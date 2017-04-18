Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today.

What to know now:

Pence on Korea: Vice President Mike Pence vowed to stand behind Japan as tensions remain high after North Korea’s testing of a ballistic missile over the weekend. Pence, who visited Korea’s Demilitarized Zone on Monday, said: "We appreciate the challenging times in which the people of Japan live with increasing provocations from across the Sea of Japan. We are with you 100 percent."

May calls for election: British Prime Minister Theresa May is calling for a general election to be held on June 8. In a surprise move, May said divisions in Parliament could “risk our ability to make a success of Brexit,” the country’s exit from the European Union. May said Parliament will be asked on Wednesday to approve the general election. The British pound fell against the dollar on the news.

Georgia election: An election being held Tuesday in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District is being seen by some as a referendum on Republican rule in Congress and President Donald Trump’s first few months in office. Some think that if a Democrat, including front-runner Jon Ossoff, can take the seat, it could signal enough dissatisfaction with Trump’s administration to put midterm elections up for grabs.

Facebook killing: A manhunt continues for Steve Stephens, who police say killed a 74-year-old retiree in Cleveland, then posted the murder on Facebook. Authorities have offered a $50,000 reward for information that leads to Stephens’ arrest. In a video posted after the killing, he blamed his girlfriend and said he “just snapped.”

Arkansas executions: The U.S. Supreme Court blocked the state of Arkansas from carrying out a double execution on Monday night. The ruling came as one of the two to be executed was heading to the death chamber. Arkansas officials vowed to keep an ambitious schedule of executing eight men in 11 days, marking the first time since 2005 that Arkansas has put someone to death. The issue with the executions revolves around the use of a sedative that had been used in flawed executions in other states.

And one more

It’s Tax Day, the day that your income tax return is due to the government. Americans got a few extra days to prepare returns this year because of Emancipation Day, a holiday celebrated in Washington, D.C. You have until midnight to file your return or an extension. If doing your taxes has got you down, check out these deals and freebies that some businesses are offering.

In case you missed it