1. More money: United Airlines has raised the limit on payments to customers who agree to give up their seat on overbooked flights. The airline says it will pay up to $10,000 for the inconvenience. The airline announced the new limit, along with other changes in the way customers are compensated, after a video of a man being violently dragged from a United flight went viral.



2. Coulter speech canceled: Conservative author and commentator Ann Coulter’s speech at the University of California, Berkeley, that was set for Thursday, has officially been canceled. Coulter was to give a speech at the school, but threats of violence led UC, Berkeley officials to cancel the event. Coulter said she may still show up on campus on Thursday, to “say hello.”



3. Tax cuts proposed: President Donald Trump on Wednesday proposed a drastic cut in taxes for U.S.businesses and a simpler tax code for the average taxpayer. The plan calls for the tax on businesses to be cut from 35 percent to 15 percent, and for the standard deduction for individuals to be doubled, among other changes to the tax code.



4. NFL draft: The 2017 NFL draft – the process where college football players are selected to play for NFL teams -- starts on Thursday night. The Cleveland Browns will have the first pick in this year’s draft, which will be held in Philadelphia. The draft begins at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. The second and third rounds are at 7 p.m. ET Friday, and the final fourth through seventh rounds will start on Saturday at noon ET.



5. El Chapo act: Sen. Ted Cruz, (R-Texas), is proposing to pay for President Trump’s border wall with funds seized from drug lords such as Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzman. Cruz told Tucker Carlson on Fox News Wednesday that “there’s a justice” to using funds seized from drug cartels to build the wall. On Monday, Cruz introduced the Ensuring Lawful Collection of Hidden Assets to Provide Order (EL CHAPO) Act. The act would allow federal prosecutors to seize $14 billion in drug profits from Guzman, and to use that money to pay for the wall Trump promised during his campaign for president.



Bill Cosby and his daughter both spoke out on Wednesday, a few weeks before the comedian’s sex assault trial is set to begin. Cosby talked about missing his career and working on new material he hopes to use when the trial is over. His daughter, Erin, released a letter saying her father "loves and respects women." Erin Cosby wrote, "We live in a scandalous country where the more sexualized and provocative the story, the more attention it gets. If enough people think you are a bad person, you are branded a bad person and the media just reinforces that. My dad, like anyone in this country, deserves to be treated fairly under the law."

