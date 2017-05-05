Listen Live
7 things to know now: Obamacare repeal; kicked off a plane; Cinco de Mayo; Aaron Hernandez 
Close

7 things to know now: Obamacare repeal; kicked off a plane; Cinco de Mayo; Aaron Hernandez 

7 things to know now: Obamacare repeal; kicked off a plane; Cinco de Mayo; Aaron Hernandez 
Photo Credit: Evan Vucci/AP
In this May 4, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump talks to House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, after the House pushed through a health care bill. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

7 things to know now: Obamacare repeal; kicked off a plane; Cinco de Mayo; Aaron Hernandez 

By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Evan Vucci/AP

Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today.

What to know now

1. Health care bill: The House of Representatives voted Thursday to repeal The Affordable Care Act, President Barack Obama’s signature health care legislation. After the close vote – 217-213 – the bill heads to the Senate, where many there have said it will likely not survive as it is written. Senators plan to work on their own version.

2. Cinco de Mayo: It’s Cinco de Mayo, and if you’re not quite sure what that is, you’re not alone. Technically, Cinco de Mayo means the fifth of May. Practically, it means you can likely get a deal at Mexican restaurants while you learn a bit about the country’s culture. Contrary to popular belief, it is not Mexico’s independence day. Instead, the holiday celebrates Mexico’s victory over France in the Battle of Puebla. 

3. Aaron Hernandez: Aaron Hernandez poured shampoo on his cell floor and covered a portion of his door with a sheet before he hanged himself in prison last month, officials said in a report released Thursday. The former NFL star who was serving a life sentence for murder had blocked the door with cardboard to make it more difficult for guards to get in before he used a bed sheet to form a noose and kill himself, the report stated. 

4. Kicked off the plane: Delta Air Lines is offering a refund to a family after a flight attendant threatened to jail the parents when they refused to give up a seat one of their toddlers was sitting in. A video from an incident in April showed a Delta flight attendant telling the family to give up the seat because it had been purchased for the couple’s older son who had left the family vacation earlier. The attendant told Brian Schear that he and his wife would be arrested and their toddlers could be put in foster care if they refused to give up the seat on the overbooked flight. Schear said Delta officials knew about the seat arrangement prior to the flight. 

5. The Derby: The Kentucky Derby will be held Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. The event, called the “Fastest Two Minutes In Sports,” will see a field of 3-year-olds race for the first jewel in horse racing’s Triple Crown. If you want to see it in person you’ll have to pony up some big bucks. The average ticket price is $432. 

