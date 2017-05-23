Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and the world today.

What to know now:

1. Manchester bombing: Twenty-two people were killed and more than 50 were injured in an apparent suicide bomber attack Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. The bomb exploded near the lobby of the city’s arena just after the concert ended. Pleas for help in finding loved ones who attended the concert were posted on social media. No one has been arrested in the attack.

2. Trump at memorial: President Donald Trump visited the Yad Veshem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem on Tuesday, saying that the slaughter of 6 million Jews should be “burned into our memories.” Trump is on his first overseas trip as president. He will head to the Vatican next.

3. Flynn invokes Fifth: Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser, invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination on Monday, refusing to give the Senate Intelligence Committee documents that it subpoenaed. The documents for which the committee asked relate to Flynn’s dealings with Russian officials. The request was part of the committee’s investigation into possible Russian interference in the 2016 president election.

4. Brennan to testify: Former CIA director John Brennan will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday, explaining why the Obama administration believed that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election. He is also expected to answer questions about concerns over Flynn’s involvement with Russian officials.

5. Budget released: Congress will be getting a budget wish list from President Trump on Tuesday. The $4.1 trillion budget will seek cuts in some low-income support programs and funds to repair infrastructure and to bolster the military.

And one more

South Korean officials said early Tuesday that they had fired warning shots overnight at an object flying south from North Korea. According to reports, South Korean forces fired some 90 machine gun rounds toward the object, which might have been a drone.

In case you missed it