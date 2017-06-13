Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and the world today.

What to know now:

﻿1. Sessions to testify: Attorney General Jeff Sessions will testify before a Senate committee in a public hearing on Tuesday. Sessions will be asked about his role in the firing of former FBI Director James Comey and whether he had a third undisclosed meeting with the Russian ambassador to the United States last year. Sessions recused himself from the Justice Department’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

2. Cosby case deliberations: Jurors in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial enter the second day of deliberations on Tuesday. The jury sent a note to the judge Monday, asking if they could hear the portion of the deposition Cosby gave in 2005 in which he described giving accuser Andrea Constand pills before engaging in sexual contact. If Cosby, 79, is found guilty, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

3. Travel ban: The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday ruled that President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban was contrary to U.S. immigration laws that say you cannot ban a potential immigrant from entering the country based on that person’s nationality. The court ruled that the new executive order failed to show that blocking people from five predominantly Muslim nations would help keep Americans safe.

4. Rodman in North Korea: Former NBA Hall of Fame star Dennis Rodman has returned to North Korea, to talk diplomacy with his friend North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Rodman has been to the country four times since 2013. According to The Associated Press, Rodman told reporters who asked if President Trump knew of his plans to travel to North Korea, "Well, I'm pretty sure he's pretty much happy with the fact that I'm over here trying to accomplish something that we both need."﻿

5. JPM pulls ads: JPMorgan Chase & Co. has pulled its advertisement from NBC after the network aired a segment on “Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly” that featured Alex Jones, a man who claims the Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings never happened. Before JPMorgan announced its decision to pull advertising, the company’s chief marketing officer, Kristin Lemkau, tweeted that she is "repulsed" that Kelly would have Jones on her program. “As an advertiser, I'm repulsed that @megynkelly would give a second of airtime to someone who says Sandy Hook and Aurora are hoaxes. Why?” The interview has drawn sharp criticism from many.

And one more

The Golden State Warriors won the NBA championship Monday, defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers, 129-120. It’s the second championship in three seasons for the Warriors who were led by Kevin Durant with 39 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Stephen Curry scored 34 points, had six rebounds and 10 assists in the win.

In case you missed it