And one more

It was a stormy day in New Jersey on May 6, 1937, as the S.S. Hindenburg prepared to dock at Lakehurst Naval Air Station. As the massive zeppelin made its way to the docking station, something happened to cause the ship to burst into flames and crash to the ground. The Associated Press talks to the last survivor of the crash, 88-year-old Werner Doehner, who lost his father and his sister in the disaster that happened 80 years ago on Saturday.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Wind damage in pockets of NE Florida topples trees, fences
    Wind damage in pockets of NE Florida topples trees, fences
    The heavy thunderstorms are gone, a cold front has moved through, and cooler/gusty conditions are ahead this weekend.  Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says one particularly strong band of winds went about 12 miles from near NAS Jax to Arlington.  There were no tornadoes in NE Florida, but straight-line wind and a downburst/microburst caused damage.  Rainfall varied a great deal, and new wildfires might have been ignited by lightning.  The West Mims wildfire didn’t receive significant rains and continues to burn at more than 100,000 acres. Smoke will be sent to the northeast across SE Georgia Friday but into or near Jacksonville on Saturday.   The National Weather Service in Jacksonville says a large area from Clinch/Charlton Counties in Georgia southward through Marion County missed out on widespread, wetting rains.
  • Here is how your representative voted on the House health care bill
    Here is how your representative voted on the House health care bill
    The House on Thursday passed the American Health Care Act on a vote of 217-213. That vote repealed the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare). All the Democratic members of the House voted against the bill, and with the exception of the 20 Republican members listed below, all the other GOP members voted for the bill.   These are the GOP House members who voted against the bill: Michael R. Turner - Ohio David Joyce - Ohio Andy Biggs - Arizona Mike Coffman - Colorado Ileana Ros-Lehtinen - Florida Thomas Massie - Kentucky Walter B. Jones - North Carolina Frank A. LoBiondo - New Jersey Christopher H. Smith - New Jersey Leonard Lance - New Jersey Dan Donovan - New York John Katko - New York Ryan A. Costello - Pennsylvania Patrick Meehan - Pennsylvania Brian Fitzpatrick - Pennsylvania Charlie Dent - Pennsylvania Will Hurd - Texas Barbara Comstock - Virginia Jaime Herrera Beutler - Washington Dave Reichert - Washington
  • Drug called furanyl fentanyl is so potent you can die from touching it, Georgia authorities say
    Drug called furanyl fentanyl is so potent you can die from touching it, Georgia authorities say
    The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a drug is so dangerous, if someone touches it they could die.  Numbers just released show a drug called furanyl fentanyl, which the Drug Enforcement Administration website calls a synthetic opioid, caused 19 deaths in Georgia from 2016 to 2017, and 11 of those deaths happened just this year.  >> Read more trending news The GBI was alerted in January to a pill factory where it found 10 kilos of pills and powder that were labeled as oxycodone. The pills turned out to be the deadly furanyl fentanyl, which is several times more potent than heroin. “When I found out what I actually had, (I was) definitely a little scared because of the amount that was submitted. Anything could have happened, but luckily with the protective gear and the staff that I had, everything went OK,” Gwinnett County Deputy Shannon Volkadov said. The drug is so potent, it can cause a fatal overdose just through skin absorption.  “Oxycodone -- to touch it is still going to be very safe. To touch furanyl fentanyl could absolutely be fatal ... just through the skin,” GBI Crime Lab chemist Dineen Kilcrease said. A warning went out late Wednesday to police around the state after a search of records turned up the 19 deaths. “We were in shock and we knew we had to take action,” GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said.  There is no way to know yet if the drugs found in January caused any of the deaths. The Legislature just passed a new law that makes furanylfentanyl illegal in Georgia.
  • Video: Bear spotted in Jacksonville Chili's parking lot
    Video: Bear spotted in Jacksonville Chili's parking lot
    A bear was spotted in the parking lot of a Jacksonville Chili's on Wednesday. Video posted to Facebook shows the bear in the parking lot of the Chili's on Old St. Augustine Road in Bartram Park. 'His name is Sampson. He was applying for a job!' one woman wrote on Facebook. Video: Several bears spotted in Jacksonville-area yards Another person shared a photo of the bear on Twitter. The bear sighting was reported to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. FWC officials said they were told the bear ran into the woods when someone came out of the restaurant. @EITMonline My brother saw a bear in the Chili's parking lot on Old St Augustine Rd in Jax FL yesterday at 1:00pm pic.twitter.com/Zj0rReURmg-- RobO (@robrien09) May 4, 2017 The sighting is the third time people in Jacksonville have reported seeing bears in the last few days. FWC said if people see a bear in their neighborhoods, they can report the sighting via the Wildlife Alert number: 888-404-3922. FWC also said the best thing people can do to help the bears and make sure they move on is to remove anything that might attract them in their yards and secure their trash. FWC tips on what people can do if they see a bear: http://myfwc.com/wildlifehabitats/managed/bear/living/. More information about bears: http://myfwc.com/wildlifehabitats/managed/bear/.
  • “I’ve made mistakes”: Former Rep. Corrine Brown testifies in her own defense
    “I’ve made mistakes”: Former Rep. Corrine Brown testifies in her own defense
    “It was just not a major issue for me. I know now it should have been.” Now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown admits she made mistakes by not managing her office more closely and not paying attention to her personal finances, but she says in regard to the federal charges she’s facing, she never meant to do anything wrong.  “It wasn’t intentional on my part. I made mistakes. I just didn’t pay the kind of attention to details that I should have,” Brown says. Brown took the stand Thursday to testify in her own defense in the federal fraud trial she’s facing. Brown, her former Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons, and the President of “One Door For Education” Carla Wiley have all been accused of soliciting more than $800,000 in donations to One Door- which prosecutors call a “sham” charity- and using the money for personal expenses instead. Simmons and Wiley have both pleaded guilty and testified in the trial. FULL COVERAGE: The federal fraud trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown While Simmons says he gave signed blank One Door checks to Brown and withdrew money from One Door to deposit in her account- all at her direction- Brown says that’s not the case. In fact, not only did Brown say Simmons acted alone, but she said she had no idea what he was doing at the time. If she had, Brown says she would have called House Administration and fired him, although she admits it would have been difficult to actually call the police. “There is no way that I would ever have done anything that would cause Ronnie to go to jail. I never would have done anything like that,” she says. She says she saw Simmons as a son, getting emotional on the stand as she talked about taking a chance on Simmons to run her office, because she saw his potential.  