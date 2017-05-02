Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today.

What to know now:

1. Student stabs 4: A University of Texas student used a hunting knife in an attack that took place on the school’s campus Monday, killing one person and injuring three others. Authorities say they have no idea why Kendrex White, 21, stabbed the four people before he surrendered to police.

2. California shooting: A man upset over a breakup with his girlfriend, phoned the woman as he began shooting people at the pool of a San Diego apartment complex. Peter Selis appeared calm in a video that showed him drawing the weapon and firing as he sat in a lounge chair in the pool area of the complex. Selis killed one and injured six before police shot and killed him. His former girlfriend said she heard the shooting over the phone.

3. Shine is out: Bill Shine, co-president of the Fox News Channel, was let go from the company on Monday. Shine, who was a protégé of founding CEO Roger Ailes, was not accused of any wrongdoing but was seen as turning a blind eye to the alleged culture of sexual harassment at the network. Ailes and top-rated host Bill O’Reilly both were fired from the network after claims of sexual harassment were leveled at the men by several women who had worked at Fox.

4. Kimmel on his baby: Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel turned serious on Monday night as he gave a tearful monologue recounting his newborn son’s open-heart surgery. Kimmel’s wife, Molly, gave birth to the boy, William John, on April 21, and the couple was soon told that he had a life-threatening heart defect. As Kimmel told viewers in the monologue, the story has a happy ending with the baby doing well after surgery. (see the video below)

5. Sub deal: Jimmy Johns sandwich shop is thanking customers on Tuesday with a $1 sub at participating restaurants nationwide. The Customer Appreciation Day deal is for an 8-inch sandwich on menu items No. 1-6, BLT and Plain Slims. You can only get the $1 subs from 4 p.m.-8 p.m.; one per customer. The deal is for in-store orders only. Click here to see participating Jimmy Johns restaurants.

And one more:

Janet Jackson confirmed to fans via a video on social media that she had split from her husband, but said that her new son was helping her deal with the divorce. Jackson, 50, said she and her husband, Wissam Al Mana, are “in court.” She also announced that she intends to resume the tour she canceled when she became pregnant. “Hey guys, it’s me, Jan. Just in case you don’t recognize me ‘cos I have put on a few since I had the baby,” Jackson said in the video. “Thank God for him [the baby] you guys, ‘cos he is so healthy, so beautiful, so sweet, so loving, such a happy baby …“I just want to keep it real for you guys for a second — yes I separated from my husband. “We are in court and the rest is in God’s hands.”

In case you missed it