rogers said in a statement Monday that Matthews’ death leaves a “great emptiness” for the city.  “We did not simply lose a firefighter in the line of duty,” Rogers said. “Mr. Matthews was a man committed to saving the lives of others. A lifesaver has lost his life, and he will be deeply missed.” It was not immediately clear if fighting the fire contributed to Matthews’ death, NBC Chicago reported. 
  • House Majority Whip wounded in shooting in suburban DC
    House Majority Whip wounded in shooting in suburban DC
    Police outside of Washington, D.C. are investigating a shooting in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria, Virginia. Police are calling it a “multiple shooting,” WRC reported. >> Read more trending news Fox News is reporting that House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and members of his staff were shot during baseball practice.
  • Undetermined death investigation on St. Johns Bluff
    Undetermined death investigation on St. Johns Bluff
    Jacksonville police are on the scene of an undetermined death on the southside.  Officers were called around 6:30am to St. Johns Bluff near the Morocco Shrine The scene is at The Club at Town Center Apartments.  We have a reporter on scene gathering information about this undetermined death investigation.  We’ll update you as we learn new information.  
    Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and the world today. What to know now: 1. London fire: At least six people were killed Wednesday in a fire in a London high-rise apartment complex. Authorities say more than 50 people were sent to area hospitals after a fire broke out in the 24-story Grenfell Tower in North Kensington. 'This is an unprecedented incident,' Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton said. 'In my 29 years of being a firefighter, I have never, ever seen anything of this scale.' More than 200 firefighters battled the blaze. 2. North Korea: Otto Warmbier, the 22-year-old college student who was held by the North Korean government on charges of anti-state activity, arrived in Ohio early Wednesday. Warmbier has been in a coma for more than a year, his parents said. They plan to hold a press conference on Wednesday. Warmbier was sent home on the day that NBA star Dennis Rodman landed in North Korea for a visit with the country’s leader, Kim Jong Un. 3. Sessions testifies: Attorney General Jeff Sessions, testifying before his former Senate colleagues, said rumors that he colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential election are “detestable and appalling” lies. In a hearing that at times was contentious, Sessions told Senate Intelligence Committee members that he did not have an undisclosed meeting with the Russian ambassador to the United States, nor did he act improperly in the firing of former FBI Director James Comey. 4. Fed rate hike: The Federal Reserve will announce Wednesday whether it will raise the benchmark short-term interest rate. Most believe the Fed will increase the rate from 1 percent to 1.25 percent, despite the country’s low rate of inflation. 5. Inmates still on the loose: Two inmates who overpowered and killed two guards on a transport bus remain at large as the manhunt for the pair grows. Donnie Russell “Whiskey” Rowe, 43, and Ricky Dubose, 24, killed the guards and fled from the prison bus near Eatonton, Georgia, about 70 miles southeast of Atlanta. Police say they carjacked a green 2004 Honda Civic, and that they should be considered extremely dangerous. And one more Despite a strong backlash from families of those killed in the attack at Sandy Hook Elementary School, NBC News says it plans to go ahead with the broadcast of Megyn Kelly’s interview with Alex Jones, the host of Infowars. Jones has claimed the attack on the school was a hoax intended to provide support for those who favor strict gun control. On Tuesday, Sandy Hook Promise, an anti-gun violence group, told Kelly they no longer wanted her to host a gala that is set for Wednesday. In case you missed it    
  • Florida sailor missing at sea: 'He's got to be out there,' his sister says
    Florida sailor missing at sea: 'He's got to be out there,' his sister says
    Action News Jax is speaking to the family of a Putnam County sailor who fell overboard while stationed in Japan. The Navy says Peter Mims, 23, fell from a Guided-Missile Cruiser last week. 'I'm waiting for answers, that's all I'm waiting for,' said Amy James, Mims' sister. TRENDING: Massage therapist beaten, strangled during appointment with client, police say James is a heartbroken sister wants to know where her baby brother is. 'He's got to be out there,' James said. Mims disappeared five days ago. The Navy believes Mims fell into the sea from the Guided-Missile Cruiser USS Shiloh during routine operations on Thursday, about 180 miles east of Okinawa, Japan. Both the U.S. and Japanese Navies put in more than 50 hours trying to find him, covering roughly 5,500 square miles. But their search was suspended on Sunday. 'I just can't believe he's gone,' James said. Photos: 18 arrested in Atlantic Beach drug, prostitution sting Mims was raised in the small town of Interlachen and joined the Navy in February of 2014, and reported to the Shiloh in August that year. 'I'm proud to say that he did something he loved, he loved doing it,' she said. Which is why James believes her brother is still out there. 'He's still alive, he's got to be fighting for his life,' she said.