Simmons would sometimes give Brown cash directly, which she believed to be Simmons own cash for reimbursements. Other times, Simmons would put the money in Brown’s account. Her defense asked how she could have not noticed all of the money that was being deposited. “I wish I could answer that. I wish I paid more close attention to my finances. I was always busy working on things for my constituents,” she says. In addition to serving on two committees- including eventually rising to Ranking Member on Veteran’s Affairs- Brown says she prided herself on being open not just to Jacksonville and Florida constituents, but anyone who sought her ear on key issues. That included working long days and frequent travel back to her district. Simmons would run through her schedule with her every morning, and then the day would be filled with caucus meetings, votes, and more. Simmons would handle her travel reimbursements, as well as caring for paying himself back for deposits and other expenses he would make in connection to Brown’s Congressional work. Brown says she had no reason to believe One Door was not a non-profit, and she thought it was doing good things for the community, including paying out scholarship. She says she didn’t actually know there was a problem involving the group until the charges against her were filed and, later, Simmons pled. Despite prior witnesses testifying that Brown would frequently promote One Door, Brown herself said she actually had little knowledge of what the group did. “They’re just one of the many organizations I worked with,” she says. Brown says she didn’t even realize One Door was the sponsor of some of her events, because she neither assembled the fliers promoting the events nor paid close attention unless it was something she would sign. When she was soliciting donors, it would often be for her campaign account Friends of Corrine Brown, her Florida Delivers Leadership PAC, her legal trust, or One Door. Brown said she would also solicit support for the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, while working with their interns and scholarship program. Despite many donors testifying that Brown was skilled at soliciting money, she testified she hated it- especially when it came to her campaign fund, where people were reluctant to contribute because they believed she would win. She says facing the fact that donors- many of who gave thousands or tens of thousands of dollars, and who she considered friends- may think that she willingly conspired is something that’s devastating, because her reputation is everything. “The only thing that you have in life is your name,” she says. But she couldn’t offer any answer when, during early cross examination, prosecutors asked Brown why Simmons would just randomly bring her name in to this case, if not for some wrongdoing. Brown also received cash deposits from a part-time staffer, Von Alexander, who testified that she would receive signed blank One Door checks and would fill them out and deposit them at Brown’s direction. Brown says Alexander was always living “in a crisis” with substantial financial issues, so the deposits tied to Alexander her were actually payments on a loan Brown had given Alexander. She did not speak to how Alexander may have received the One Door checks, or why she would be using that money to pay the loan. Prosecutors have been trying to show Brown herself was financially challenged, and that without these cash deposits she would have been running in the red. She teared up while telling the court she likes to shop at Macy’s and the Dollar Store, but not some of the high end shops that investigators say they see on Brown’s bank statements. “I thought I was living fine, not beyond my means,” Brown said. $330,000 in One Door donations allegedly went toward hosting events, including a golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass. The group that was supposed to benefit from the tournament- a scholarship funds for minorities in the transportation industry, which Brown said she is passionate about- says they never received any donations. Brown didn’t say if she knew specifically about that outcome, but knew the bill on the event was too high- and that’s the reason it wasn’t an annual event. “If I had an event and it didn’t make any money, I wasn’t doing it again,” she says. The intent of all of theses events was always to solicit for charitable causes, according to Brown. In addition to the fraud and closely related charges, Brown is accused of filing false personal income tax returns and making improper financial disclosures required of a Congressperson. In both cases, prosecutors say she underreported income and overreported charitable contributions. “I believed in paying my fair share of taxes,” Brown said. With the charitable giving, Brown’s tax preparer has previously testified that she didn’t always have documentation to support the donations Brown was claiming. Brown admits that getting her to do her taxes was a hassle for a staff, and looking back now she realizes she should have been more organized and not waiting for the last extension. She maintains that the donations reflected in the return were appropriate, though. One specific issue for prosecutors has been contributions to Bethel Baptist Church, where Brown worships. She has claimed years of donations, and had provided the supporting receipt for many years. In 2012-2014, though, the receipts were not included in the information given to the IRS. Those receipts were later found in a former staffer of Brown, who said she had been told not to include the receipts. The amount Brown claimed was more than what the documentation showed, sometimes by a few thousand dollars. Brown says she gave every cent she claimed, but some of the donations were made less formally than others- like putting cash in a collection bin that would passed around at a special event, instead of submitting the donation through the proper channels to ensure it was documented. Another instance involves furniture donated at Edward Waters College- which Brown claimed in recent years. Testimony from several EWC employees show the donations were actually made in the early 2000s. Brown says she believed that she could claim the contributions at a later time. Brown also claimed years of donations to One Door For Education. Her CPA noted on a worksheet that Brown verbally confirmed the contribution to her in one of the years, but Brown says she had no recollection of that conversation. With the financial disclosures that are required of sitting Congresspersons, Brown says she knew she was obligated to do these annually, but Simmons handled it for her. She says they would generally talk about it before she signed, although there is one case where Simmons admitted to signing on the Congresswoman’s behalf. Cross examination of Brown continues Friday. The jury is currently expected to hear closing arguments Monday, and will then be given the case. WOKV will continue to be in the courtroom through all of the testimony. Follow our reporter Stephanie Brown on Twitter for frequent updates.  
