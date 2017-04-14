Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and the world today.

What to know now:

1. North Korea threat: The U.S. has positioned an aircraft carrier off the coast of the Korean Peninsula amid suggestions from North Korea that a test of a nuclear weapon is imminent. While the U.S. says the ship is there to participate in joint military exercises with South Korean, North Korea says it represents provocative action toward North Korea. The country's military officials say they “will go to war” if the U.S. continues to inflame the situation. The U.S. has warned Korea not to conduct another nuclear weapons test.

2. Mother of all bombs: A massive bomb, known as the “mother of all bombs," was dropped by the United States on Afghanistan Thursday, killing at least 36 ISIS fighters and destroying a complex the terror group had been using. It was the first time the bomb had been used in combat. The GBU-43B is an “air blast” weapon that carries with it 11 tons of explosives.

3. Concussion, broken nose: The man who was dragged from a United Airlines plane after refusing to be bumped from the flight to make room for airline employees suffered a concussion and a broken nose in the altercation, according to his attorney. Dr. David Dao has been released from a Chicago hospital, but will require reconstructive facial surgery, his lawyer said. Asked if Dao would be suing the airline, his attorney said yes.

4. Coachella: The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival begins Friday. The festival, which is held in the California desert, takes place over two weekends and will feature the likes of Lady Gaga, Lorde and Car Seat Headrest.

5. Affleck, Garner to divorce: Both Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner filed divorce petitions on Thursday. The actors cited irreconcilable differences as a reason to end their marriage, and both requested joint custody of their three children. The couple first announced they were separating in June 2015 after 10 years of marriage.

And one more

As Holy Week heads to its close, millions are observing Good Friday, the day Christians commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Holy week in the Christian church is the week leading up to Easter on Sunday, the day believers say Jesus was resurrected from the dead.

In case you missed it

